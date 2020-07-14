Gamecocks Post Record Number to SEC's First-Year Academic Honor Roll
The 2019-20 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll was announced Tuesday by commissioner Greg Sankey. South Carolina had 142 student-athletes make the list, a record for the department. The Gamecocks lead the SEC for total honorees for the eighth time in the last decade, and now have eclipsed 100 student-athletes on this honor roll for three consecutive school years.
The previous record for South Carolina was 127, from the 2018-19 school year. The Gamecocks finish with departmental records for the SEC's fall, winter and first-year honor rolls in the 2019-2020 school year.
In total, 1,252 SEC student-athletes earned a place on the honor roll, based on grades from the 2019-2020 academic calendar. Gamecock athletics concluded the spring 2020 semester with a departmental grade point average (GPA) of 3.700, its highest GPA in history and the 27th-consecutive semester with a combined GPA above 3.0. For the first time in history, all 18 teams earned a GPA of 3.0 or better during the spring semester.
Beach volleyball (3.947) earned the highest team GPA for the second semester in a row, while women's golf (3.913) earned the second-highest team mark within the department.
Seventeen teams earned their highest GPA to date including: baseball (3.399), men's basketball (3.349), women's basketball (3.664), equestrian (3.786), football (3.614), men's golf (3.670), women's golf (3.913), men's soccer (3.723), women's soccer (3.867), softball (3.758), men's swimming & diving (3.676), women's swimming & diving (3.898), men's tennis (3.807), men's track & field (3.474), women's track & field/cross country (3.807), beach volleyball (3.947) and volleyball (3.731). Additionally, women's tennis (3.830) earned its second-highest team GPA on record.
The department also set a record this spring by naming 140 student-athletes to the President's List for earning a 4.0. Additionally, 164 student-athletes were named to the Dean's List (3.5) and 502 to the Athletic Director's Honor Roll (3.0).
Any studentathlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a studentathlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution's NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed: (1) A studentathlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a studentathlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Studentathletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and nonscholarship studentathletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4). Prior to being nominated, a studentathlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of nonremedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The studentathlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport's entire NCAA Championship segment.
First year studentathletes in all sports may be named to the Honor Roll at the conclusion of their first full academic year in residence (spring, fall and summer terms).
South Carolina's honorees are as follows:
Baseball
Anthony Amicangelo - Interdisciplinary Studies
Colin Burgess - Sport and Entertainment Management
Thomas Farr - Sport and Entertainment Management
Jeffrey Heinrich - Experimental Psychology
Brannon Jordan - Sport and Entertainment Management
Andrew Peters - Interdisciplinary Studies
Trey Tujetsch - Retailing
Men's Basketball
Trey Anderson - Undecided
Mike Green - Sport and Entertainment Management
Micaiah Henry - Business Administration
Wildens Leveque - Undecided
Jalyn McCreary - Sport and Entertainment Management
Seventh Woods - Experimental Psychology
Women's Basketball
Brea Beal - Experimental Psychology
Alexis Boston - Interdisciplinary Studies
Aliyah Boston - Mass Communications
Zia Cooke - Mass Communications
Destiny Littleton - Exercise Science
Olivia Thompson - Experimental Psychology
Beach Volleyball
Skylar Allen - Exercise Science
Madison Brabham - Sport and Entertainment Management
Ashley Brasfield - Public Relations
Kaeli Crews - Exercise Science
Eliza Epps - Management
Peyton Gray - Risk Management and Insurance
Morgyn Greer - Public Administration
Sophie Manson - Environmental Science
Equestrian
Jordan Allen - Public Health
