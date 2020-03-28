The NCAA Issues Warning to Schools Not Observing Recruiting Dead Period

The NCAA issued a warning Friday reminding schools that a halt in sports action means all action, including recruiting.

A mandatory recruiting dead period was put into effect two weeks ago in response to sports halt stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde reported that Joe Duncan, the NCAA Vice President of Enforcement said he’s caught wind that not every school has been observing the dead period.

“We are mindful of the circumstances and challenges on campus, but at the same time, we’re obligated to keep the infractions process moving,” Duncan said.

Forde reported that Duncan outlined three key areas of activity:

“Protecting compliant schools during the dead period.” When informed of potential recruiting violations, Duncan has taken the complaints to the alleged offenders, contacting university leaders to let them know what’s being said about their employees. He said the schools have been generally receptive to the information and willing to take action.

“Student-athlete academic well-being.” With in-person classes canceled and distance learning in place, the opportunities for academic fraud are plentiful. In a proactive move, the NCAA has sent a two-page reminder letter about academic bylaw parameters to member schools. “Enforcement would rather prevent a violation than process one,” Duncan said.

Slowing, but not stopping, the processing of a “small number” of remaining major men’s basketball cases related to the federal probe of corruption within the sport. “We will keep the cases moving,” Duncan said, while remaining respectful of the pandemic-related hardships universities are facing.

The NCAA has drawn up Notices of Allegations (NOA) to send to schools for violations and Forde reported South Carolina is one that has already received one.

In February, South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner acknowledged he had received an NOA in regards to former assistant men's basketball coach Lamont Evans' case.

Following the NCAA’s decision to halt all winter and spring sports, South Carolina athletic director Tanner held a press conference mapping out the decisions he was made aware of including the stoppage in recruiting.