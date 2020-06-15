GamecockDigest
Gamecock Athletics Enhances Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

University of South Carolina Athletics

The University of South Carolina Athletics Department has enhanced its commitment to Diversity and Inclusion.

Maria Hickman, Executive Associate Athletics Director and Senior Woman Administrator has been given the additional role of Chief Diversity Officer and will lead Gamecock Athletics efforts in diversity and inclusion initiatives.

"Sports has historically been a leader in bringing people together from different races, religions, cultures and backgrounds," USC athletics director Ray Tanner said in a press release issued by the school. "We can use the platform that sports give us to support diversity and inclusion initiatives for our student-athletes, coaches and staff. Maria will be a great catalyst and facilitator to lead these plans."

Tanner announced Hickman's new duties to the athletics staff during a staff Zoom conference call dedicated to talk about socialjustice.

On the call, Hickman, Tanner and UofSC interim Chief Diversity Officer, Dr. Tracey Weldon, led the 90-minute conversation, and with staff input, discussed ideas for diversity and inclusion efforts for the department's student-athletes, coaches and staff.

"These are difficult and challenging times for our black student-athletes, coaches and staff," said Hickman. "However, this is the time where we can all take part in helping make a positive change in our world, and I look forward to helping lead our department in those efforts."

