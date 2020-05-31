GamecockDigest
As Protests Come To Columbia, University of South Carolina Leaders Make Their Voices Heard

Chaunte'l Powell

As civil unrest continues to sweep the nation following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, Columbia held a protest of its own downtown on Saturday.

What started out as peaceful reportedly turned violent as a person seemingly there to instigate and agitate was chased out.

As the city was put on curfew, it’s led to leaders of South Carolina athletics to continue to speak out.

Women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley has been vocal from the beginning and posted a picture from the protest on her page with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

Head football coach Will Muschamp spoke out for the first time Saturday.

He posted a meme of civil rights activist Martin Luther King and his quote “our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter” over it.

Muschamp added “Easy to do what is right. #CoachesStandforJustice” to the tweet.

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner quote tweeted Muschamp’s tweet and said “we must continue to fight injustice on every level and create a world where future generations will see the fruits of our commitment.”

Men's basketball coach Frank Martin shared his reflection on the matter as well. 

Student athletes have been speaking out as well. USC quarterback Ryan Hilinski appeared to have attended the protest as he said “I can’t stand by and watch my brothers and sisters go through the unthinkable.”

Laeticia Amihere, forward on the women’s basketball team explained the purpose of her Twitter handle @_Theblackqueen.

