Breaking News: Southern Miss Football Players Granted Another Injunction Today in Court

HATTIESBURG, Miss. - Positive news came out of Hattiesburg this morning for Southern Miss football and three veteran Golden Eagles. The Forrest County Chancery Court has granted an injunction for Greg Nunnery Jr., Jameer Lewis, and Aloali’i Maui, extending the legal protection that has allowed all three to continue practicing and competing for Southern Miss during the 2026 season.

The judge granted the injunction, and the court is now preparing the formal written order. It will extend the same protections provided by the temporary restraining order through the trial, which is currently expected to begin in January.

According to the original court filings, P. Manion Anderson and Ethan G. Zadrozny of McHard Anderson, PLLC, represent the players, along with Paul David Walley Jr. of Walley & Montgomery, PLLC.

Southern Miss offensive lineman Greg Nunnery Jr. in action during the 2025 season. | Southern Miss Athletics

The court originally granted the temporary restraining order after the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals stayed the nationwide preliminary injunction that had allowed members of the 2022 high school graduating class to receive another season of eligibility.

That decision created immediate uncertainty for Nunnery, Lewis, and Maui. The Forrest County Chancery Court found that the players could suffer immediate and irreparable harm without legal protection. The court also noted that Southern Miss wanted all three players to compete, had roster spots available, and had committed university revenue-sharing compensation to them.

Friday morning’s ruling gives the three veterans more stability as the legal process continues. It does not settle the larger eligibility dispute, but it prevents the NCAA from enforcing its eligibility rules in a way that would keep the players from practicing or competing for Southern Miss while the case moves toward trial.

Southern Miss offensive lineman Aloali'i Maui (#62) was a key part of the Golden Eagles' offense in 2025. | Southern Miss Athletics

The NCAA fought the request and is expected to pursue an emergency appeal, meaning the legal battle is not over.

For now, Nunnery, Lewis, and Maui remain cleared to play. This is welcome news for a struggling Golden Eagles football team hoping to get its season back on the right track this weekend in New Orleans.

Note: Nunnery missed last week's game against UConn due to an injury, but he is expected to be back in action as Southern Miss takes on Tulane.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more football updates throughout the weekend. We'll be at Yulman Stadium, bringing you live updates from the Battle for the Bell.