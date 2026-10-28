South Carolina Football Report Card: Giving Out Grades Through the Midway Point of the Season

South Carolina has completely flipped the script on the season they were having. After three straight losses and staring down the barrel of a tough stretch, the Gamecocks have won back to back games against tough opponents. We take a look at three of the biggest reasons why the narrative around this season is changing.

It all starts and ends with the most important position in football. If LaNorris Sellers hadn't developed into the player we've seen in the last three games, this season would already be over.

LaNorris Sellers: B+

Sellers is turning back into the first round talent that fans and scouts expected following his 2024 campaign. In the last game against Tennessee, he finished 18 of 32 for 210 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He added 96 yards and two scores on the ground.

The most impressive run of the day, and likely all season for Sellers, was the game tying touch down with less than 1:30 left in the game against the Vols. While sometimes inconsistent as a passer, he remains the unquestioned most explosive runner at the quarterback position in the country.

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) fights a tackle attempt by Tennessee defensive back TJ Metcalf (1) to reach the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Over the last three games, Sellers has 715 passing yards, 275 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns, and only one interception. This offense, more on the play caller in a second, has started to unlock the player many believed Sellers could be this season. Against a tough Oklahoma defense coming up, we get another chance to see the growth and possibly stardom of the Gamecocks quarterback continue to rise.

Kendal Briles: A

An absolute home run hire for Shane Beamer. It's only been seven games and Briles is already looking like he is the best offensive coordinator hire Beamer has made in his Gamecocks' tenure. From a putrid 18 points per game last season to 30 this season, Briles has this offense ranked in the top 8 of all major categories in the SEC.

South Carolina's offensive improvements this season under Kendal Briles



SEC rank



Total offense 456 YPG (No. 3)

Scoring offense 36.1 PPG (No. 5)

Rushing offense 218.3 (No. 1)

Passing offense 237.7 (No. 8)

Third-down conversion 46.5 (No. 3)

Explosive plays (tNo. 4)



'A' hire. — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) October 25, 2026

Games against Oklahoma and Georgia left on the schedule will certainly challenge this team, but they already played one of the very best defensive units in the conference last week against Tennessee and performed at a high level. After those two, Briles' unit should cook against teams like Arkansas, Texas A&M, and Clemson.

There is still work to be done on the season, but if they finish out strong, Beamer may have found the right guy to lead his offense for years to come.

Front Seven: B+

Sep 12, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Julian Walker (55) celebrates a sack against the Towson Tigers in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just like the offense, this unit has flipped in a big way from a year ago. From one of the worst units in the conference against the run and getting after the quarterback, the Gamecocks rank in the top ten in rushing defense (no. 7) and sacks (no. 9) in the conference.

Clayton White is one of the more underrated defensive coordinators in the country. Aside from 2025, in a down year for the entire program, White's defense have consistently played well and gotten developed well. This year, with players like Fred Johnson, Julian Walker, and Anthony Addison, is no different.