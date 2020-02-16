GamecockDigest
Gamecocks Drop Game To Top Ranked Washington

University of South Carolina Athletics

 No. 18 South Carolina softball dropped a 5-4 game to No. 1 Washington in its fourth game of the 2020 St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational on Saturday at the Eddie C. Moore Complex. The Gamecocks used a four-run fifth to take their first lead of the night, but it wasn't enough as the Huskies responded with three runs in the sixth to seal the win.

Facing a no-hitter heading into the fifth and a 2-0 Huskie lead, Carolina came alive with Mackenzie Boesel's one-out single. The next at-bat, Jana Johns' triple down the line in right to cut the deficit to 2-1 with a runner on third and one out.

Kassidy Krupit kept the energy going with the third-straight hit, a single, to tie the game a 2-2 with a runner on first and one out. A Lauren Stewart single set up pinch hitter Hannah Kumiyama's two-RBI single, the fourth-consecutive hit after 4.1 innings of no hits, that gave Carolina a 4-2 lead heading to the bottom of the fifth.

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, the lights on the field went out as Kenzi Maguire fielded a ball up the middle and stepped on second to complete the force out to end the inning. Washington continued the game under protest from that point forward.

The Huskies eventually scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the 5-4 lead they wouldn't surrender.

Kelsey Oh (4-2) took the loss in the circle.

Kumiyama had a team-best two RBI while Johns and Krupit had RBI of their own.

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks close out the 2020 St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational on Sunday against James Madison at 12:30 PM on ESPN3. 

South Carolina outlasts Tennessee

The Gamecocks hit key freethrows down the stretch to get the 63-61 win.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Carolina Run Rules Kansas To Highlight Split

The Gamecocks are currently 1-2 2020 St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.

University of South Carolina Athletics

South Carolina pulls away early, beats Georgia 75-59

AJ Lawson scored 20 as the Gamecocks cruised to their 15th win of the season.

University of South Carolina Athletics

by

Dillon88

A look at South Carolina's most recent coaching hires

South Carolina announced Tracy Rocker and Drew Hughes are officially on board while Tommie Robinson is rumored to be joining soon.

Chaunte'l Powell

Boston Named to Lisa Leslie Award Top 10

The freshman has been tapped as one of the top collegiate centers in the nation.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Underclassmen power Gamecocks past Auburn

The Gamecocks remain undefeated in SEC play after the big 79-53 win over Auburn.

Chaunte'l Powell

Ray Tanner issues statement in regards to NCAA Notice of Allegations

The accusation is directly tied to a bribe paid to former men's basketball assistant coach Lamont Evans.

Chaunte'l Powell

Baseball's Mlodzinski Named to Golden Spikes Award Watch List

The Golden Spikes Award is presented to the top amateur baseball players in the country for the 2020 season.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Softball hits the road for Clearwater

After a successful opening weekend, the Gamecocks try to improve their 4-0 record.

University of South Carolina Athletics

ICYMI: Current Gamecock Laeticia Amihere and Canadian national team qualified for the Olympics.

Chaunte'l Powell