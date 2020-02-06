Hall Named to The Bowerman Mid Indoor Season List

University of South Carolina senior Quincy Hall was named to The Bowerman mid indoor season list, the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced Thursday afternoon.

For Hall, it is his third straight appearance on The Bowerman list. Hall's first appearance was following an NCAA Outdoor Championship in the 400m hurdles in 2019. He also won the NACAC U23 Championship with Team USA in the 400m hurdles after the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Hall made his 2020 season debut at the Carolina Challenge in the men's 4x400m relay. The team put up the fifth fastest 4x400m relay time in indoor program history with Hall anchoring the team. The 3:06.63 sits as the fourth-fastest time in the country this season.

The Kansas City, Mo., native swept the 400m in the SEC Indoor and Outdoor Championships during the 2019 season, his first with the Gamecocks. The then-junior was also a part of the men's 4x400m relay team that earned First Team All-America honors during the indoor and outdoor seasons.

Hall owns two school records, both in the 400m, with a time of 45.25 on the indoor track and a time of 44.53 on the outdoor track. His 48.48 that won him the 2019 NCAA Championship in the 400m hurdles is also good enough for the second-best time in program history behind Gamecock great Johnny Dutch (47.63).

Joining Hall on the Bowerman Watch List are Trey Cunningham of Florida State, Northern Arizona's Tyler Day, Devis Dixon of Texas A & M, Gleb Dudarev of Kansas, Johannes Erm of Georgia, LSU's JuVaughn Harrison, South Dakota's Pole Vaulter Chris Nilsen, Tennessee's Darryl Sullivan and Trevor Stuwart of North Carolina A & T.

Though no South Carolina track & field student-athlete has ever won a yearly national award in the era of The Bowerman, the Gamecocks do boast four former USTFCCCA athletes of the year: Natasha Hastings (2007; overall), Demetria Washington (2002; indoor), Terrence Trammell (2000; outdoor) and Miki Barber (2000; outdoor). Also, Lashinda Demus was honored as national athlete of the year by Track & Field News in 2002.

The Gamecocks are back in action on Feb. 7-8 at the South Carolina Invitational.