Carolina Run Rules Coastal Carolina To Start Week

CONWAY, S.C. - No. 16 South Carolina softball scored double-digit runs for the sixth time this season on its way to a 10-2 run-rule victory in five innings over Coastal Carolina on Tuesday at St. John Stadium. Carolina finished with 13 hits and three home runs to secure the midweek win.

The Gamecocks scored in three of its five innings, including a six-run third that featured two home runs and two pitching changes for CCU.

Mackenzie Boesel notably dispatched her 52nd career double in the top of the first move to move into fourth in school history while Jana Johns is now just three RBI from becoming the sixth player in program history to reach 100 career RBI during her junior year.

Karsen Ochs (5-3) earned the win in five innings of work with three strikeouts.

South Carolina (16-6) came out of the gate swinging with two quick runs just three batters into the game thanks to Kassidy Krupit's RBI single to score two and give Carolina a 2-0 lead through one.

The Gamecocks picked up the scoring again in the third with six runs on Krupit and Johns home runs, Kenzi Maguire's bases-loaded walk, Boesel's sacrifice fly out and Katie Prebble's bases-loaded hit by pitch to make it 8-0, Carolina, through three.

Madison Owens pushed the lead to double digits in the top of the fourth with a two-run home run to give the Gamecocks a 10-0 lead through four. Coastal lifted a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth but it wasn't enough as Carolina took the 10-2 win in five innings.

Lauren Stewart led the way at the plate going 3-for-3 with two runs while Krupit finished 2-for-3 with three RBI. Owens posted a 2-for-3 performance with two runs and two RBI. Eight different Gamecocks finished with at least one hit.

UP NEXT

South Carolina returns home on Wednesday night to face Winthrop at 6:00 PM on SEC Network+.