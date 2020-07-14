Gamecocks Post Record Number to SEC's First-Year Academic Honor Roll

The 2019-20 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll was announced Tuesday by commissioner Greg Sankey. South Carolina had 142 student-athletes make the list, a record for the department. The Gamecocks lead the SEC for total honorees for the eighth time in the last decade, and now have eclipsed 100 student-athletes on this honor roll for three consecutive school years.

The previous record for South Carolina was 127, from the 2018-19 school year. The Gamecocks finish with departmental records for the SEC's fall, winter and first-year honor rolls in the 2019-2020 school year.

In total, 1,252 SEC student-athletes earned a place on the honor roll, based on grades from the 2019-2020 academic calendar. Gamecock athletics concluded the spring 2020 semester with a departmental grade point average (GPA) of 3.700, its highest GPA in history and the 27th-consecutive semester with a combined GPA above 3.0. For the first time in history, all 18 teams earned a GPA of 3.0 or better during the spring semester.

Beach volleyball (3.947) earned the highest team GPA for the second semester in a row, while women's golf (3.913) earned the second-highest team mark within the department.

Seventeen teams earned their highest GPA to date including: baseball (3.399), men's basketball (3.349), women's basketball (3.664), equestrian (3.786), football (3.614), men's golf (3.670), women's golf (3.913), men's soccer (3.723), women's soccer (3.867), softball (3.758), men's swimming & diving (3.676), women's swimming & diving (3.898), men's tennis (3.807), men's track & field (3.474), women's track & field/cross country (3.807), beach volleyball (3.947) and volleyball (3.731). Additionally, women's tennis (3.830) earned its second-highest team GPA on record.

The department also set a record this spring by naming 140 student-athletes to the President's List for earning a 4.0. Additionally, 164 student-athletes were named to the Dean's List (3.5) and 502 to the Athletic Director's Honor Roll (3.0).

Any studentathlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a studentathlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution's NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed: (1) A studentathlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a studentathlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Studentathletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and nonscholarship studentathletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4). Prior to being nominated, a studentathlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of nonremedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The studentathlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport's entire NCAA Championship segment.

First year studentathletes in all sports may be named to the Honor Roll at the conclusion of their first full academic year in residence (spring, fall and summer terms).

South Carolina's honorees are as follows:

