2026 USM Football Roster: Returning Players, New Additions, and More
HATTIESBURG, Miss. - After a successful first (and only) season with Charles Huff at the helm of the Southern Miss football program in 2025, his departure left first-year Golden Eagles head coach Blake Anderson with one of the biggest roster turnovers in the entire country.
Since Anderson was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach in December of last year, he's filled the 2026 roster with players from all different backgrounds. While some people believe the best approach is stacking P4 conference transfers in this ever-evolving transfer portal era, finding a way to develop players from the G5 and JUCO levels can be just as valuable. Anderson seemed to take both approaches this offseason.
With fall camp less than a week away and opening night at The Rock right around the corner after that, there's no better time to do a 2026 Golden Eagles' roster breakdown.
Quarterbacks
RETURNING:
Landry Lyddy (R-Sr.) - 406 YDS, 2 TD, 3 INT, 65 CMP%, 6 GP - '25 Season Stats
Lyddy will be the first to tell you that 2025 was a mixed bag for him. He had some great moments and some not-so-great moments, but he says that experience has made him a better leader going into his redshirt-senior year. According to Coach Anderson, Lyddy is very much in the race to be the Golden Eagles' opening-night starting QB as fall camp nears.
John White (R-So.) - 1 YDS, 100 CMP%, 1 GP - '25 Season Stats
White hasn't gotten enough playing time yet for his lack of stats to mean anything, but the redshirt-sophomore has fought his way up from fourth-string QB to competing in a "neck-and-neck" three-man competition for the starting job after making major improvements this offseason.
ADDITION(S):
Ethan Hampton (R-Sr.) - 27 YDS, 1 INT, 75 CMP%, 4 GP - '25 Season Stats at Illinois
Despite not getting much playing time at Illinois in 2025, Hampton has the most "big stage" experience of all the quarterbacks on the Golden Eagles' roster due to his time at Northern Illinois. That could give him an advantage while competing for the starting position in fall camp. Hampton helped the Huskies finish off No. 5 Notre Dame on the road for a major upset in 2024.
Hampton knows that nothing is guaranteed, but one big reason he came to Southern Miss was the opportunity to compete for the starting QB spot. We'll see if he ends up being the guy when the dust settles.
Hugh Price (Fr.) - 6-6, 204lbs from Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, TN
Maddox McCrory (Fr.) - 6-1, 185lbs from Cabot HS in Cabot, AR
Running Backs
RETURNING:
Robert Briggs (R-Sr.) - 62 CAR, 304 YDS, 1 TD, 4.9 AVG, 11 GP - '25 Season Stats
Josiah Basten (R-Jr.) - 1 CAR, 5 YDS, 2 GP - '25 Season Stats
Robert Henderson (R-Fr.) - Redshirted '25 Season
ADDITION(S):
Jamarice Wilder (R-Fr.) - Redshirted '25 Season at Louisville
Steven Robinson (R-Jr.) - 127 CAR, 598 YDS, 6 TD, 4.7 AVG - '25 Season Stats at Coffeyville CC
Jaylen Foster (R-Jr.) - 542 YDS, 3 TD, 9 GP - '25 Season Stats at Itawamba CC
Brandon Hood (R-So.) - 98 CAR, 368 YDS, 2 TD, 3.8 AVG, 12 GP - '25 Season Stats at UMass
Wide Receivers
RETURNING:
Davis Dalton (R-Sr.) - 4 REC, 82 YDS, 1 TD, 13.9 AVG/C, 12 GP - '25 Season Stats
Dalton brings a lot of valuable experience to the Golden Eagles' receivers room. He openly pushed for Coach Anderson to be the next head coach at Southern Miss, and he's looking to end his Golden Eagles career "on the right note."