Kiersten Beckner - Public Health
Mary Margaret Coats - Public Health
Marina Columbia - Sport and Entertainment Management
Claire Pound - Sport and Entertainment Management
Josephine Rose - Management
Madeline Schaefer - Retailing
Cora Wyers - Public Health
Football
Joseph Anderson - Sport and Entertainment Management
Jahmar Brown - Computer Information Systems
John Dixon - Advertising
Rodricus Fitten - Sport and Entertainment Management
Mark Fox - Sport and Entertainment Management
Kevin Harris - Mechanical Engineering
Ryan Hilinski - Broadcast Journalism
Trae Kenion - Criminology and Criminal Justice
Xavier Legette - Sport and Entertainment Management
Jakai Moore - Sport and Entertainment Management
Vincent Murphy - Sport and Entertainment Management
Nick Muse - Criminology and Criminal Justice
Jaylen Nichols - Public Health
Matthew Oliveira - Master of Business Administration
Zacch Pickens - Sport and Entertainment Management
Will Rogers - Public Health
Shilo Sanders - Advertising
KeShawn Toney - Sport and Entertainment Management
Men's Golf
Nicholas Mayfield - Sport and Entertainment Management
Jack Wall - Sport and Entertainment Management
Women's Golf
Mathilde Claisse - Sport and Entertainment Management
Smith Knaffle - Information Science
Pauline RoussinBouchard - Experimental Psychology
Men's Soccer
Brian Banahan - Management
Logan Frost - Management
Logan Hitzeman - Finance
Zachary Kirkwood - Visual Communications
Parker League - Accounting
Mark Roby - Finance
Donovan Wu - PreBusiness
Buenyamin Yusufoglu - Experimental Psychology
Women's Soccer
Riane Coman - Sport and Entertainment Management
Taylor Fox - Exercise Science
Anne Frances Lorio - Exercise Science
Eveleen Hahn - Undecided
Heather Hinz - Sport and Entertainment Management
Abigail Hugo - Exercise Science
Hallie Meadows - Biological Sciences
Anna Patten - Sociology
Softball
Ellie Bailey - Sport and Entertainment Management
Bailey Betenbaugh - Exercise Science
Hannah Kumiyama - PreBusiness
Karsen Ochs - Public Relations
Men's Swimming and Diving
Chase Allison - Computer Science
Andrew Grespin - Public Health
Guy Gropper - Finance
Mark Shperkin - Undecided
Nathan Wakefield - Exercise Science
Jordan Yip Zhu Ern - Finance
Women's Swimming and Diving
Emma Alexander - Environmental Science
Hanna Barton - Broadcast Journalism
Erynn Black - Exercise Science
Emily Horomanski - PreBusiness
Caroline Izaguirre - Chemical Engineering
Kate Luft - Experimental Psychology
Maddy Norford - Biomedical Engineering
Mathlida Roxne - Management
Janie Smith - Exercise Science
Ashley Stahmer - Exercise Science
Taylor Steele - Experimental Psychology
Anne Tavierne - Marketing
Men's Tennis
Connor Thomson - Experimental Psychology
Women's Tennis
Kendall Couch - Statistics
Ana Cruz - Retailing
Gabriela Martinez - Sport and Entertainment Management
Elise Mills - Criminology and Criminal Justice
Emma Shelton - Finance
Men's Track and Field
Elisha Brooks - Sport and Entertainment Management
Rayon Buttler - Sociology
Hayden Cobbe - Sport and Entertainment Management
Filip Demsar - Physics
Zyon El Khalifa - PreBusiness
Desmond Gaillard - PreBusiness
Gatlin Lawson - Integrated Information Technology
Jack Mensch - Exercise Science
Bricen Nguyen - Public Health
Ian Reagle - Civil Engineering
Edward "EJ" Richardson - Sport and Entertainment Management
William Spencer - Retailing
Women's Track and Field
Savannah Bowers - Biological Sciences
Hanna Cella - English
Elizabeth Davison - PreBusiness
Casey Douglas - Pharmaceutical Sciences
Angel Frank - Visual Communications
Kensi Gray - Exercise Science
Kiera Hughes - Civil Engineering
Mary Joseph - Public Health
Megan Lebo - Exercise Science
Pearl Nagbe - Retailing
Hillary Neely - Retailing
Knowledge Omovoh - Experimental Psychology
Isabella Pisani - Undeclared
Laura Revaitis - Retailing
Kyna Robinson - English
Destinee Rocker - Sociology
Emily Smith - Exercise Science
Eva SmithPerry - Marine Science
Cameron Trotter - Political Science & Statistics
Kelsey Worthington - Visual Communications
Cheyenne Young - Experimental Psychology
De'Andreah Young - Sociology
Volleyball
Gabby Brown - Biology
Camilla Covas - Sport and Entertainment Management
Holly Eastridge - Pharmaceutical Sciences
Anna Holman - PreBusiness
McKenzie Moorman - PreBusiness
Kylee Stokes - Exercise Science