Ray Tanner Speaks on SEC Decisions Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Ray Tanner addressed the media Friday evening after a number of major decisions were made within the SEC amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

The biggest announcement was the unanimous decision approved by the president and chancellors in the SEC to suspend all team and individual activities through at least April 15th.

Tanner said everything is fluid as new information is constantly coming, but every decision being made is with the safety and concern of student athletes in mind.

“By suspending these activities during this time and cutting back on in-person campus instruction, we are doing our best to reduce the chances that the coronavirus, COVID-19, will spread in our community.”

While there are more questions than answers at this point, here are a few things Tanner was able to confirm:

-Students that can get home are encouraged to do so. Students that are already home have been encouraged to stay put.

-Athletic facilities, including weight rooms, will be closed. The Academic center, dining hall and athletic training rooms will remain open.

-The NCAA has granted a season of competition waiver for spring sports athletes, but the details of how it will impact scholarships and recruiting remains to be determined.

-All recruiting, on campus or otherwise, has been halted.

-Pro Day, which was scheduled for April 19th, has been canceled.

-The spring football scrimmage originally scheduled for April 4th has been postponed and rescheduling is dependent upon if practice resumes after April 15th.

-Those who purchased tickets to spring events will be refunded. More details are to follow on how and when.

-As far as South Carolina is concerned, one student-athlete has been self-quarantined and another has been tested for coronavirus. The test results have not come back yet.

-There is no word yet on if the women’s basketball team, who finished number one in the country, will be honored with any type of ceremony.