ICYMI: LaSalle Transfer Jhamir Brickus To Visit South Carolina On Wednesday
With the loss of Josh Gray and the subsequent addition of Missouri transfer Jordan Butler this past weekend, Lamont Paris and South Carolina's men's basketball program still have two scholarships to work with for the upcoming season. The consensus from those who follow the program closely is South Carolina needs to find a starting caliber center and point guard to round out their roster. Based on a Sunday report from On3 Sports National College Basketball writer Jamie Shaw, it appears that Paris and his staff have discovered another guard of interest, as LaSalle transfer Jhamir Brickus will visit the program on Wednesday. Brickus averaged 13.9 points on 43.3 percent shooting from the floor and 40 percent from three-point range, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game this past season, with the latter stat ranking 67th in Division 1 men's basketball.
Jhamir would become the second transfer guard to check out South Carolina in the past week, as Mount St. Mary's transfer Dakota Leffew visited Columbia this past weekend.