Grant Page (R-Sr.) - 10 GP - '25 Season Stats
Cace Reed (R-So.) - 1 REC, -1 YDS, 2 GP - '25 Season Stats
Trey Horne (R-Jr.) - 1 BLK, 8 GP - '25 Season Stats
Dillon Rowley (R-Fr.) - Redshirted '25 Season
ADDITION(S):
Kaden Saunders (R-Jr.) - Redshirted '25 Season at Penn State
Jaylen Himes (So.) - 66 REC, 1,174 YDS, 11 TD, 12 GP - '25 Season Stats at Wingate
Mario Sanders (R-Sr.) - 2 REC, 32 YDS, 3 GP - '25 Season Stats at Illinois
AJ Little (R-Jr.) - 27 REC, 345 YDS, 1 TD, 12 GP - '25 Season Stats at Chattanooga
Eelijah Singleton (R-Jr.) - 61 REC, 618 YDS, 2 TD, 9 GP - '25 Season Stats at East Central CC
MJ Johnson (R-Jr.) - 38 REC, 497 YDS, 6 TD, 12 GP - '25 Season Stats at Northwest Mississippi CC
Nehemiah Taylor (So.) - 15 REC, 198 YDS, 1 TD, 9 GP - '25 Season Stats at Hines CC
King David Aboya (Fr.) - 6-3, 195lbs from Milton HS in Milton, FL
Aboya is an intriguing talent with an impressive frame and top-notch work ethic. The Southern Miss coaching staff believes that Aboya could get meaningful playing time as a true freshman. They also believe he could become a great player overall over the next few years if he keeps up his current pace.
"I chose Southern Miss because it felt like the right place to develop as both a player and a person," Aboya said. "The coaching staff believed in me, and I wanted to be part of building something special. I want the fans to know they’re getting someone who’s going to work hard every day, stay humble, and do whatever it takes to help this team win."
Israel Leamon (Fr.) - 5-11, 180lbs from Riverside HS in Greer, SC
Tight Ends
RETURNING:
Connor Gooding (R-Fr.) -Redshirted '25 Season
Caston Brown (R-So.) - No Action in '25 Season
ADDITION(S):
Javery Mayberry (R-So.) - 26 REC, 346 YDS, 7 TD - '25 Season Stats at Pasadena City CC
Jeremiah Beck Jr. (R-Jr.) - Redshirted '25 Season at Arkansas
Preston Kilgore (R-Jr.) - 7 REC, 48 YDS, 10 GP - '25 Season Stats at East Texas A&M
Broderick Peters (Fr.) - 6-4, 245lbs from McComb HS in McComb, MS
Drew Bilderback (Fr.) - 6-3, 235lbs from Columbia HS in Columbia, MS
Offensive Linemen
RETURNING:
Broderick Roman (Graduate) - 13 GP, 13 GS - '25 Season Stats
Luke Rogers (R-Jr.) - 12 GP, 1 GS - '25 Season Stats
Liam Cassidy (Jr.) - 12 GP - '25 Season Stats
Larry Edwards (Jr.) - 8 GP - '25 Season Stats
Hayden Breal (R-So.) - 2 GP - '25 Season Stats
Jahmir Davis (R-Fr.) - Redshirted '25 Season
Chase Malamala (R-So.) - No Action in '25 Season
Camden Myers (R-So.) - No Action in '25 Season
ADDITION(S):
Christian Young (R-Sr.) - 10 GP - '25 Season Stats at Emory & Henry
Brayden Warner (Jr.) - 9 GP, 9 GS - '25 Season Stats at Jones College
Braden Cain (R-So.) - 7 GP - '25 Season Stats at Texas Southern
Toby Mealer (R-Fr.) - 6-5, 335lb, Redshirted '25 Season at Louisiana Tech
Joe Rounds (R-Sr.) - 6-0, 315lbs who was a 2x CIAA Champion at Virginia Union
Casey Jean-Baptiste (Jr.) - 6-5, 320lbs from Butler CC
Dante Devine (Jr.) - 6-7, 325lbs from Coffeyville CC
Kendrick Watkins (Sr.) - 6-2, 310lbs from Arkansas-Monticello
Zerian Hudson (R-Sr.) - 6-2, 334lbs from Troy
Will Burgess (So.) - 6-6, 275lbs from PRCC
Grant Kitchens (Fr.) - 6-7, 329lbs from Nanih Waiya HS in Louisiville, MS
Defensive Backs
RETURNING:
Malakai Murphy (R-So.) - 2 SOLO, 3 AST, 5 TOT, 13 GP - '25 Season Stats
MaLik Caswell (R-So.) - 1 INT, 4 AST, 1 SOLO, 5 TOT, 1 PD, 11 GP - '25 Season Stats
