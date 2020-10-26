Gamecocks in 11th After First Round of Legends Collegiate Invitational

South Carolina is in 11th after day one of the Legends Collegiate Invitational after shooting 280 (-4) in the opening round Sunday. The Gamecocks made the turn at 5-under as a team but shot 1-over on the back nine.

Junior Ryan Hall paced the Gamecocks with a 2-under 69. He was bogey free on the front posting a 3-under score of 32. Hall shot 1-over (37) down the stretch and tied for the team lead with five birdies the opening round.

Senior Jack Parrott and true freshman Rafe Reynolds each shot 70 (-1) and are T-29th. Reynolds is making his Gamecock debut this week at Vanderbilt Legends Club. He tied with Hall for the team lead in the first round with five red numbers on his scorecard.

Super seniors Caleb Proveaux and Jamie Wilson each shot even par (71).

Host Vanderbilt is in the lead at 13-under after carding a team score of 271. Eleven of the 14 teams shot under par on Sunday as Carolina sits just five shots back of fourth place. Three players are tied for the lead after firing 7-under 64s.

The Gamecocks will be paired with Alabama and Missouri on Monday. Wilson will lead things off for Carolina at 11:25 ET on hole 10.

2020 Legends Collegiate Invitational Gamecock Lineup

T21. Ryan Hall - 69 (-2)

T29. Jack Parrott - 70 (-1)

T29. Rafe Reynolds - 70 (-1)

T40. Caleb Proveaux - 71 (E)

T40. Jamie Wilson - 71 (E)

2020 Legends Collegiate Invitational Field

1. Vanderbilt - 271 (-13)

T2. Arkansas - 272 (-12)

T2. Texas A & M - 272 (-12)

4. Georgia - 275 (-9)

T5. LSU - 276 (-8)

T5. Ole Miss - 276 (-8)

T5. Tennessee - 276 (-8)

8. Florida - 277 (-7)

9. Auburn - 278 (-6)

10. Alabama - 279 (-5)

11. South Carolina - 280 (-4)

12. Missouri - 284 (E)

13. Kentucky - 285 (+1)

14. Mississippi State - 286 (+2)