'Building Something Special': USM Freshman WR David Aboya Looking to Make Immediate Impact

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Can you feel it in the hot and humid South Mississippi air? We are officially less than two months away from the 2026 college football season kicking off, with Southern Miss scheduled to get things started against Alcorn State at M. M. Roberts Stadium, aka "The Rock," on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Although Southern Miss will face unprecedented challenges during Blake Anderson's first year as head coach, largely because it ranks 130th out of 138 teams in the nation in roster experience, there are still many reasons for fans to be excited heading into this season. Over the next eight weeks, Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI will take a closer look at several key players on USM's football roster, and today, we're focusing on talented freshman wide receiver, David Aboya.

Aboya By the Numbers + Fit with Eags

Southern Miss Athletics

Although Aboya will be a receiver for Southern Miss, he played both sides of the ball at Milton High School. During his junior and senior seasons, he caught 37 total passes for 505 yards (13.7 YPC) and two touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, the Milton, Florida native registered 51 tackles (21 solo) and four interceptions during that same span. He was also a great track athlete in high school, as he was a district qualifier for the 100 and 200-meter dashes during his junior year.

At 6-3, 195, with good hands and speed, Aboya has all the physical attributes to be a great receiver at Southern Miss if he continues to put in the work. According to Milton High School's football head coach, Ronnie Douglas, there's no reason to think that won't happen, as he has labeled Aboya as a "special" talent with a "great work ethic." That's exactly the kind of guys Coach Anderson and his staff are looking for as they continue to establish a foundation for this new era of Golden Eagles football: talented players with potential who also don't shortchange hard work. From that standpoint, Aboya figures to be an excellent fit for this program.

It will be interesting to see who the starting quarterback ends up being by the time opening night arrives, whether it's a returning talent like John White or Landry Lyddy, or transfer portal signee Ethan Hampton. Regardless of how that competition plays out, though, Aboya should be the type of receiver who makes life a little easier for his quarterback.

Getting to Know More About the Freshman Receiver

Southern Miss wide receivers David Aboya (left) and Davis Dalton (right) share a moment during a photoshoot. | Southern Miss Athletics

Aside from the type of player he is and the impact he can make on the field, Aboya is also, by all accounts, just a "great kid" as well, which is something you always like to hear about an incoming freshman.

"Outside of football, I’m a pretty laid-back person," Aboya tells Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI. "I enjoy spending time with family and friends, playing video games, and staying in the gym."

When asked about players he has looked up to and tried to model his game after, Aboya had one future Hall of Fame NFL wide receiver in mind, as well as two of his Southern Miss veteran teammates.

"Growing up, I looked up to receivers like Julio Jones because of how physical and consistent he was, and I’ve always tried to bring that same mentality to my game," Aboya said. "Since I got to USM, I’ve looked up to some of the receivers in my room that have the same build as me, such as Grant Page and Davis Dalton."

Both Page and Dalton are redshirt seniors with extensive knowledge and experience to help Aboya learn the ropes throughout his freshman year. Although the depth chart is still being worked through, Aboya is expected to get a decent number of snaps and opportunities to showcase his abilities this season.

Why Southern Miss?

Southern Miss Athletics

Before committing to and ultimately signing with Southern Miss, Aboya also had offers from schools like Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Syracuse, and even one of the Golden Eagles' Sun Belt rivals, South Alabama. Ultimately, though, Aboya decided to don the Black and Gold.

"I chose Southern Miss because it felt like the right place to develop as both a player and a person," Aboya said. "The coaching staff believed in me, and I wanted to be part of building something special. I want the fans to know they’re getting someone who’s going to work hard every day, stay humble, and do whatever it takes to help this team win."

The coaching staff believes in Aboya and the high-quality DI receiver he can become, but Aboya should have just as much belief in his coaches. Coach Anderson and offensive coordinator Kyle Cefalo have a track record of putting together high-octane offenses that produce all-conference receivers, so the talented freshman with good hands is also in good hands when it comes to his development. There are many new faces on this year's roster, but keep an eye out for No. 80 as the season gets underway, as he could become a household name sooner than most realize.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more USM football coverage over these next eight weeks leading into the 2026 season.