Ishmael Ibraheem (R-Sr.) - 1 SOLO, 1 TOT, 2 PD, 1 GP - '25 Season Stats
Cannon McClain (R-Jr.) - 1 SOLO 1 TOT, 2 GP - '25 Season Stats
ADDITION(S):
Jordan Pride (R-So.) - 1 AST, 1 TOT, 1 GP - '25 Season Stats at Texas A&M
Laquan Robinson (R-Sr.) - 4 TOT, 1 FF, 8 GP - '25 Season Stats at Kansas
Kelby Hampton (So.) - 2 INT, 10 AST, 16 SOLO, 26 TOT, 7 PD, 9 GP - '25 Season Stats at New Hampshire
Jyaire Brown (R-Sr.) - 6 SOLO, 1 AST, 7 TOT, 1 PD, 5 GP, 1 GS - '25 Season Stats at UCF
Hiroshi Carr (R-Jr.) - 2 INT, 1 FF, 33 AST, 46 TOT, 4 PD - '25 Season Stats at Morgan State
Landon Sylvie (Jr.) - 1 INT, 21 AST, 43 SOLO, 64 TOT, 2 PD, 9 GP, 9 GS - '25 Season Stats at SEMO
Baron Taylor (Jr.) - 1 INT, 1 FF, 1.5 TFL, 28 SOLO, 52 TOT, 11 GP - '25 Season Stats at Southern Utah
Kolby Peavy (R-Jr.) - 1 AST, 2 SOLO, 3 TOT, 1 GP - '25 Season Stats at Alabama
Champ Lewis (R-Jr.) - 9 SOLO, 16 TOT, 1 PD, 12 GP - '25 Season Stats at Tulsa
Kobi Albert (R-Jr.) - 2 GP - '25 Season Stats at UConn
Michael Robinson III (R-Jr.) - 2 GP - '25 Season Stats at UConn
Kolby Peavy (R-Jr.) - 1 AST, 2 SOLO, 3 TOT, 1 GP - '25 Season Stats at Alabama
Jeremiah Dillon (Graduate) - No Action in '25 Season at Vanderbilt
Jonah Martinez (R-Jr.) - Redshirted '25 Season at TCU
Johnnie Evans (Jr.) - No Action in '25 Season at Alcorn State
Sammy Anderson Jr. (Sr.) - No Action in '25 Season at Austin Peay
Trevor Winton (Fr.) - 5'11", 170lbs from Center Hill HS in Olive Branch, MS
Chauncey Davis Jr (Fr.) - 6'1", 195lbs from North Gwinnett HS in Suwanee, GA
Aidan Horne (Fr.) - 6'3", 187lbs from Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in Rabun County, GA
Linebackers
RETURNING:
Mathis Haygood (R-Jr.) - 1 INT, 1 SK, 4 TFL, 17 SOLO, 44 TOT, 1 PD, 13 GP - '25 Season Stats
Haygood is expected to be one of the top leaders on the Southern Miss defense for this upcoming season, as he is one of the few returning players from last season with experience. He says the team is looking forward to playing with a chip on its shoulder and proving the doubters wrong.
Avery Sledge (R-Sr.) - 1 FR, 0.5 TFL, 6 SOLO, 15 TOT, 12 GP - '25 Season Stats
Andrew Martin (Sr.) - 1 INT, 1 SK, 4 TFL, 17 SOLO, 44 TOT, 1 PD, 13 GP - '25 Season Stats
ADDITION(S):
Melvin Spriggs (R-Jr.) - 2.5 SK, 5 TFL, 51 TOT, 1 PD, 12 GP - '25 Season Stats at Akron
Ricky Harding (Jr.) - 3 INT, 1.5 SK, 4.5 TFL, 42 TOT, 9 GP - '25 Season Stats at New Mexico Military Institute
Marrio Williams Jr. (So.) - 1 INT, 2 PD, 3.5 SK, 12 TFL, 67 TOT, 10 GP - '25 Season Stats at Snow College
Wesley Edison (So.) - 1 FR, 1 SK, 3 TFL, 27 TOT, 7 GP - '25 Season Stats at Coffeyville CC
BJ Mitchell (Jr.) - 1 PD, 0.5 TFL, 46 TOT, 6 GP - '25 Season Stats at Southwest Mississippi CC
Wesley Edison - 1 FR, 1 SK, 11 TFL, 27 TOT, 7 GP - '25 Season Stats at Coffeyville CC
Tyler Lassiter (R-So.) - 0.5 TFL, 4 TOT, 3 GP - '25 Season Stats at Hutchinson CC
Caleb Triplett (Fr.) - 6'0", 219lbs from D'Iberville HS in D'Iberville, MS
Defensive Linemen
RETURNING:
Jeramie Posey (R-Jr.) - 1 GP - '25 Season Stats
David Griffin (R-Jr.) - No Action in '25 Season
Zachariah Keith (R-Jr.) - No Action in '25 Season
ADDITION(S):
Josh Johnson (R-Jr.) - 0.5 SK, 13 SOLO, 36 TOT, 10 GP - '25 Season Stats at Nicholls
Ramon Pernas (R-So.) - 3.5 TFL, 5 SK, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 BK, 14 SOLO, 37 TOT, 8 GP - '25 Season Stats at Navarro College
