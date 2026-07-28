2026 USM Football Roster: Returning Players, New Additions, and More

HATTIESBURG, Miss. - After a successful first (and only) season with Charles Huff at the helm of the Southern Miss football program in 2025, his departure left first-year Golden Eagles head coach Blake Anderson with one of the biggest roster turnovers in the entire country.

Since Anderson was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach in December of last year, he's filled the 2026 roster with players from all different backgrounds. While some people believe the best approach is stacking P4 conference transfers in this ever-evolving transfer portal era, finding a way to develop players from the G5 and JUCO levels can be just as valuable. Anderson seemed to take both approaches this offseason.

With fall camp less than a week away and opening night at The Rock right around the corner after that, there's no better time to do a 2026 Golden Eagles' roster breakdown.

Quarterbacks

Southern Miss Golden Eagles quarterback Landry Lyddy (18) looks to pass against the Texas State Bobcats at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss, on Nov. 15, 2025. | Matt Bush/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RETURNING:

Landry Lyddy (R-Sr.) - 406 YDS, 2 TD, 3 INT, 65 CMP%, 6 GP - '25 Season Stats

Lyddy will be the first to tell you that 2025 was a mixed bag for him. He had some great moments and some not-so-great moments, but he says that experience has made him a better leader going into his redshirt-senior year. According to Coach Anderson, Lyddy is very much in the race to be the Golden Eagles' opening-night starting QB as fall camp nears.

John White (R-So.) - 1 YDS, 100 CMP%, 1 GP - '25 Season Stats

White hasn't gotten enough playing time yet for his lack of stats to mean anything, but the redshirt-sophomore has fought his way up from fourth-string QB to competing in a "neck-and-neck" three-man competition for the starting job after making major improvements this offseason.

ADDITION(S):

Ethan Hampton (R-Sr.) - 27 YDS, 1 INT, 75 CMP%, 4 GP - '25 Season Stats at Illinois

Despite not getting much playing time at Illinois in 2025, Hampton has the most "big stage" experience of all the quarterbacks on the Golden Eagles' roster due to his time at Northern Illinois. That could give him an advantage while competing for the starting position in fall camp. Hampton helped the Huskies finish off No. 5 Notre Dame on the road for a major upset in 2024.

Hampton knows that nothing is guaranteed, but one big reason he came to Southern Miss was the opportunity to compete for the starting QB spot. We'll see if he ends up being the guy when the dust settles.

Hugh Price (Fr.) - 6-6, 204lbs from Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, TN

Maddox McCrory (Fr.) - 6-1, 185lbs from Cabot HS in Cabot, AR

Running Backs

RETURNING:

Southern Miss Golden Eagles running back Robert Briggs (14) breaks into the open in a game between Southern Miss Golden Eagles and Troy Trojans and in the NCAA Men’s Basketball game. November 29, 2025 (Joe Harper/bgnphoto.com) | Robert Briggs | Joe Harper Photography

Robert Briggs (R-Sr.) - 62 CAR, 304 YDS, 1 TD, 4.9 AVG, 11 GP - '25 Season Stats

Josiah Basten (R-Jr.) - 1 CAR, 5 YDS, 2 GP - '25 Season Stats

Robert Henderson (R-Fr.) - Redshirted '25 Season

ADDITION(S):

Jamarice Wilder (R-Fr.) - Redshirted '25 Season at Louisville

Steven Robinson (R-Jr.) - 127 CAR, 598 YDS, 6 TD, 4.7 AVG - '25 Season Stats at Coffeyville CC

Jaylen Foster (R-Jr.) - 542 YDS, 3 TD, 9 GP - '25 Season Stats at Itawamba CC

Brandon Hood (R-So.) - 98 CAR, 368 YDS, 2 TD, 3.8 AVG, 12 GP - '25 Season Stats at UMass

Wide Receivers

southernmiss.com / Joe Harper

RETURNING:

Davis Dalton (R-Sr.) - 4 REC, 82 YDS, 1 TD, 13.9 AVG/C, 12 GP - '25 Season Stats

Dalton brings a lot of valuable experience to the Golden Eagles' receivers room. He openly pushed for Coach Anderson to be the next head coach at Southern Miss, and he's looking to end his Golden Eagles career "on the right note."

