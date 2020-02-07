GamecockDigest
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Softball Friday and Saturday Opponents Shift Due To Weather

University of South Carolina Athletics

Due to travel issues related to weather around the region, No. 19 South Carolina softball's opponents for Friday and Saturday of the Carolina Classic at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field have been shuffled. Please note game times for the Gamecocks remain unchanged.

Carolina will now face Ohio State at 2:30 p.m. Friday before closing the opening day doubleheader against North Dakota State 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Tournament action for the Gamecocks will continue Saturday at 3:00 p.m. against Southern Illinois before South Carolina closes out the weekend Sunday with a 3:00 p.m. first pitch against UNCG.

Fans who have purchased tickets for the weekend can still use their Friday tickets for the Friday games and Saturday tickets for the Saturday games even though opponents have been switched around.

All four games will be live streamed on SEC Network+ with student broadcaster TreyMartin on the call.

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could Jordan Burch be heading to LSU?

National Signing Day left more questions than answers as the five-star DT's LOI was not sent in. Which leaves the question could he flip?

Chaunte'l Powell

by

gdaniel

South Carolina's football page announces Jordan Burch is officially a Gamecock.

Chaunte'l Powell

Hall Named to The Bowerman Mid Indoor Season List

Senior Quincy Hall makes his third straight appearance on the list.

Chaunte'l Powell

Campbell Named to Preseason All-SEC Second Team

South Carolina was also picked finish 5th in the East Division of the SEC.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Why Georgia was the right move for Jackson Muschamp

The seed to play Division I football was planted long ago and the Muschamp family gets to see it blossom as the Hammond High standout heads to UGA.

Chaunte'l Powell

Ole Miss ends South Carolina's win streak

Brewing Tyree's big night leads Ole Miss past South Carolina, 84-70.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Muschamp discusses South Carolina signees

The Gamecocks received a few pleasant surprises and some expected news on National Signing Day. Muschamp discussed the signees.

Chaunte'l Powell

National Signing Day ends with no LOI from South Carolina commit Jordan Burch

Will Muschamp spoke on signees Wednesday evening and did not mention Burch.

Chaunte'l Powell

Burch hasn't sent in LOI. https://twitter.com/chauntelpowell/status/1225172045551620097?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/maven-user-photos/southcarolina/content/VJTzxXQajEGdLo9BLKWaJQ/FSD3Lzq8-UGHo46HP1Wdzg Exhale, Gamecock fans. Burch is coming to South Carolina. …

Chaunte'l Powell