Baseball

Anthony Amicangelo - Interdisciplinary Studies

Colin Burgess - Sport and Entertainment Management

Thomas Farr - Sport and Entertainment Management

Jeffrey Heinrich - Experimental Psychology

Brannon Jordan - Sport and Entertainment Management

Andrew Peters - Interdisciplinary Studies

Trey Tujetsch - Retailing

Men's Basketball

Trey Anderson - Undecided

Mike Green - Sport and Entertainment Management

Micaiah Henry - Business Administration

Wildens Leveque - Undecided

Jalyn McCreary - Sport and Entertainment Management

Seventh Woods - Experimental Psychology

Women's Basketball

Brea Beal - Experimental Psychology

Alexis Boston - Interdisciplinary Studies

Aliyah Boston - Mass Communications

Zia Cooke - Mass Communications

Destiny Littleton - Exercise Science

Olivia Thompson - Experimental Psychology

Beach Volleyball

Skylar Allen - Exercise Science

Madison Brabham - Sport and Entertainment Management

Ashley Brasfield - Public Relations

Kaeli Crews - Exercise Science

Eliza Epps - Management

Peyton Gray - Risk Management and Insurance

Morgyn Greer - Public Administration

Sophie Manson - Environmental Science

Equestrian

Jordan Allen - Public Health

Kiersten Beckner - Public Health

Mary Margaret Coats - Public Health

Marina Columbia - Sport and Entertainment Management

Claire Pound - Sport and Entertainment Management

Josephine Rose - Management

Madeline Schaefer - Retailing

Cora Wyers - Public Health

Football

Joseph Anderson - Sport and Entertainment Management

Jahmar Brown - Computer Information Systems

John Dixon - Advertising

Rodricus Fitten - Sport and Entertainment Management

Mark Fox - Sport and Entertainment Management

Kevin Harris - Mechanical Engineering

Ryan Hilinski - Broadcast Journalism

Trae Kenion - Criminology and Criminal Justice

Xavier Legette - Sport and Entertainment Management

Jakai Moore - Sport and Entertainment Management

Vincent Murphy - Sport and Entertainment Management

Nick Muse - Criminology and Criminal Justice

Jaylen Nichols - Public Health

Matthew Oliveira - Master of Business Administration

Zacch Pickens - Sport and Entertainment Management

Will Rogers - Public Health

Shilo Sanders - Advertising

KeShawn Toney - Sport and Entertainment Management

Men's Golf

Nicholas Mayfield - Sport and Entertainment Management

Jack Wall - Sport and Entertainment Management

Women's Golf

Mathilde Claisse - Sport and Entertainment Management

Smith Knaffle - Information Science

Pauline RoussinBouchard - Experimental Psychology

Men's Soccer

Brian Banahan - Management

Logan Frost - Management

Logan Hitzeman - Finance

Zachary Kirkwood - Visual Communications

Parker League - Accounting

Mark Roby - Finance

Donovan Wu - PreBusiness

Buenyamin Yusufoglu - Experimental Psychology

Women's Soccer

Riane Coman - Sport and Entertainment Management

Taylor Fox - Exercise Science

Anne Frances Lorio - Exercise Science

Eveleen Hahn - Undecided

Heather Hinz - Sport and Entertainment Management

Abigail Hugo - Exercise Science

Hallie Meadows - Biological Sciences

Anna Patten - Sociology

Softball

Ellie Bailey - Sport and Entertainment Management

Bailey Betenbaugh - Exercise Science

Hannah Kumiyama - PreBusiness

Karsen Ochs - Public Relations

Men's Swimming and Diving

Chase Allison - Computer Science

Andrew Grespin - Public Health

Guy Gropper - Finance

Mark Shperkin - Undecided

Nathan Wakefield - Exercise Science

Jordan Yip Zhu Ern - Finance

Women's Swimming and Diving

Emma Alexander - Environmental Science

Hanna Barton - Broadcast Journalism

Erynn Black - Exercise Science

Emily Horomanski - PreBusiness

Caroline Izaguirre - Chemical Engineering

Kate Luft - Experimental Psychology

Maddy Norford - Biomedical Engineering

Mathlida Roxne - Management

Janie Smith - Exercise Science

Ashley Stahmer - Exercise Science

Taylor Steele - Experimental Psychology

Anne Tavierne - Marketing

Men's Tennis

Connor Thomson - Experimental Psychology

Women's Tennis

Kendall Couch - Statistics

Ana Cruz - Retailing

Gabriela Martinez - Sport and Entertainment Management

Elise Mills - Criminology and Criminal Justice

Emma Shelton - Finance

Men's Track and Field

Elisha Brooks - Sport and Entertainment Management

Rayon Buttler - Sociology

Hayden Cobbe - Sport and Entertainment Management

Filip Demsar - Physics

Zyon El Khalifa - PreBusiness

Desmond Gaillard - PreBusiness

Gatlin Lawson - Integrated Information Technology

Jack Mensch - Exercise Science

Bricen Nguyen - Public Health

Ian Reagle - Civil Engineering

Edward "EJ" Richardson - Sport and Entertainment Management

William Spencer - Retailing

Women's Track and Field

Savannah Bowers - Biological Sciences

Hanna Cella - English

Elizabeth Davison - PreBusiness

Casey Douglas - Pharmaceutical Sciences

Angel Frank - Visual Communications

Kensi Gray - Exercise Science

Kiera Hughes - Civil Engineering

Mary Joseph - Public Health

Megan Lebo - Exercise Science

Pearl Nagbe - Retailing

Hillary Neely - Retailing

Knowledge Omovoh - Experimental Psychology

Isabella Pisani - Undeclared

Laura Revaitis - Retailing

Kyna Robinson - English

Destinee Rocker - Sociology

Emily Smith - Exercise Science

Eva SmithPerry - Marine Science

Cameron Trotter - Political Science & Statistics

Kelsey Worthington - Visual Communications

Cheyenne Young - Experimental Psychology

De'Andreah Young - Sociology

Volleyball

Gabby Brown - Biology

Camilla Covas - Sport and Entertainment Management

Holly Eastridge - Pharmaceutical Sciences

Anna Holman - PreBusiness

McKenzie Moorman - PreBusiness

Kylee Stokes - Exercise Science