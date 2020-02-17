Jonathas Captures First USATF National Championship

Four University of South Carolina track and field legends were in action at the 2020 USATF Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M., this weekend. Wadeline Jonathas highlighted the successful weekend for the former Gamecocks, winning her first USATF National Championship in the 400m.

Jonathas not only captured the national championship, but also set a new world leading time in the semifinals at 51.32. The U.S. indoor championship for Jonathas is the first by a South Carolina track and field athlete since Natasha Hastings captured gold in the 300m back in 2015. Jonathas recently turned pro, but still trains at the University of South Carolina while she completes her degree.

Josh Awotunde, Isaiah Moore and Christopher Royster also represented the Gamecocks at the indoor championships. Both Moore and Royster reached the final in the 60m hurdles and 60m, respectively. Moore, a 2019 graduate of South Carolina, is coming off a season with South Carolina where he made the NCAA final in the 60m hurdles and the 110m hurdles, highlighted by his third-place finish in the 110m hurdles in Austin, Texas.

Royster, a three-time All-American, completed his career at South Carolina in 2014. He matched his personal best 60m time of 6.63 in the first round of the USATF Indoor Championships and eventually finished in seventh.

For Awotunde, he had to wait until Saturday Feb. 15 to compete in the final flight of the men's shot put. Awotudne, a four-time All-American and 2018 SEC Champion, finished in fifth place with a toss of 20.15m (66-1 1/2).

As the 2020 Olympics near, both current and former Gamecocks will continue to train and compete. For Carolina's USA athletes, the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, which will be held in Eugene, Ore., are from June 19-28.

South Carolina track and field will see its next action at the USC Indoor Open on Feb. 22 to wrap up the 2020 indoor regular season.