Drop Time Forces Game To End Uncompleted Against JMU

No. 18 South Carolina softball's game against No. 20 James Madison finished as an uncompleted contest and will not count toward team records nor player statistics. Carolina was leading 6-3 in the top of the fifth with one out when the game was dropped.



James Madison had a "drop" time of 3:15 prior to the contest. At that time, the teams had not completed a full five innings. To be considered a complete game, the fifth inning must be completed. Had the final five outs been completed, the game would have counted for South Carolina.



The game started an hour and 20 minutes late due to the prior game on the field between Washington and Texas Tech going to extra innings.