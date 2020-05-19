University of South Carolina Releases APR Scores

All of the University of South Carolina's countable intercollegiate sports posted a multi-year score of 950 or better for the ninth-consecutive year, according to the Academic Progress Rate (APR) statistics that were released today. Thirteen sports recorded multi-year APR scores of 980 or better.

"These outstanding APR numbers are representative of the time and effort our student-athletes have made to their studies," said Athletics Director Ray Tanner. "Our student-athletes have taken advantage of the lessons that are taught in the classroom as well as in their sports' participation. I am proud of how they represent themselves, their families, their teams and the University of South Carolina."

Seven sports scored a perfect single-year score (1000) for the 2018-19 campaign. Men's Tennis led the pack in single-year improvements with a jump of 40 points from 929 in 2017-18 to 969 for the 2018-19 academic year. Volleyball registered a perfect single-year score for the sixth straight year. The Gamecock Women's Basketball and Volleyball teams led all South Carolina schools in 2018-19 Multi-year APR. An impressive five teams were recognized by the NCAA for earning multiyear Academic Progress Rates in the top 10 percent of all squads in each sport.

"These APR numbers show the academic commitment our student-athletes embrace as they work towards graduation. Our administration, coaches and Dodie Academic staff push our student-athletes to utilize their resources and be successful, both in the classroom and in their sport," noted Maria Hickman, Executive Associate Athletics Director/SWA.

The APR is a point system based on scholarship student-athletes' eligibility and retention for a pre-determined four-year time period. NCAA sports falling below the established point Multi-Year cutoff (930) may be subject to penalties including scholarship reductions. For purposes of APR reporting, beginning with the 2014-2015 cohort, indoor & outdoor track & field teams are combined. The data released on Tuesday includes the scholarship student-athletes on rosters from the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, and 2018-19 academic years.