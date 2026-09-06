6 Things We Learned from Southern Miss Football's 49-3 Win Over Alcorn State

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – There were plenty of things for Southern Miss to feel good about as the final seconds ticked away at Renasant Stadium on Saturday night. A 49-3 win, 317 rushing yards, five forced turnovers and, of course, a shiny 1-0 record to start the Blake Anderson era.

Nobody should be planning a parade after one win over Alcorn State. Anderson would be the first person to tell you that, especially given the tough stretch of the schedule that's coming up, starting with a daunting road test against Auburn in Week 2. But the season opener still gave us some real, meaningful evidence of what this rebuilt Southern Miss team might do well, while also giving us a glimpse of what still needs improvement.

“The things I challenged them with was just effort," Anderson said following Saturday's win. "I thought we played hard. I'm not going to crown them yet ... I'm sure we can do better, but we played hard. The energy was phenomenal all week leading up. Today was phenomenal. ... No negative. ... They're trying to give me what I want. They've adopted and adapted to the culture, and how hard we're being on them, and they're starting to finish their sentences and do it.”

With that being said, here are six things we learned from the Golden Eagles' first win of the 2026 season.

Robinson, Wilder Look Like Real Difference-Makers in Backfield

Southern Miss running back Steven Robinson celebrates one of his three touchdowns against Alcorn State. | Josh House

We're only one game into the season, and yet, redshirt-junior running back Steven Robinson already appears to be the real deal. The 5-foot-9, 208-pound Coffeyville Community College transfer showed promise as an "all-around" running back during fall camp, and he wasted no time getting off to a hot start in his Golden Eagles career.

Against Alcorn, Robinson racked up 123 rushing yards on 23 carries and punched in three touchdowns.

Steven Robinson bowls his way into the endzone for the Eags’ first points of the season. Up 7-3 with 2:29 left in the first quarter. #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/5aleQAo5tB — Southern Miss On SI (@USMonSI) September 5, 2026

Redshirt-freshman Jamarice Wilder, who transferred in from Louisville over the offseason, had an impressive first game as well, racking up 90 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Although Wilder is the same height as Robinson, the two backs are built a little differently.

Robinson definitely has great burst, but he's also built to be a bruiser and carry defenders for extra yards. Wilder can run tough as well, but he has a little more agility and speed getting to the perimeter, as evident by his 29-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Jamarice Wilder celebrates a touchdown in Southern Miss' 49-3 season-opening win against Alcorn State on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, at Renasant Stadium | Josh House

Redshirt-senior Robert Briggs was only able to see the field for two carries for 22 yards on Saturday, but as Robinson and Wilder showed us, the running back room is deep enough to withstand situations where some players might be limited.

“[Our] running back depth, I ain't going to lie, we got dogs back there," Robinson said. "So any moment, I can get out, and any one of the running backs can have a 100-yard game and go crazy any night. So [the] running back room, it's crazy all around."

You Can See Coughlin's Vision for the Offensive Line

Southern Miss offensive line coach Sean Coughlin gives instructions during a fall camp practice. | Josh House

Branching off of Robinson and Wilder's incredible performances, the Golden Eagles as a team totaled 317 rushing yards on Saturday. That doesn't happen if the offensive line doesn't have a major impact.

Even before the late additions of Aloali'i Maui and Greg Nunnery Jr., and before Brock Roman's mid-fall camp medical retirement, Southern Miss still had an abundance of intriguing talent and depth in its offensive line room. After the Golden Eagles' final scrimmage of fall camp, offensive line coach Sean Coughlin spoke about how the high-level competition across the board had helped elevate the unit to be better from top to bottom. And after Saturday's win, starting quarterback Ethan Hampton spoke about the advantage that offensive line depth and chemistry bring to the team.

“Our line was great. They have been, and we really got more than five guys who can play that," Hampton said. "So anytime someone goes down or gets tired, we got depth. And I think that's the greatest strength of our whole line. Right guard goes down, right guard gets tired, a new guy comes in. There's no drop-off, and that's huge. And I trust all those guys."

Hampton says he and his offensive linemen have recently bonded over a meal, getting to know each other better before the season began.

Southern Miss OL Christian Young blocks for QB Ethan Hampton in Saturday's 49-3 win over Alcorn State. | Josh House

"Went out to dinner with them a couple of nights ago and had some burgers at Hattiesburgers [and Blues]," Hampton said. "It was a great time getting to know those guys and really starting to mesh with them, because we all came in here nine months ago not really knowing anything about each other. So really coming in with those guys and working with them all fall, really comfortable. Really comfortable with [center] Joe Rounds. I think he's been a great addition. Not a ton of vocal-ness from him, not a ton of noise, but he's a guy that comes in, does his work every day, and I know I can trust him.”

