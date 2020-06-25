Chance Named to CoSIDA Academic All-America Team

Arinze Chance of the University of South Carolina men's track and field team was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Third Team, the organization announced on Thursday. It is the second year in a row Chance has been honored by the organization.

Chance graduated from South Carolina with a degree in global studies all while maintaining a 3.637 grade-point average. He plans to continue pursuing his dream of competing in the Olympics in Columbia.

During the 2019-20 campaign, the Georgetown, Guyana native was a finalist at the SEC Indoor Championships in the 400m, finishing seventh. Chance was also the leadoff leg of the Gamecocks 4x400m relay team that finished fourth.

During his time as a Gamecock, Chance was a three time All-American on the track, twice as a part of the men's 4x4x00m relay and once as an individual in the 400m. Chance exits Columbia with the second best indoor 400m time in school history at 46.15 and is also a part of the Gamecocks 4x400m relay school record that was set in 2019 in a time of 3:05.68.

Chance's academic accomplishments are equally as impressive. He was a part of the 2017-18 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll and followed that up by being on the SEC Academic Honor Roll and his first Google Cloud Academic All-America honor in 2019.