Grant Page (R-Sr.) - 10 GP - '25 Season Stats

Cace Reed (R-So.) - 1 REC, -1 YDS, 2 GP - '25 Season Stats

Trey Horne (R-Jr.) - 1 BLK, 8 GP - '25 Season Stats

Dillon Rowley (R-Fr.) - Redshirted '25 Season

ADDITION(S):

Kaden Saunders (R-Jr.) - Redshirted '25 Season at Penn State

Jaylen Himes (So.) - 66 REC, 1,174 YDS, 11 TD, 12 GP - '25 Season Stats at Wingate

Mario Sanders (R-Sr.) - 2 REC, 32 YDS, 3 GP - '25 Season Stats at Illinois

AJ Little (R-Jr.) - 27 REC, 345 YDS, 1 TD, 12 GP - '25 Season Stats at Chattanooga

Eelijah Singleton (R-Jr.) - 61 REC, 618 YDS, 2 TD, 9 GP - '25 Season Stats at East Central CC

MJ Johnson (R-Jr.) - 38 REC, 497 YDS, 6 TD, 12 GP - '25 Season Stats at Northwest Mississippi CC

Nehemiah Taylor (So.) - 15 REC, 198 YDS, 1 TD, 9 GP - '25 Season Stats at Hines CC

King David Aboya (Fr.) - 6-3, 195lbs from Milton HS in Milton, FL

Aboya is an intriguing talent with an impressive frame and top-notch work ethic. The Southern Miss coaching staff believes that Aboya could get meaningful playing time as a true freshman. They also believe he could become a great player overall over the next few years if he keeps up his current pace.

"I chose Southern Miss because it felt like the right place to develop as both a player and a person," Aboya said. "The coaching staff believed in me, and I wanted to be part of building something special. I want the fans to know they’re getting someone who’s going to work hard every day, stay humble, and do whatever it takes to help this team win."

Israel Leamon (Fr.) - 5-11, 180lbs from Riverside HS in Greer, SC

Tight Ends

@beckjj23

RETURNING:

Connor Gooding (R-Fr.) -Redshirted '25 Season

Caston Brown (R-So.) - No Action in '25 Season

ADDITION(S):

Javery Mayberry (R-So.) - 26 REC, 346 YDS, 7 TD - '25 Season Stats at Pasadena City CC

Jeremiah Beck Jr. (R-Jr.) - Redshirted '25 Season at Arkansas

Preston Kilgore (R-Jr.) - 7 REC, 48 YDS, 10 GP - '25 Season Stats at East Texas A&M

Broderick Peters (Fr.) - 6-4, 245lbs from McComb HS in McComb, MS

Drew Bilderback (Fr.) - 6-3, 235lbs from Columbia HS in Columbia, MS

Offensive Linemen

RETURNING:

Broderick Roman | Southern Miss Football

Broderick Roman (Graduate) - 13 GP, 13 GS - '25 Season Stats

Luke Rogers (R-Jr.) - 12 GP, 1 GS - '25 Season Stats

Liam Cassidy (Jr.) - 12 GP - '25 Season Stats

Larry Edwards (Jr.) - 8 GP - '25 Season Stats

Hayden Breal (R-So.) - 2 GP - '25 Season Stats

Jahmir Davis (R-Fr.) - Redshirted '25 Season

Chase Malamala (R-So.) - No Action in '25 Season

Camden Myers (R-So.) - No Action in '25 Season

ADDITION(S):

Christian Young (R-Sr.) - 10 GP - '25 Season Stats at Emory & Henry

Brayden Warner (Jr.) - 9 GP, 9 GS - '25 Season Stats at Jones College

Braden Cain (R-So.) - 7 GP - '25 Season Stats at Texas Southern

Toby Mealer (R-Fr.) - 6-5, 335lb, Redshirted '25 Season at Louisiana Tech

Joe Rounds (R-Sr.) - 6-0, 315lbs who was a 2x CIAA Champion at Virginia Union

Casey Jean-Baptiste (Jr.) - 6-5, 320lbs from Butler CC

Dante Devine (Jr.) - 6-7, 325lbs from Coffeyville CC

Kendrick Watkins (Sr.) - 6-2, 310lbs from Arkansas-Monticello

Zerian Hudson (R-Sr.) - 6-2, 334lbs from Troy

Will Burgess (So.) - 6-6, 275lbs from PRCC

Grant Kitchens (Fr.) - 6-7, 329lbs from Nanih Waiya HS in Louisiville, MS

Defensive Backs

@247SportsPortal

RETURNING:

