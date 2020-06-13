Gamecocks Cap Off Successful Spring With Academic Achievement

The University of South Carolina announced that the athletics department concluded the Spring 2020 semester with a departmental grade point average of 3.700, . It marks the department's highest GPA in history and the 27th-consecutive semester with a departmental GPA above 3.0. For the first time in history, all 18 teams earned a GPA of 3.0 or better during the spring semester.



Beach volleyball earned the highest team GPA with a 3.947 while women's golf earned the second-highest team mark within the department with a 3.913.

Seventeen teams earned their highest GPA to date including: baseball (3.399), men's basketball (3.349), women's basketball (3.664), equestrian (3.786), football (3.614), men's golf (3.670), women's golf (3.913), men's soccer (3.723), women's soccer (3.867), softball (3.758), men's swimming & diving (3.676), women's swimming & diving (3.898), men's tennis (3.807), men's track & field (3.474), women's track & field/cross country (3.807), beach volleyball (3.947) and volleyball (3.731). Additionally, women's tennis (3.830) earned its second-highest team GPA on record.



"The classroom achievements of our student-athletes are outstanding, especially when you consider how their academic instruction methods changed due to COVID-19," said Athletics Director Ray Tanner in a press release issued by the school. "Their discipline and effort in taking care of their studies help make these successes happen. It's also due in part to the great work of , and the Dodie Academic staff who help our student-athletes along the way."



The department also set a record by naming 140 student-athletes to the President's List for earning a 4.0. Additionally, 164 student-athletes were named to the Dean's List and 502 to the Athletic Director's Honor Roll



Sport GPA

Baseball 3.399

Men's Basketball 3.349

Women's Basketball 3.664

Equestrian 3.786

Football 3.614

Men's Golf 3.670

Women's Golf 3.913

Men's Soccer 3.723

Women's Soccer 3.867

Softball 3.758

Men's Swimming & Diving 3.676

Women's Swimming & Diving 3.898

Men's Tennis 3.807

Women's Tennis 3.830

Men's Track & Field 3.474

Women's Track & Field/Cross Country 3.807

Beach Volleyball 3.947

Volleyball 3.731

Gamecocks also saw success in athletics as a dozen players turned pro.

Most recently was baseball's Carmen Mlodzinski, who was selected 31st by the Pittsburgh Pirates this past week.

Kicking things off in April was Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Tyasha Harris, who were selected 6th and 7th in the WNBA draft respectively. Both players survived league-wide cuts and made their rosters.

The NFL Draft was good to USC as well as four heard their name called during the virtual event.

Javon Kinlaw – Kinlaw was the first Gamecock to come off the board, being taken in the 1st round at number 14 by the San Francisco 49ers.

Bryan Edawards – The Raiders had back-to-back picks in the 3rd round and to wide receivers both times with Edwards being selected 81st.

D.J. Wonnum – The Minnesota Vikings used one of their 11 picks on Wonnum in the 4th round at 117. Will Ragatz of Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Vikings said Wonnum hould be the replacement for Stephen Weatherly and “could play some outside linebacker if the Vikings use any 3-4 fronts with Dom Capers on the staff.”

T.J. Brunson – Brunson was the final Gamecock to come off the board in this year’s draft as he was taken in 7th round at 238 by the New York Giants. The linebacker started in a total of 38 at USC and recorded 283 career tackles, including 164 unassisted tackles. Those numbers were good enough to tie him at 10th on the school’s all-time list.

South Carolina saw five more players get signed as undrafted free agents by the end of the night.

Rico Dowdle –RB Dallas Cowboys

Tavien Feaster –RB Jacksonville Jaguars

Donnell Stanley –OL Miami Dolphins

Kobe Smith –DT Tennessee Titans

Kyle Markway –TE New York Jets

Women's basketball coach Dawn Staley also made history becoming the first person to win the Naismith Coach of the Year Award after winning the Naismith Player of the Year award.

https://www.si.com/college/2020/04/02/dawn-staley-coach-of-the-year-history