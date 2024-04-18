ICYMI: Dawn Staley, South Carolina's WBB Team Receives Gifts From Beyoncé
The reach that South Carolina's head women's basketball coach Dawn Staley possesses is widespread. Her basketball success, both as a player and now as a coach, has made it to where Dawn is a household name wherever she goes. As we've discussed before, it can also lead to some nice perks, such as hip-hop artist Travis Scottpresenting Staley with a pair of Jordan Jumpman Jack "Sail" sneakers this past week, a pair of shoes that costs anywhere from a few hundred to a couple thousand dollars. Yesterday, one of the biggest names in the music industry sent Dawn and the entire team gifts of her own, as Beyoncé gifted them flowers and merchandise, along with a message conveying that her family supported the Gamecocks throughout their entire NCAA Tournament run this past season.
You talk about an endorsement, and who knows, maybe even a future recruiting tool? It doesn't any bigger than Queen Bey herself.
