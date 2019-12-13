Gamecock Digest
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

No. 1 JUCO RB commits to South Carolina

Chaunte'l Powell

The University of South Carolina Gamecocks received some good news Thursday night when running back ZaQuandre White announced his commitment.

White took to his personal Instagram account to post a picture of him in full USC uniform and in the caption said “I am officially committing to the University of South Carolina.”

Screenshot_20191212-201913
ZaQuandre White took to his Instagram page to announce his commitment to the University of South Carolina.

White comes in after a standout season at Iowa Western Community College where he ended as the No. 1 ranked JUCO running back. In eight games played with the Reivers last year, White rushed for 876 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Before becoming a JUCO standout, White was a Florida State Seminole where he actually played linebacker. During the 2018 season he recorded 22 tackles in 11 games played. He recorded a career-high seven tackles against North Carolina State that year.

Coming out of high school, White was a consensus four-star recruit and the top running back in the state of Florida. He was rated the nation’s No. 7 running back and the No. 141 overall prospect by the 247Sports Composite. White was also ranked among the nation’s Top 150 players and Top 15 running backs by ESPN and Scout.

White scored four touchdowns and was the North MVP in the Rotary South All-Star Classic in Fort Myers. He participated in Nike’s ‘The Opening’ in 2016, recording a 4.51 40-yard dash time. While at North Fort Myers High, White rushed for over 1,500 yards and scored 14 touchdowns in two years despite playing only 14 games. He had five-game stretch where he rushed for 956 yards, including a 372-yard, five-touchdown game against Cape Coral.

He originally chose Florida State in February 2015…chose Florida State over offers from Louisville, Miami, and Tennessee, among others.

 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gamecocks and Hokies to play home-and-home series

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina and Virginia Tech will play starting in 2034

Chaunte'l Powell

Former Gamecock commit chooses Bama. …

Chaunte'l Powell

USC women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley next up on Carolina Calls.

Chaunte'l Powell

Former USC tailback heading back home. …

USC TE Markway Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Chaunte'l Powell

Markway lost two years due to injury and actually had the option of playing a sixth season with the Gamecocks, but opted not to.

South Caorlina OC Bobo's Two-Year Contract is Approved

Chaunte'l Powell

The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees met today and approved new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo's contract

Bentley Announces Transfer Destination

Chaunte'l Powell

Jake Bentley has made a decision where he will spend final year of eligibility.

Backup OL Carty enters transfer portal

Chaunte'l Powell

USC OL Jordon Carty reportedly entered the transfer portal Friday.

Mike Bobo Reportedly Hired as USC's OC

Chaunte'l Powell

Former Colorado State head coach and Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will reportedly be announced as USC's new offensive coordinator.

USC women's basketball moves up in AP poll

Chaunte'l Powell

The Gamecocks have won three straight and are climbing in the AP Poll