Malakai Murphy (R-So.) - 2 SOLO, 3 AST, 5 TOT, 13 GP - '25 Season Stats

MaLik Caswell (R-So.) - 1 INT, 4 AST, 1 SOLO, 5 TOT, 1 PD, 11 GP - '25 Season Stats

Ishmael Ibraheem (R-Sr.) - 1 SOLO, 1 TOT, 2 PD, 1 GP - '25 Season Stats

Cannon McClain (R-Jr.) - 1 SOLO 1 TOT, 2 GP - '25 Season Stats

ADDITION(S):

Jordan Pride (R-So.) - 1 AST, 1 TOT, 1 GP - '25 Season Stats at Texas A&M

Laquan Robinson (R-Sr.) - 4 TOT, 1 FF, 8 GP - '25 Season Stats at Kansas

Kelby Hampton (So.) - 2 INT, 10 AST, 16 SOLO, 26 TOT, 7 PD, 9 GP - '25 Season Stats at New Hampshire

Jyaire Brown (R-Sr.) - 6 SOLO, 1 AST, 7 TOT, 1 PD, 5 GP, 1 GS - '25 Season Stats at UCF

Hiroshi Carr (R-Jr.) - 2 INT, 1 FF, 33 AST, 46 TOT, 4 PD - '25 Season Stats at Morgan State

Landon Sylvie (Jr.) - 1 INT, 21 AST, 43 SOLO, 64 TOT, 2 PD, 9 GP, 9 GS - '25 Season Stats at SEMO

Baron Taylor (Jr.) - 1 INT, 1 FF, 1.5 TFL, 28 SOLO, 52 TOT, 11 GP - '25 Season Stats at Southern Utah

Kolby Peavy (R-Jr.) - 1 AST, 2 SOLO, 3 TOT, 1 GP - '25 Season Stats at Alabama

Champ Lewis (R-Jr.) - 9 SOLO, 16 TOT, 1 PD, 12 GP - '25 Season Stats at Tulsa

Kobi Albert (R-Jr.) - 2 GP - '25 Season Stats at UConn

Michael Robinson III (R-Jr.) - 2 GP - '25 Season Stats at UConn

Kolby Peavy (R-Jr.) - 1 AST, 2 SOLO, 3 TOT, 1 GP - '25 Season Stats at Alabama

Jeremiah Dillon (Graduate) - No Action in '25 Season at Vanderbilt

Jonah Martinez (R-Jr.) - Redshirted '25 Season at TCU

Johnnie Evans (Jr.) - No Action in '25 Season at Alcorn State

Sammy Anderson Jr. (Sr.) - No Action in '25 Season at Austin Peay

Trevor Winton (Fr.) - 5'11", 170lbs from Center Hill HS in Olive Branch, MS

Chauncey Davis Jr (Fr.) - 6'1", 195lbs from North Gwinnett HS in Suwanee, GA

Aidan Horne (Fr.) - 6'3", 187lbs from Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in Rabun County, GA

Linebackers

RETURNING:

Southern Miss linebacker Mathis Haygood celebrates a tackle during the Golden Eagles' home game against Troy on Nov. 29, 2025. | Joe Harper / bgnphoto.com

Mathis Haygood (R-Jr.) - 1 INT, 1 SK, 4 TFL, 17 SOLO, 44 TOT, 1 PD, 13 GP - '25 Season Stats

Haygood is expected to be one of the top leaders on the Southern Miss defense for this upcoming season, as he is one of the few returning players from last season with experience. He says the team is looking forward to playing with a chip on its shoulder and proving the doubters wrong.

Avery Sledge (R-Sr.) - 1 FR, 0.5 TFL, 6 SOLO, 15 TOT, 12 GP - '25 Season Stats

Andrew Martin (Sr.) - 1 INT, 1 SK, 4 TFL, 17 SOLO, 44 TOT, 1 PD, 13 GP - '25 Season Stats

ADDITION(S):

Melvin Spriggs (R-Jr.) - 2.5 SK, 5 TFL, 51 TOT, 1 PD, 12 GP - '25 Season Stats at Akron

Ricky Harding (Jr.) - 3 INT, 1.5 SK, 4.5 TFL, 42 TOT, 9 GP - '25 Season Stats at New Mexico Military Institute

Marrio Williams Jr. (So.) - 1 INT, 2 PD, 3.5 SK, 12 TFL, 67 TOT, 10 GP - '25 Season Stats at Snow College

