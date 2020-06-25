GamecockDigest
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Chance Named to CoSIDA Academic All-America Team

University of South Carolina Athletics

 Arinze Chance of the University of South Carolina men's track and field team was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Third Team, the organization announced on Thursday. It is the second year in a row Chance has been honored by the organization.

Chance graduated from South Carolina with a degree in global studies all while maintaining a 3.637 grade-point average. He plans to continue pursuing his dream of competing in the Olympics in Columbia.

During the 2019-20 campaign, the Georgetown, Guyana native was a finalist at the SEC Indoor Championships in the 400m, finishing seventh. Chance was also the leadoff leg of the Gamecocks 4x400m relay team that finished fourth.

During his time as a Gamecock, Chance was a three time All-American on the track, twice as a part of the men's 4x4x00m relay and once as an individual in the 400m. Chance exits Columbia with the second best indoor 400m time in school history at 46.15 and is also a part of the Gamecocks 4x400m relay school record that was set in 2019 in a time of 3:05.68.

Chance's academic accomplishments are equally as impressive. He was a part of the 2017-18 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll and followed that up by being on the SEC Academic Honor Roll and his first Google Cloud Academic All-America honor in 2019.

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Staley's Nest Is Full As Last 2021 Recruit Commits

Raven Johnson out of Atlanta announced her commitment to the University of South Carolina.

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecock Fans Have A Chance To Win Dinner With A'ja Wilson

The Las Vegas Aces star continues to give back to her home state, this time on behalf of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Chaunte'l Powell

What COVID-19 Spikes Could Mean For Gamecock Fans

Should fans be worried about the recent spike in COVID-19 cases? If they care about attending games the answer is yes.

Chaunte'l Powell

MLBPA Agrees To A 60-Game 2020 Season

Baseball is officially a go and Gamecock fans can see some of their favorite big leaguers starting July 24th.

Chaunte'l Powell

Scoping The Competition: A Look At SEC Defenses

Here's how the Gamecock defense will look this year compared to others around the SEC.

Chaunte'l Powell

Could Stephon Gilmore Be A HOFer?

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina Receives Commitment from O'Mega Blake

Two weeks after receiving an offer, O'Mega Blake made his commitment to South Carolina official.

Chaunte'l Powell

What To Take Away From Talladega Superspeedway Incident

Chaunte'l Powell gives commentary on the main message from Sunday night's incident at the Talladega Superspeedway

Chaunte'l Powell

Around The SEC: How COVID-19 Affects LSU Moving Forward

Chaunte'l Powell

Former Gamecock's Dad Gets A Big Surprise For Father's Day

Chaunte'l Powell