German 7-Footer Max Blank Shares Dirk Nowitzki Influence, Why Southern Miss Already Feels Like Home

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – "Home isn't a point on a map, it's the people around you."

For Southern Miss big man Max Blank, that mindset has helped shape a unique journey that has taken him across three countries before ultimately landing him in the United States, and now in Hattiesburg.

Now entering his first season with Southern Miss, the 7-foot German big man says he has quickly found comfort within the Golden Eagles' locker room, praising both his teammates and coaching staff while expressing optimism about the culture being built inside the program.

From studying one of basketball's greatest international stars to embracing life in the Hub City and buying into the team's "Alpha and Omega" mentality, Blank's early perspective offers an encouraging inside look into both the player and the person Southern Miss fans are getting. The versatile post player recently took some time to chat with Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI and discuss all those things, including why he believes this year's team is quickly building the culture necessary to compete at a high level.

Feeling Right at Home at Southern Miss

Southern Miss Basketball

There has been a common theme among all the player profiles we've been doing at Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI this summer: people have made the difference when it comes to bringing in new talent.

“I don’t really have just one thing I like [about Southern Miss] the most," Blank said. "It just so happens that I’ve lived across three different countries–Germany (Nürnberg, Munich), Russia (St. Petersburg, Moscow), and Spain (Tenerife). Because of that, I realized a long time ago: home isn’t a point on a map, it’s the people around you. And that’s exactly why Hattiesburg is my home right now. I felt comfortable and cozy at Southern Miss very quickly.

"The guys here and the coaching staff are incredible–open, kind, and hardworking. When you are surrounded by people like that, you immediately relax, feel supported, and know you’re in the right place. Of course, it would have been nice to go back to Germany to spend some time with my family this summer (I will definitely have a little time at the start of August). But summer workouts went by really quick. Like they say, ‘time flies when you work hard and have fun.’ I’ve had two great months here so far, and I’m loving it.”

What Should Southern Miss Fans Know About Max Blank?

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The Nürnberg, Germany, native spent the first two years of his collegiate career at McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas, where he appeared in 29 games and averaged 3.8 points and 3.7 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game while shooting 56.4 percent from the floor. Before that, he spent two years playing for FC Bayern München II in Germany, which is the official reserve and developmental team for the acclaimed FC Bayern München Basketball organization.

Although his McLennan stats weren't necessarily eye-popping due to limited playing time, Blank's per-36 stats would have him at 11.0 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. That's not to say he's guaranteed to be a walking double-double at Southern Miss, but Blank is a versatile, active, post-up big man who can rebound, block shots, and is perfectly fine with doing the dirty work with the minutes he receives.

"As a player, I’m just ready to work, compete, and do whatever it takes to help our team get stronger and win," Blank said.

Got to chat with Southern Miss’ new junior transfer big man Max Blank earlier this week. Being that he’s a 7-footer from Germany, those of you who have followed my work for a while already know where this conversation led.



More on @USMonSI tomorrow morning. #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/8HmRAlHdyH — Dalton Trigg (@dalton_trigg) July 23, 2026

Off the court, Blank wants Southern Miss fans to know he's approachable and that he has a couple of hidden talents beyond basketball.

"But outside of basketball, even though I’m tall and might look serious sometimes, I’m actually always in a chill mood. So if you ever see me on campus or at the grocery store (I love shopping at Aldi), definitely come up and say hi–I’m always happy to chat. I also really love to cook–and honestly, I’m pretty good at it–and I just enjoy hanging out with my friends and teammates."

Blank, a business major, likes to keep things organized in all areas of his life.

"For my ‘hidden talent,’ I wrote down ‘strategic planning,’ and a lot of people asked me what I meant by that," Blank said. "It just means I like to plan my day out so I stay ahead of everything. Whether it’s school, cooking, my schedule, or organizing a game night–I like to have it all thought out.”

