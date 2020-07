Will Muschamp continues to bolster his 2021 class. Sunday afternoon the Gamecocks received commitment from defensive end George Wilson Jr.

Wilson Jr. made his announcement on CBS Sports HQ and chose the Gamecocks over Arizona State, UNC and Penn State.

The Virginia native is a 6-5, 214 pound, four-star prospect. According to 247 Sports, he is No. 23 nationally for his position and No. 9 overall in the state of Virginia for his class.