'DJing Saved My Life': DJ Kujho Brings Good Vibes Only to Southern Miss
HATTIESBURG, Miss – If you have attended any football or basketball games at Southern Miss over the last year, you may have noticed a significant vibe shift when it comes to the in-game experience. No matter what's happening on the field at M.M. Roberts Stadium or court at Reed Green Coliseum, you can always count on Marcus Karr, affectionately known as "DJ Kujho" by Golden Eagle nation, doing his best to keep fans engaged throughout games.
"Man, (I'm) blessed. It's an amazing time in the Coliseum, even with the loss," Karr told Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI on Wednesday night following the Lady Eagles' 83-72 loss to James Madison at Reed Green Coliseum. "The fans are great, the players are great, and you have a great time over here."
From fall 2023 through spring 2025, Karr was the official DJ for Mississippi State (Basketball, Football, and Softball). During that time, he would still DJ for Southern Miss basketball and volleyball when his schedule allowed it. When it was time to renew with State last year, Southern Miss swooped in and gave him an offer to come home and DJ in The Rock.
“I was thrilled to say yes,” Karr said, “because that was a dream of mine since I began DJing for campus organizations at USM in 2010.”
Well before Carr started DJing in any capacity at Southern Miss, his roots with the university had already been established. For him, there is no place in the world like Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
"I love my city," Karr said. "I'm born and raised in Hattiesburg. I remember as a child, my grandmother used to be over the physical plant. So I would come, when I was a baby, to Reed Green Coliseum or The Rock and help her clean up after the games. Fast forward, going to school here, just being involved in the city how I am... there's no place like Hattiesburg. I don't care if the stadium or the coliseum is half full. The energy is wild. I love my people, I love the fans, I love the people that support me."
One of Karr's slogans is "Good Vibes Only," or "GVO" for short, but earlier in his journey, before DJing, he didn't always carry that positive energy with him every day as he does now. In fact, it nearly cost him his life. A few weeks ago, Karr posted on social media: "DJing saved my life."
"I was going through a very bad time. I was in a very bad place before I started DJing," Karr said. "DJing saved my life in 2009. The GVO happened in 2012. I attempted to end my life, and my mother saved me.
"I went on Netflix, and there was a show called 'A Secret,' which talked about positive affirmations. And the Bible says the power in death lies in the tongue, but you think it before you speak it. So I was like, I'm not gonna let any negative emotions, negative feelings, negative thoughts (from my past enter into my mind). So it's always good vibes. I just try to live by that model. You're not gonna have a great day every day. But you can find a blessing in every day."
Karr, who used to work as a sales rep and accountant, points to two moments in particular that started the turnaround in his life. One night, he did such a great job MCing for his mentor, DJ Sweat, that he received an unexpected $75. On the surface, that might not have seemed like a big deal at the time, but that night ultimately led to him MCing for all the top DJs in Hattiesburg. The other moment he recalls came from his days making mixed CDs.
"Michael Jackson passed, and I used to do mixes when I was at Jones (Junior College) and USM," Karr said. "I would do mix CDs. I made a Michael Jackson mix, and he played it in the club, and it went so well that he played it twice, and here we are. So, literally, from the negative space I was in, it saved my life."
Karr is also a man of faith, and he credits that faith as a major reason for where he is now. Something he used to push away in years past has now become a pillar in his life.
"My mom and my dad, they kept me in church," Karr said. "They kept me, even when I didn't want the Bible verses that my mom would put on my door. Now I pray 'em. I say 'em every night over my family, over my friends, over the university. I would not be here without God's grace."
Given his DJing talent and vibrant personality, there's no telling what other career opportunities await Karr in his future. But for now, there's nowhere else he'd rather be than home in Hattiesburg, continuing to bring "Good Vibes Only" to Southern Miss, day in and day out.