Dirk Nowitzki's Influence

May 25, 2011; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) celebrates after hitting a three point basket in the fourth quarter of game five against the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Western Conference Finals of the 2011 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. The Mavs beat the Thunder 100-96. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although I was born and raised in South Mississippi, I have always been a huge fan of Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks since I was a child. When I graduated from Southern Miss in 2016, I turned that passion into a media side gig, and I've been covering the Mavs through writing or podcasting in some capacity ever since, including the end of Nowitzki's career (he retired from the NBA in 2019). So, when I realized that Southern Miss was bringing in a 7-foot German big man, I had no doubts who Blank's biggest basketball role model was, but I had to hear it for myself.

“I love Dirk," Blank said. "Unfortunately, I didn’t get to watch much of him live while he was still playing, and I’ve never had the chance to meet him. But I’ve studied his game and who he is as a person outside of basketball. Being tall and performing at a high level every day in practice and games takes a toll, so you have to maximize your efficiency off the court: sleep, nutrition, body care, recovery, and prehab.”



As someone who has been fortunate enough to meet and talk with Nowitzki as both a fan and a media member over the years, I can confidently say that Blank couldn't have picked a better person to draw inspiration from. Nowitzki is an NBA legend, a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer, but he's an even greater human when you set the basketball stuff aside. People say, "don't meet your heroes" because they'll disappoint you, but if that's the case, then Nowitzki is the outlier.

Every time there’s a big Dirk Nowitzki event, I can’t help but think back to 2017 when my wife & I gave him our wedding invitation in New Orleans. He signed it & had it mailed back to us a few weeks later. Such a small act, but it meant the world to us. pic.twitter.com/96n0xjKoRk — Dalton Trigg (@dalton_trigg) August 1, 2023

“Dirk is known as a guy with a rare combination of humility, respect, leading by his actions, high mental toughness, and a massive work ethic," Blank said. "He isn’t just a great player–he is the perfect example of how a true professional should take care of themselves and carry themselves over a long career.

"On the basketball side, he completely revolutionized the game for big men. Stepping out to the perimeter, shooting threes, and doing it efficiently enough to join the 50/40/90 club as a 7-footer is just an unbelievable accomplishment. So yeah, he is definitely one of my all-time favorites and a huge role model for me.”

The 'A und O' for Southern Miss Basketball

Southern Miss Basketball

When the Golden Eagles lost Tylik Weeks, their leading scorer from last year's roster, in the transfer portal, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the program. However, head coach Jay Ladner and his staff rebounded by attacking the portal hard, signing talented, gritty players who have something to prove. And despite having so many newcomers, the team has developed a lot of chemistry in a relatively short period of time over the summer.

“We’ve grown a lot," Blank said. "We’ve been together for about seven weeks now–working, lifting heavy, running, and sharing sweat on the court. We’ve taken huge steps in the right direction. The team chemistry is growing every day, and I really love where we’re headed."

The Golden Eagles have a great mix of talent, size, speed, and athleticism on this year's roster, but what will truly take them to the next level as a team will be their "A und O" culture, as Blank puts it. He says this year's team has a great cultural foundation, with the players "spreading good energy" like a lighthouse.

"Since day one, the coaching staff has talked about how having a strong culture here at Southern Miss is the ‘A und O.’ That’s a German expression that basically means the ‘Alpha and Omega,’ meaning it’s one of the absolute most important things. And so far, it really feels like that culture is forming. Every player acts like a lighthouse, spreading good energy, and it just keeps multiplying.

"We’re going to keep competing hard against each other, because the best bond happens when you push each other on the court. And honestly, the way we are growing every day speaks for itself. We are moving in the right direction, we trust each other, and we are becoming a team that can compete with anyone.”

Roles are still being defined with a little over three months remaining until the start of the 2026-27college basketball season, but Blank has shown enough this summer to put himself in the running for the Golden Eagles' starting center position. Regardless of where he ends up in the rotation, though, Blank appears to be poised to not only be productive on the court but also be an instant fan favorite off it.