Wesley Edison (So.) - 1 FR, 1 SK, 3 TFL, 27 TOT, 7 GP - '25 Season Stats at Coffeyville CC

BJ Mitchell (Jr.) - 1 PD, 0.5 TFL, 46 TOT, 6 GP - '25 Season Stats at Southwest Mississippi CC

Wesley Edison - 1 FR, 1 SK, 11 TFL, 27 TOT, 7 GP - '25 Season Stats at Coffeyville CC

Tyler Lassiter (R-So.) - 0.5 TFL, 4 TOT, 3 GP - '25 Season Stats at Hutchinson CC

Caleb Triplett (Fr.) - 6'0", 219lbs from D'Iberville HS in D'Iberville, MS

Defensive Linemen

RETURNING:

@southernmissathletics

Jeramie Posey (R-Jr.) - 1 GP - '25 Season Stats

David Griffin (R-Jr.) - No Action in '25 Season

Zachariah Keith (R-Jr.) - No Action in '25 Season

ADDITION(S):

Josh Johnson (R-Jr.) - 0.5 SK, 13 SOLO, 36 TOT, 10 GP - '25 Season Stats at Nicholls

Ramon Pernas (R-So.) - 3.5 TFL, 5 SK, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 BK, 14 SOLO, 37 TOT, 8 GP - '25 Season Stats at Navarro College

Jeffery Rush Jr. (R-So.) - 4 GP - '25 Season Stats at Ole Miss

Nasim Cairo (R-Sr.) - 1 FR, 1 SOLO, 10 TOT, 4 GP - '25 Season Stats at SEMO

JR Stegall (Jr.) - 1 SK, 1 INT, 1 PD, 1 BK, 8 SOLO, 23 TOT, 11 GP - '25 Season Stats at Towson

Xavier Mclver (R-Sr.) - 1.5 TFL, 1 SK, 6 TOT, 1 GP - '25 Season Stats at East Carolina

Kameron Cyprien (Jr.) - 7.5 TFL, 4 SK, 1 FF, 13 SOLO, 31 TOT, 9 GP - '25 Season Stats at Coffeyville CC

Darrell Gross (Jr.) - 6 TFL, 2 SK, 11 SOLO, 20 TOT - '25 Season Stats at East Mississippi CC

A'mari Wilson (R-Jr.) - 2 TFL, 1.5 SK, 7 SOLO, 30 TOT, 12 GP - '25 Season Stats at Campbell

Kei'shaun Mashburn (Jr.) - 0.5 TFL, 0.5 SK, 5 SOLO, 10 TOT, 11 GP - '25 Season Stats at Allen

Travis Bendolph (Jr.) - 1 FR, 1 TOT, 1 GP - '25 Season Stats at PRCC

Will Smith (R-So.) - 6-2, 230lbs, Redshirted '25 Season at North Texas

Kam'ron Hoyte (Jr.) - 6-4, 295lbs from Texas College

Talik Parkman (Fr.) - 6-3, 295lbs from Sumrall HS in Sumrall, MS

KJ Washington (Fr.) - 6-3, 235lbs from D'Iberville HS in D'Iberville, MS

Ari Slocum (Fr.) - 6-3, 305lbs from Union Parish HS in Farmerville, LA

Kickers / Punters

@creighton_w17

RETURNING:

Creighton Wilbanks - Kicker (So.) - 9/14, 33/33 PAT - '25 Season Stats

Willbanks showed some flashes in 2025, including a season-best 52-yard FG in a 22-10 road win against the Ragin' Cajuns, and tying the program's bowl record for attempts and makes by going 3-of-4 in the New Orleans Bowl.

Willbanks was picked to win the Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Year award in our Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI Sun Belt Football Preseason Poll.

Reed Harradine - Kicker / Punter (R-Jr.) - 5/8 FG, 13/13 PAT, and averaged 40.5 yards per punt with a season-best of 60-yard punt vs. Louisiana - '25 Season Stats

ADDITION(S):

Dusty Zimmer - Punter (So.) - 6-3, 230lbs from Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

Long Snappers

@lukebeard_6

RETURNING:

Luke Beard (R-Jr.) - 13 GP - '25 Season Stats

Andrew Tate (Sr.) - 2 GP - '25 Season Stats

Colin Kapilovic (R-Fr.) - Redshirted '25 Season

With a massive roster turnover, what are the realistic expectations for this team? Can they compete for the SBC West Title? Only time will tell with football season knocking on the door. Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles on SI for offseason preparation for the upcoming football season.