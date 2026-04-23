South Carolina Basketball Lands One of the Nation's Premier Recruits in the 2026 Class

The Gamecocks pick up their second five-star commit of the 2026 class. Elite 2026 forward Oliviyah Edwards announces her commitment to play in the garnet and black on Thursday.

Edwards is the number one power forward in the country and the top player in the state of Washington. The consensus five-star out of Elite Sports Academy in Tacoma, Washington, chose South Carolina over USC, Tennessee, and LSU.

Brandon Clay, Director of Scouting - women's basketball for 247 Sports, talks about what the star forward can bring to the Gamecocks next season.

"Edwards is a fantastic frontcourt option when sprinting the lane in the open floor. In that regard, she is the most intriguing prospect in the class right now. She possesses a physical toolbox that no one else has. Edwards is also showing signs of making the 15-18 foot jumper when her feet are set. Her calling card is her willingness to rebound the basketball and be impactful in the paint."

Roster Outlook

Sometimes it takes twice to get it right ❤️🐔 #Committed pic.twitter.com/JhMT9Di1fO — Oliviyah “Big Oh” Edwards (@EdwardsOliviyah) April 23, 2026

Edwards joins a recruiting class that features four-star center Kelsi Andrews, four-star forward Kaeli Wynn, and five-star guard Jerzy Robinson.

Dawn Staley has once again built a roster poised to make a national title run next season. The front court could feature a pair of Edwards and could be tough for team's to deal with next season.

South Carolina's recruiting class ranks sixth in the country with the addition of Edwards in the class.