Lamont Paris, Gamecock MBB To Host Transfer Guard Dakota Leffew For A Visit
With two scholarships left to use for the 2024-25 season, Lamont Paris and South Carolina's men's basketball staff are mining the transfer portal, likely looking to find a guard who can facilitate offensively and true center. One guard seems to be intrigued enough by the Gamecocks that he's looking to get a closer look at the program, as the social media account reported on Friday morning that Mount St. Mary's guard Dakota Leffew will be visiting Columbia on Saturday. During this portal cycle, Leffew has already made trips to Syracuse and Villanova.
Last season, Dakota averaged 17.6 points on 43 percent shooting, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game in 30 appearances for the Mountaineers. Leffew is originally a Hampton, GA, native, which means the Georgia Bulldogs, who are also reportedly interested in him, could be a player here as well, as they've already landed a commitment from his former teammate at Mount St. Mary's, De'Shayne Montgomery.
You Might Also Like:
- BREAKING: 2025 EDGE Anthony Addison Commits To South Carolina!
- ICYMI: 2026 DB Dorian Barney Includes South Carolina In His Top 12
- ICYMI: 2026 Versatile RB Carsyn Baker Gets Offer Same Day Of Visit To South Carolina
Join the community:
- Follow Andrew Lyon on X: @ALyon_SC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on X: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and our page on Facebook!