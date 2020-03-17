GamecockDigest
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

SEC cancels all competition for the remainder of 2019-2020 season

University of South Carolina Athletics

The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that all regular season conference and non-conference competitions are cancelled for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year, including all remaining SEC championship events, due to continuing developments related to COVID-19.

In addition, all spring football games are cancelled and there will be no pro days conducted by SEC institutions.

"This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus."

Other athletics activities, including team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, whether required or voluntary, remain suspended through at least April 15.

SEC member institutions will continue to provide their student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.

The SEC and its member institutions will continue to communicate with public health officials and medical experts to determine the best path forward related to coronavirus pandemic.

TICKET REFUND INFORMATION

For the SEC Softball Tournament and the SEC Baseball Tournament, automatic full ticket refunds will be made by March 31 to fans who purchased tickets from the SEC Office or an SEC university.

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

IOC to discuss state of the Olympics Tuesday.

Chaunte'l Powell

WrestleMania 36 will take place without fans.

Chaunte'l Powell

Iona head coach Rick Pitino said he wished he took full responsibility for Louisville's NCAA infractions.

Chaunte'l Powell

NBA eyeing June return.

Chaunte'l Powell

NFL's CBA Agreement Not Well Received By All

The NFL passed a new collective bargaining agreement and left some players and their spouses unhappy.

Chaunte'l Powell

Brackets for canceled NCAA tournaments will not be released.

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina extends offer to Sanderson defensive tackle Will Thomas.

Chaunte'l Powell

Rick Pitino hired at Iona.

Chaunte'l Powell

No Word Yet On How NCAA Will Rectify Basketball's Abrupt End

Ray Tanner said he is still in the process deciding if and when the South Carolina women's basketball team will be honored.

Chaunte'l Powell

Ray Tanner Speaks on SEC Decisions Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner addressed the major decisions that have been made as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Chaunte'l Powell