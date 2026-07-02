BREAKING: Former Star Dustin Dickerson Returns to Southern Miss as Infielder Development Coach
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – It was an eventful Wednesday for the Southern Miss baseball program, to say the least. Earlier in the day, it was reported that the Golden Eagles are elevating former recruiting coordinator Ladd Rhodes to hitting coach and hiring former Mississippi State and Houston assistant Kyle Cheesebrough as the new recruiting coordinator.
The good coaching staff news didn't stop there, as D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers reported late Wednesday night that the Golden Eagles are also bringing back former star shortstop Dustin Dickerson to take on a player development role for infielders exclusively.
During his illustrious four-year, 208-game career at Southern Miss, Dickerson batted .311 with 245 hits, 112 RBI, 13 home runs, 60 doubles and five triples. He also posted a .950 fielding percentage during that span as well.
Dickerson made a great final impression during his senior year in 2023, helping the Golden Eagles win the Auburn Regional as the No. 2 seed and allowing Southern Miss to host a Hattiesburg Super Regional.
Despite the continued success the program has had in the regular season and Sun Belt Conference tournament since then, that 2023 season was the last time the Golden Eagles advanced past the regional round of the NCAA tournament. Dickerson will now play a big role, as he attempts to help the program get over that hump.
Dickerson was a fan favorite as a player, and we imagine it won't take long for him to be one as an assistant coach as well. Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more on this hire in the coming days.
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Dalton Trigg is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Southern Miss Golden Eagles on SI and the lead host of the Nasty Bunch & Beyond podcast. Trigg graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Business and Economic Development with a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship in 2016. Trigg entered the sports journalism industry in 2017, covering the Dallas Mavericks for 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, where he continued to cover the Mavs until 2024. He also owns and hosts the Mavs Step Back Podcast, which has been going strong since 2019. You can find Trigg on all social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter): @dalton_trigg.Follow dalton_trigg