BREAKING: Former Star Dustin Dickerson Returns to Southern Miss as Infielder Development Coach

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – It was an eventful Wednesday for the Southern Miss baseball program, to say the least. Earlier in the day, it was reported that the Golden Eagles are elevating former recruiting coordinator Ladd Rhodes to hitting coach and hiring former Mississippi State and Houston assistant Kyle Cheesebrough as the new recruiting coordinator.

The good coaching staff news didn't stop there, as D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers reported late Wednesday night that the Golden Eagles are also bringing back former star shortstop Dustin Dickerson to take on a player development role for infielders exclusively.

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During his illustrious four-year, 208-game career at Southern Miss, Dickerson batted .311 with 245 hits, 112 RBI, 13 home runs, 60 doubles and five triples. He also posted a .950 fielding percentage during that span as well.

Dickerson made a great final impression during his senior year in 2023, helping the Golden Eagles win the Auburn Regional as the No. 2 seed and allowing Southern Miss to host a Hattiesburg Super Regional.

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Despite the continued success the program has had in the regular season and Sun Belt Conference tournament since then, that 2023 season was the last time the Golden Eagles advanced past the regional round of the NCAA tournament. Dickerson will now play a big role, as he attempts to help the program get over that hump.

Dickerson was a fan favorite as a player, and we imagine it won't take long for him to be one as an assistant coach as well. Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more on this hire in the coming days.