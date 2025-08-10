Where will the South Carolina Gamecocks Be Ranked When the AP Poll Comes Out On Monday?
The AP Poll is set to debut on August 11th, and a lot of eyes will be looking to see where they will land and end up in the rankings, with a little over two weeks until the season commences. For the South Carolina Gamecocks, their season will begin three weeks from today. Will the Gamecocks be ranked in the top 10? Or will they be more middle of the pack?
The Gamecocks had a strong finish to their 2024 campaign that nearly saw the Gamecocks make their first-ever College Football Playoff. The Gamecocks won five consecutive games, defeating Oklahoma, No. 10 Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, No. 23 Missouri, Wofford, and No. 12 Clemson. They showcased that they could play with anybody in the country and could win in a multitude of ways. Their running game is strong, but they will welcome in a new era of running backs to the fray.
Good news for Gamecocks fans is Rahsul Faison has been practicing with the team during camp after receiving a waiver from the NCAA. Despite not getting the waiver to play football this season, he is getting valuable reps to be in position for when his number is called. The Gamecocks also have Oscar Adaway III and Matthew Fuller, who will complete a nice stable of running backs for South Carolina.
This year, the back half of the schedule for the Gamecocks will be tough. South Carolina is set to play LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M in a five-game stretch that begins on October 11th. It will be imperative during this stretch that South Carolina finishes above .500 and even with only one potential loss if they want a shot at the College Football Playoff.
Their star quarterback, LaNorris Sellers, has continued to make top quarterback lists and was named a preseason All-SEC selection after a stellar year of throwing for 2,534 yards and 18 touchdowns. Sellers has continued to take strides forward and hone his craft ahead of the upcoming season. His dual-threat ability is no secret, which is why he was named a third-team All-SEC selection at the conclusion of the season after he rushed for 674 yards and seven touchdowns.
He’s been thriving in camp thus far and looks more comfortable. What steps forward does Nyck Harbor take for the Gamecocks? The talented playmaker has lightning-quick speed and is tough to stop in the open field. Jared Brown is another name to watch here as he has improved as a route runner, becoming a more reliable target in the offense.
Names to watch on defense are Dylan Stewart, who made a name for himself as a true freshman last year, and Jalon Kilgroe, who should be a top draft pick come next spring. The Gamecocks have everything they need to be successful in 2025, and make some noise while accomplishing their goals. Monday will be a look to see how the media views the football team and if they believe they can be a contender this year in the SEC and CFP.
The Gamecocks will open the season against Virginia Tech on Sunday, August 31st, on ESPN.