Recapping the South Carolina Women's Basketball Season Following UCLA Loss

For the second season in a row, the South Carolina women's basketball year ends in heartbreaking as the team finishes once again as the national title runner ups. However it isn't all doom and gloom as the season was still a success and proof that Dawn Staley has the team still going in the right direction.

After defeating the number one seeded and national title favorite UConn Huskies on Friday, South Carolina earned a spot in the NCAA national championship game on Sunday afternoon. The team would later learn on Friday night they would get matched up against the UCLA Bruins in the final.

Sunday afternoon's game was the first meeting of the season between the Gamecocks and Bruins. However the Bruins have now won consecutive games in as many years against Carolina by an average of 21.5 points. In the championship game, UCLA led wire to wire (outscoring South Carolina in each of the first three quarters) and won the programs first national title with a 79-51 victory.

Despite this, Carolina had a season to be proud of. Let's take a look back at some of the key highlights.

Recapping Carolina's Highs of 2025-2026

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) controls the ball against South Carolina Gamecocks guard Raven Johnson (25) in the second half during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Gamecocks ended the season with seven wins against top ten teams, 7-3 overall. This included wins over USC, Texas, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, LSU (twice), and UConn. The team was 3-3 against top five teams this season.

Raven Johnson's stellar year was capped off by a SEC Defensive Player of the Year Award and being named the Most Outstanding Player of the Sacramento 4 region. This season capped off an impressive legacy for Johnson in the garnet and black, which includes being a part of the undefeated national title team in 2023-2024. She joined Joyce Edwards, Tessa Johnson, Madina Okot, and Ta'Niya Latson as All-SEC performers this season.

South Carolina picked up it's fifth consecutive regular Season SEC title this season. This is their sixth title in the last seven years.

The biggest win of the season came against all odds in the Final Four. Fresh off a dominant national title win over Carolina in the previous season, UConn was once again the championship favorites and strolled in with a perfect 38-0 record. Staley's squad brought the fight to the Huskies and came away with the 62-48 win, snapping UConn's 54-game winning streak.

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks players celebrate after defeating the UConn Huskies in a semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While a championship parade won't be in Columbia this year, the team has a lot of talent and is poised to once again be among the favorites to win it all in 2026-2027.