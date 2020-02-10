GamecockDigest
Oh Named SEC Pitcher Of The Week

University of South Carolina Athletics

For her efforts over the weekend during the Carolina Classic, South Carolina softball's has been named SEC Pitcher of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. Oh is the first Gamecock to receive a conference pitcher of the week honor since in 2019 and the 12 player in program history to do so.

Oh (3-0) posted a perfect weekend in the circle with wins over Ohio State, Southern Illinois and UNCG with 22 strikeouts and just one extra-base hit allowed. A junior from Verona, N.J., she capped the weekend with four innings of action against the Spartans on Sunday night with eight strikeouts in 15 batters faced.

This is Oh's first career SEC Pitcher of the Week honor.

Gamecocks to be tested as a program against No. 5 UConn

The Gamecock freshmen, veterans, each head coach Dawn Staley will be tested Monday night against No. 5 UConn

Chaunte'l Powell

Harris Named to Nancy Lieberman Award Top 10

It's the second consecutive season the senior guard has made the list.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Cousinard earns SEC Player of the Week honors

The redshirt freshman has been the force behind the Gamecocks playing with consistency

University of South Carolina Athletics

Duke and UNC rivalry game provides another thriller.

Chaunte'l Powell

Could Jordan Burch be heading to LSU?

National Signing Day left more questions than answers as the five-star DT's LOI was not sent in. Which leaves the question could he flip?

Chaunte'l Powell

LsuBengles2503

Penn State reportedly eyeing South Carolina defensive line coach.

Chaunte'l Powell

How the South Carolina 2020 recruiting class stacks up

Desptite a 4-8 finish last year Will Muschamp put together a recruiting class comparable to some of the better ones in program history.

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina's football page announces Jordan Burch is a officially a Gamecock

The announcement came Thursday night.

Chaunte'l Powell

SEC_it_2believe_it

Five Gamecocks invited to NFL Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine is set to start Feb. 23.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Boston's Double Double Powers Carolina Past No. 25 Arkansas

The Gamecocks move to 10-0 in the SEC after the 86-65.

University of South Carolina Athletics