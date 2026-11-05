HATTIESBURG, Miss. – When Southern Miss head football coach Blake Anderson built his roster, acquiring pieces for the backfield was a necessity. Enter RBs Steven Robinson and Jamarice Wilder. Throughout the offseason, the competition for the starting spot was highly contested.

In Week 1, it was evident that the run game would be a major part of the Golden Eagles’ game plan moving forward, as they rushed for 317 yards as a team. At Monday’s press conference, Offensive Coordinator Kyle Cefalo spoke about the importance of having two productive running backs.

Southern Miss redshirt-freshman RB Jamarice Wilder scores a touchdown in the Golden Eagles' 49-3 season-opening win over Alcorn State. | Josh House

“Honestly, I don't even know which one is out there when I'm calling plays, to be honest with you. We have confidence in both of those guys not only to do their job, but to create the explosive plays we desperately need. It's great to have one, and it's even better to have two.”

This week, Southern Miss Golden Eagles on SI break down each of the two running backs that have surprised many eyes around the Sun Belt Conference.

Robinson by the Numbers

Southern Miss running back Steven Robinson breaks loose for a 33-yard touchdown to give the Golden Eagles a 7-0 lead in the second quarter. | Josh House

In eight games, Robinson has rushed for 728 yards (2nd in the SBC) in 142 carries with nine touchdowns (T-1st in the SBC). Additionally, he's caught 16 passes for 105 receiving yards and one touchdown against Auburn.

Robinson caught many eyes in the SBC after his performance against the Ragin' Cajuns on Homecoming, rushing for 145 yards and three touchdowns. So far, in SBC play, he's averaged 102 rushing yards and over a touchdown per game.

“That’s just how we play,” Robinson said of his two-man game with Wilder. “[Jamarice is] a slippery guy. He’s more slippery, and then with me being in the game and just punishing people ... I like how it married together. I love it.”

Wilder by the Numbers

Southern Miss running back Jamarice Wilder scored a touchdown at ULM, similar to his game-winning touchdown against Louisiana last week. | Josh House

To complement Robinson's historic start to the season, Wilder has been one of the best backup running backs in the country. He's rushed for 476 yards (6th in the SBC) in 72 carries with six touchdowns (T-6th in the SBC).

Similarly to Robinson, Wilder had a career night against Louisiana, rushing for 154 yards and adding a touchdown to seal the victory on Homecoming. A large majority of Wilder's production has come throughout SBC play. In four conference games, he's rushed for 296 yards and two touchdowns.

“That’s my brother, man," Robinson said of Wilder. "We just feed off each other’s energy. And then the O-line — I got a great O-line in front of me, just motivating us either way. So it’s a great fit ... I got somebody on my side. I get tired, he can run it. He get tired of running, [I can run it]."

Robinson and Wilder Trying to Do Something We Haven't Seen Since 2015

Southern Miss running back Ito Smith during the 2015 season. | Joe Harper, Southern Miss Athletics

Let's take a dive into the past: when was the last time Southern Miss had a running back duo rush for 700 yards each? In 2015, running backs Ito Smith and Jalen Richard both surpassed 1,000 rushing yards. While Wilder has yet to surpass that milestone, his trajectory leaves the possibility open. It's a dynamic duo that Anderson is ecstatic to have.

“I think it’s a great one-two punch," Anderson said. "[Steven's] physical and he pounds on you, and he had some huge ones, too. But they play off each other so well. The offense itself doesn’t change dramatically, but how they play within it, there’s just different things about their style that really play off of each other. They tend to get better and better and better as the game [goes on].”

Steven Robinson had three first-half touchdown runs against Louisiana. | Josh House

With four games to go, Wilder would need 224 rushing yards, or 56 per game, for Southern Miss to have two 700+ yard rushers for the first time in more than a decade. On Thursday night, the Golden Eagles welcome James Madison for a SBC showdown on national television (ESPN2). Through nine games, the Dukes allow 116.8 rushing yards per game, the second fewest in the SBC. It'll be very interesting to see how Coach Anderson and his staff game-plan around the Dukes' defense's chaotic identity.

It's remarkable what Robinson and Wilder have done for this program in such a short amount of time. In a season that required a complete remodeling of the roster, both transfers have made immediate impacts.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles on SI all day as we get closer and closer to kickoff for more football coverage.