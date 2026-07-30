Brewer Carruth Details How Belief is Fueling Southern Miss' Offseason Momentum

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Confidence is nothing new during the offseason, but Brewer Carruth believes this year's Southern Miss men's basketball team has something different about it. Entering his junior season in Hattiesburg, the home-grown guard says the Golden Eagles aren't simply talking about competing for a Sun Belt championship during the 2026-27 season–they genuinely believe they can achieve it.

Carruth recently spoke with Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI about the team's growing chemistry, his emphasis on becoming a more complete offensive player this summer, why Southern Miss has become a place he proudly calls home, and more.

Summer Focus: Becoming a 3-Level Offensive Threat

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The 2025-26 Southern Miss men's basketball team was an extremely gritty defensive group, and Carruth was widely considered one of the best defenders, if not the best defender, on that team. Despite having limited offensive numbers, Carruth raised his 3-point percentage from 14.3 percent to 22.9 percent from his freshman year to his sophomore year. After mastering the defensive end of the floor and proving that he has leadership capabilities, Carruth was challenged by the coaching staff to increase his leadership and also find consistency in his outside game in the spring.

“That was probably the number one priority," Carruth said. "I think last year I improved, but what I improved on the most was defensive capability and just being able to guard one-through-five, and I think I've improved on that a lot. And now this year, going into summer, I was really focused on improving the 3-point shooting to kinda become that three-level threat on both defense and the offensive side of the ball. It's been a good summer so far. We've been working hard. I’m looking forward to the season.”

In addition to being relied upon to guard the other team's best perimeter players on a nightly basis this coming season, the team is also looking for him to take that next step on offense. Last season, the coaching staff challenged players to make 75,000 3-pointers on their own outside of practices. Carruth was first to hit that mark, and that ultimately helped raise his 3-point percentage by nearly 10 whole points. The hope is that he can make a similar jump again this year and become a little more like his favorite basketball player of all time.

“My number one guy is Larry Bird," Carruth said. "I even grew a mustache like his last year. He’s been my guy my whole life. I love the grittiness and the type of confidence he played with on both sides of the ball. He’s been my guy since I was five years old, so he'll always be number one on my list.”

'Something Special Can Happen' When You Truly Believe

Southern Miss junior guard Brewer Carruth calls out defensive instructions during a practice at Presbyterian Christian High School on June 24, 2026. | Dalton Trigg

Although this roster has improved in many areas by adding a great mix of length, speed, strength and athleticism over the offseason, one of the most important developments of the summer is the rate at which the team has come together from a chemistry perspective. Last season, it took a little while for the team to gel at the beginning, and then injury misfortune marred the middle part of the year. This year, it appears that a faster start could be in the cards.

“We have a really good group of guys who you can tell really believe [we can win the Sun Belt]," Carruth said. "It’s not just an idea. They really believe every day that we can win this thing. We come in every day, and we show up. I feel like when we have that many guys working towards the same goal who really believe and don't just say they do, then that's when something special can happen."

Why Southern Miss Has Been Home For Three Years and Counting

Southern Miss Athletics

In an era of college athletics in which several players change teams each year, Carruth is one of the few who has stayed loyal to Southern Miss and wants to be a part of the program's rise before he graduates. He says the biggest reason for that has been the people, whether it be the coaching staff, the fans or his own family.

“Southern Miss has been nothing but great to me. If not, I wouldn't stick around," Carruth said. "So I tell everybody it's home to me, and the coaching staff, the fans, even my family. My freshman year and my sophomore year, I roomed with my brother, so it's been nothing but an awesome experience for me. And I've got a little sister coming up, and I try to sway her every day. I tell her how awesome Hattiesburg and the people here are. She’s an upcoming junior, and she's getting recruited, and I told her Southern Miss is the place to be.

"It’s awesome. I love it. I cannot name one bad thing about Southern Miss or the coaching staff. Coach Lander's been great. He gave me this opportunity, and I grow closer with him each and every year.”

Expectations for His Junior Year

Southern Miss junior guard Brewer Carruth showcasing his summer gains during an offseason workout. | Southern Miss Athletics

Carruth has always been a hard worker, but this offseason, he's put in more extra work than ever before. It hasn't been easy, of course, but he says being on that grind has only made him even more excited for this coming season while growing his love of the game.

“I’m excited," Carruth said of his upcoming junior year. "I'm sure everybody will say it, but winning that [Sun Belt] tournament is number one on the list, and then making a run in March. That's been a dream of mine since as long as I can remember, since I picked up a basketball. So making it [to March Madness] would be something special.

“I think we've hit the ground running this year, straight into summer. It's like I was telling some of the coaches: it's like the season ended, and I went straight into another season, kept it going without any stopping. It's awesome, and it's grown my love for the game too. I’m more bought in than I've ever been.”

Carruth's confidence extends well beyond his own game. Whether he's refining his outside shot, embracing a larger leadership role or speaking openly about Southern Miss' championship aspirations, his message is consistent: the Golden Eagles believe they have the pieces to accomplish something special. As his third season approaches, Carruth hopes that belief ultimately carries the program to the Sun Belt title and, for the first time in his career, a trip to the NCAA Tournament.