Jeffery Rush Jr. (R-So.) - 4 GP - '25 Season Stats at Ole Miss
Nasim Cairo (R-Sr.) - 1 FR, 1 SOLO, 10 TOT, 4 GP - '25 Season Stats at SEMO
JR Stegall (Jr.) - 1 SK, 1 INT, 1 PD, 1 BK, 8 SOLO, 23 TOT, 11 GP - '25 Season Stats at Towson
Xavier Mclver (R-Sr.) - 1.5 TFL, 1 SK, 6 TOT, 1 GP - '25 Season Stats at East Carolina
Kameron Cyprien (Jr.) - 7.5 TFL, 4 SK, 1 FF, 13 SOLO, 31 TOT, 9 GP - '25 Season Stats at Coffeyville CC
Darrell Gross (Jr.) - 6 TFL, 2 SK, 11 SOLO, 20 TOT - '25 Season Stats at East Mississippi CC
A'mari Wilson (R-Jr.) - 2 TFL, 1.5 SK, 7 SOLO, 30 TOT, 12 GP - '25 Season Stats at Campbell
Kei'shaun Mashburn (Jr.) - 0.5 TFL, 0.5 SK, 5 SOLO, 10 TOT, 11 GP - '25 Season Stats at Allen
Travis Bendolph (Jr.) - 1 FR, 1 TOT, 1 GP - '25 Season Stats at PRCC
Will Smith (R-So.) - 6-2, 230lbs, Redshirted '25 Season at North Texas
Kam'ron Hoyte (Jr.) - 6-4, 295lbs from Texas College
Talik Parkman (Fr.) - 6-3, 295lbs from Sumrall HS in Sumrall, MS
KJ Washington (Fr.) - 6-3, 235lbs from D'Iberville HS in D'Iberville, MS
Ari Slocum (Fr.) - 6-3, 305lbs from Union Parish HS in Farmerville, LA
Kickers / Punters
RETURNING:
Creighton Wilbanks - Kicker (So.) - 9/14, 33/33 PAT - '25 Season Stats
Willbanks showed some flashes in 2025, including a season-best 52-yard FG in a 22-10 road win against the Ragin' Cajuns, and tying the program's bowl record for attempts and makes by going 3-of-4 in the New Orleans Bowl.
Willbanks was picked to win the Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Year award in our Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI Sun Belt Football Preseason Poll.
Reed Harradine - Kicker / Punter (R-Jr.) - 5/8 FG, 13/13 PAT, and averaged 40.5 yards per punt with a season-best of 60-yard punt vs. Louisiana - '25 Season Stats
ADDITION(S):
Dusty Zimmer - Punter (So.) - 6-3, 230lbs from Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia
Long Snappers
RETURNING:
Luke Beard (R-Jr.) - 13 GP - '25 Season Stats
Andrew Tate (Sr.) - 2 GP - '25 Season Stats
Colin Kapilovic (R-Fr.) - Redshirted '25 Season
With a massive roster turnover, what are the realistic expectations for this team? Can they compete for the SBC West Title? Only time will tell with football season knocking on the door. Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles on SI for offseason preparation for the upcoming football season.
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Sport Management Undergraduate at the University of Southern Mississippi. Writer covering Southern Miss athletics for Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI.Follow LanehartCharlie
Dalton Trigg is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Southern Miss Golden Eagles on SI and the lead host of the Nasty Bunch & Beyond podcast. Trigg graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Business and Economic Development with a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship in 2016. Trigg entered the sports journalism industry in 2017, covering the Dallas Mavericks for 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, where he continued to cover the Mavs until 2024. He also owns and hosts the Mavs Step Back Podcast, which has been going strong since 2019. You can find Trigg on all social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter): @dalton_trigg.Follow dalton_trigg