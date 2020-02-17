GamecockDigest
Jonathas Captures First USATF National Championship

University of South Carolina Athletics

 Four University of South Carolina track and field legends were in action at the 2020 USATF Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M., this weekend. Wadeline Jonathas highlighted the successful weekend for the former Gamecocks, winning her first USATF National Championship in the 400m.

Jonathas not only captured the national championship, but also set a new world leading time in the semifinals at 51.32. The U.S. indoor championship for Jonathas is the first by a South Carolina track and field athlete since Natasha Hastings captured gold in the 300m back in 2015. Jonathas recently turned pro, but still trains at the University of South Carolina while she completes her degree.

Josh Awotunde, Isaiah Moore and Christopher Royster also represented the Gamecocks at the indoor championships. Both Moore and Royster reached the final in the 60m hurdles and 60m, respectively. Moore, a 2019 graduate of South Carolina, is coming off a season with South Carolina where he made the NCAA final in the 60m hurdles and the 110m hurdles, highlighted by his third-place finish in the 110m hurdles in Austin, Texas.

Royster, a three-time All-American, completed his career at South Carolina in 2014. He matched his personal best 60m time of 6.63 in the first round of the USATF Indoor Championships and eventually finished in seventh.

For Awotunde, he had to wait until Saturday Feb. 15 to compete in the final flight of the men's shot put. Awotudne, a four-time All-American and 2018 SEC Champion, finished in fifth place with a toss of 20.15m (66-1 1/2).

As the 2020 Olympics near, both current and former Gamecocks will continue to train and compete. For Carolina's USA athletes, the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, which will be held in Eugene, Ore., are from June 19-28.

South Carolina track and field will see its next action at the USC Indoor Open on Feb. 22 to wrap up the 2020 indoor regular season.

Other Sports

Drop Time Forces Game To End Uncompleted Against JMU

The uncompleted contest will not count towards team records or player statistics.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Frank Martin addresses NCAA allegations

Martin maintains the issue lies solely with former assistant coach Lamont Evans.

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecocks Drop Game To Top Ranked Washington

The Gamecocks fall to 1-2 in the 2020 St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.

University of South Carolina Athletics

South Carolina outlasts Tennessee

The Gamecocks hit key freethrows down the stretch to get the 63-61 win.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Carolina Run Rules Kansas To Highlight Split

The Gamecocks are currently 1-2 2020 St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.

University of South Carolina Athletics

South Carolina pulls away early, beats Georgia 75-59

AJ Lawson scored 20 as the Gamecocks cruised to their 15th win of the season.

University of South Carolina Athletics

by

Dillon88

A look at South Carolina's most recent coaching hires

South Carolina announced Tracy Rocker and Drew Hughes are officially on board while Tommie Robinson is rumored to be joining soon.

Chaunte'l Powell

Boston Named to Lisa Leslie Award Top 10

The freshman has been tapped as one of the top collegiate centers in the nation.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Underclassmen power Gamecocks past Auburn

The Gamecocks remain undefeated in SEC play after the big 79-53 win over Auburn.

Chaunte'l Powell

Ray Tanner issues statement in regards to NCAA Notice of Allegations

The accusation is directly tied to a bribe paid to former men's basketball assistant coach Lamont Evans.

Chaunte'l Powell