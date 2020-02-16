GamecockDigest
Drop Time Forces Game To End Uncompleted Against JMU

No. 18 South Carolina softball's game against No. 20 James Madison finished as an uncompleted contest and will not count toward team records nor player statistics. Carolina was leading 6-3 in the top of the fifth with one out when the game was dropped.

James Madison had a "drop" time of 3:15 prior to the contest. At that time, the teams had not completed a full five innings. To be considered a complete game, the fifth inning must be completed. Had the final five outs been completed, the game would have counted for South Carolina.

The game started an hour and 20 minutes late due to the prior game on the field between Washington and Texas Tech going to extra innings.

Jonathas Captures First USATF National Championship

Jonathas not only captured the national championship, but also set a new world leading time in the semifinals at 51.32.

Frank Martin addresses NCAA allegations

Martin maintains the issue lies solely with former assistant coach Lamont Evans.

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecocks Drop Game To Top Ranked Washington

The Gamecocks fall to 1-2 in the 2020 St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.

South Carolina outlasts Tennessee

The Gamecocks hit key freethrows down the stretch to get the 63-61 win.

Carolina Run Rules Kansas To Highlight Split

The Gamecocks are currently 1-2 2020 St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.

South Carolina pulls away early, beats Georgia 75-59

AJ Lawson scored 20 as the Gamecocks cruised to their 15th win of the season.

A look at South Carolina's most recent coaching hires

South Carolina announced Tracy Rocker and Drew Hughes are officially on board while Tommie Robinson is rumored to be joining soon.

Chaunte'l Powell

Boston Named to Lisa Leslie Award Top 10

The freshman has been tapped as one of the top collegiate centers in the nation.

Underclassmen power Gamecocks past Auburn

The Gamecocks remain undefeated in SEC play after the big 79-53 win over Auburn.

Chaunte'l Powell

Ray Tanner issues statement in regards to NCAA Notice of Allegations

The accusation is directly tied to a bribe paid to former men's basketball assistant coach Lamont Evans.

Chaunte'l Powell