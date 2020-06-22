What To Take Away From Talladega Superspeedway Incident

It was a disappointing and disheartening scene a the Talladega Superspeedway as a noose was found in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s garage Sunday night.

As NASCAR continues its investigation into the matter, one thing is clear; the fight has just begun.

Eradicating racism will take more than removing flags, or posting black squares on Instagram and proclamations that Black Lives Matter. It is not an overnight process and it’s not by any means easy.

But to anyone who has done the aforementioned actions and then some, remain strong, remain vigilant and remain steadfast and hopefully one day soon incidents like the one on Sunday night will be a thing of the past.