Jubb wins ITA National Arthur Ashe Jr. Leadership and Sportsmanship Award

University of South Carolina Athletics

South Carolina's Paul Jubb won the 2020 National Arthur Ashe Jr. Leadership and Sportsmanship Award, the ITA announced today. Jubb was twice the Carolina Region winner of the award and becomes the first Gamecock to claim the national recognition.

This prestigious award, which dates back to 1982, is presented to men's and women's student-athletes who have exhibited outstanding sportsmanship and leadership, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and tennis achievements in ways that embody the legacy of tennis icon and humanitarian Arthur Ashe Jr.

"The Arthur Ashe Award is the most coveted award from the ITA because it symbolizes what it means to be a true champion." Said South Carolina head coach Josh Goffi. "For those that have been around Jubb know that this is an award that he's been striving for. He always carries himself with class and respect while competing at the highest levels, very similar to Ashe."

On the heels of his 2019 National Championship, Jubb got off to a strong start this spring, registering a 7-4 singles record, with three nationally ranked wins out of the No. 1 position. Jubb was a steady force in doubles as well, going 10-5 with multiple partners.

Off the court, Jubb stood out in the classroom, being named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll in both 2018 and 2019 while majoring in retailing. The senior leader also did his part in the Columbia community, volunteering at the local Children's Hospital.

