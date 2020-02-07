Softball Friday and Saturday Opponents Shift Due To Weather

Due to travel issues related to weather around the region, No. 19 South Carolina softball's opponents for Friday and Saturday of the Carolina Classic at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field have been shuffled. Please note game times for the Gamecocks remain unchanged.



Carolina will now face Ohio State at 2:30 p.m. Friday before closing the opening day doubleheader against North Dakota State 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.



Tournament action for the Gamecocks will continue Saturday at 3:00 p.m. against Southern Illinois before South Carolina closes out the weekend Sunday with a 3:00 p.m. first pitch against UNCG.



Fans who have purchased tickets for the weekend can still use their Friday tickets for the Friday games and Saturday tickets for the Saturday games even though opponents have been switched around.



All four games will be live streamed on SEC Network+ with student broadcaster TreyMartin on the call.

