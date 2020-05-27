Eleven Gamecocks Earn USTFCCCA Indoor All-America Honors

A total of 11 South Carolina Track and Field student-athletes were named NCAA Indoor All-Americans by the U.S. Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Tuesday.

Due to the cancellation of the NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Indoor Track & Field Championships, the USTFCCCA Executive Committee adopted criteria that recognizes only those who made the post-medical scratches start list with relay events of the athletes who produced the performance that was declared and accepted into their event (alternates were not recognized). There was also no distinction of First-Team, Second-Team or Honorable Mention.

On the women's team, the Gamecocks had a total of five student-athletes earn All-America honors across three events. Stephanie Davis brought two All-America honors home in the 400m and as a member of the 4x400m relay team. For Davis, they are the fourth and fifth All-America honors in her career.

Hailey Sweatman's All-America recognition is the first of her career. The Charleston, S.C., native broke the indoor school record in the Pole Vault during the campaign and qualified for the NCAA Indoor Championships for the first time in her career in 2020.

The women's 4x400m relay team consisting of Davis, Aliyah Abrams, Pearl Nagbe and Knowledge Omovoh was the Gamecocks' All-America squad. Abrams is now a six-time All-American, helping her go down as one of the most decorated Gamecocks in recent history. For Nagbe and Omovoh, their All-America honors are both firsts.

On the men's side of the 2020 All-America list is a total of six student-athletes in three events. Quincy Hall's individual 400m All-America honor is the second in his two seasons with the Gamecocks and his fifth total.

Stephon Torrence was Carolina's other men's individual All-American. The Baltimore, Md., native qualified in the 60m hurdles with his 7.73, giving him his first career Division I All-American nod. Torrence's 7.73 in the 60m that he ran at the South Carolina Invitational currently sits at No. 9 in program history.

The Gamecocks also qualified a men's 4x400m relay team. The squad consisting of Arinze Chance, Rivaldo Leacock and freshmen EJ Richardson and William Spencer Jr. will go down as 2020 Indoor All-Americans. It marks Chance's fourth All-America honor in his career at Carolina. For Leacock, Richardson and Spencer Jr., the honor is a first in their Gamecock careers.