Kelsey Oh To Miss Remainder Of 2020 Season

University of South Carolina Athletics

 South Carolina softball's Kelsey Oh will miss the remainder of the season due to a surgery to repair a Lisfranc foot injury, head coach Beverly Smith announced today.

A junior from Verona, N.J., Oh sustained the injury during the first inning of the Boston College game on Feb. 21. She started the year with a 4-2 record in 32.2 innings of work with a team-best 51 strikeouts.

"I feel for Kelsey because she worked so hard to return from an injury she had last year," Smith said. "It's a disappointing loss for the pitching staff and team. But I am proud of how the younger members of the staff have stepped up and pitched well during her absence, and I expect them to continue to, as well. Kelsey plans to redshirt and will have two years of eligibility remaining when she returns."

