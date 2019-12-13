No. 1 JUCO RB commits to South Carolina

The University of South Carolina Gamecocks received some good news Thursday night when running back ZaQuandre White announced his commitment.

White took to his personal Instagram account to post a picture of him in full USC uniform and in the caption said “I am officially committing to the University of South Carolina.”

ZaQuandre White took to his Instagram page to announce his commitment to the University of South Carolina.

White comes in after a standout season at Iowa Western Community College where he ended as the No. 1 ranked JUCO running back. In eight games played with the Reivers last year, White rushed for 876 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Before becoming a JUCO standout, White was a Florida State Seminole where he actually played linebacker. During the 2018 season he recorded 22 tackles in 11 games played. He recorded a career-high seven tackles against North Carolina State that year.

Coming out of high school, White was a consensus four-star recruit and the top running back in the state of Florida. He was rated the nation’s No. 7 running back and the No. 141 overall prospect by the 247Sports Composite. White was also ranked among the nation’s Top 150 players and Top 15 running backs by ESPN and Scout.

White scored four touchdowns and was the North MVP in the Rotary South All-Star Classic in Fort Myers. He participated in Nike’s ‘The Opening’ in 2016, recording a 4.51 40-yard dash time. While at North Fort Myers High, White rushed for over 1,500 yards and scored 14 touchdowns in two years despite playing only 14 games. He had five-game stretch where he rushed for 956 yards, including a 372-yard, five-touchdown game against Cape Coral.

He originally chose Florida State in February 2015…chose Florida State over offers from Louisville, Miami, and Tennessee, among others.