That's the vision Coughlin had for this unit when the fall began. He wants guys to be tough, mean and physical up front, but he also wants the guys to mesh and build a bond that goes beyond the football field. That's something that didn't always seem to be there with the Golden Eagles' offensive line last season, but this season, a good foundation has been laid, and, barring injuries, the unit should become more cohesive as the season progresses.

There are many things that must go right for Southern Miss to have a chance to beat Auburn in Week 2, but the offensive line holding up against the Tigers' defensive front might be at the very top of the list. If Coughlin's unit can help keep Hampton relatively clean and open up some holes for Robinson and other playmakers, that would go a long way toward the Golden Eagles being able to keep things competitive.

Anderson Isn't Going to Be Scared to Take Chances

Southern Miss started off the Blake Anderson era with a resounding 49-3 win over Alcorn State. | Josh House

With nearly 12 minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Golden Eagles were up 7-3 and looking to gain some momentum after a sluggish first quarter. After starting from its own 20-yard line, Southern Miss drove the ball to the Alcorn State 43-yard line before facing a fourth and one.

There was no hesitation from Anderson, as he called on Robinson, who bulldozed his way up the middle for five yards. Two plays later, Hampton found his former Illinois teammate Mario Sanders for a 38-yard touchdown to make the score 14-3, and the Golden Eagles never looked back.

Southern Miss WR Mario Sanders trots into the endzone for a 38-yard touchdown catch. | Josh House

Then, on the very next offensive possession, Southern Miss faced another fourth and one, but this time it was from its own 32-yard line. Again, though, there was no hesitation from Anderson to go for it, as redshirt-freshman running back Jamarice Wilder moved the chains on a two-yard rush up the middle. Seven plays later, Wilder finished off the drive with his first touchdown of the season to give the Golden Eagles a 21-3 lead.

“I want to play to win. I don't want to play it safe,” Anderson said when asked about that last fourth-down conversion deep in their own territory. “I don't ever want to get to a point where I'm playing not to lose, and it's kind of a test like, ‘guys, I don't care where the ball [is] … If the ball's on the minus one, if we can't gain a yard, then it's going to tell us a lot about us. And so just wanted to challenge right there, and they didn't freak out. They wanted to go. It really was never a question.”

Anderson knows that his team won't always be perfect on fourth-down conversions, but if the Golden Eagles can convert, the analytics show a greater chance of putting points on the board.

"They were two for two on fourth down. Now that's two more than I want to have to call, but we are going to be calculated but aggressive on fourth down. And we're not going to get them all. The top team in the country was 70 percent last year. So [at] some point, it's likely we won't get it, but our defense is engaged in it, and they know that we're going, and they're not freaked out if we got to go out and force a kick," Anderson said.

"I feel like we're going to need those series, and every one of them that we got a first down, we went down and scored. And the statistics will tell you: you get a fourth-down conversion and you move the chains, the likelihood of you scoring goes through the roof... We need to gain every advantage we can, and the ability to run the ball is a huge part of that. So we got to continue to be able to run the ball well.”

Defense Set The Tone ... Can It Do It Again at Auburn?

Southern Miss cornerback Kobi Albert (22) and his defensive teammates celebrate after he recorded one of his game-best three interceptions in the Golden Eagles' 49-3 season-opening win over Alcorn State on Sept. 5, 2026, at Renasant Stadium in Hattiesburg. | Josh House

If it hadn't been for a tipped interception by Hampton in the first quarter, the Southern Miss defense would have pitched a season-opening shutout against Alcorn State. The secondary, which had a lot of question marks coming into the fall, was stellar, recording four interceptions on the night. Three of those picks came from redshirt-junior Kobi Albert, who is making the most of his first real opportunity to play at this level.

"Just surreal," Albert said. "Just the work that I put in this offseason is just starting to pay off. And really, just the work that I put in the past couple years is starting to pay off. Been a couple places, haven't really been able to get the opportunity to be on the field. Now that I'm actually being able to be on the field, I'm actually able to show people what I can do."

Big INT by Kobi Albert on the Eags’ first defensive possession!!! #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/3vHLuYOrLK — Southern Miss On SI (@USMonSI) September 5, 2026

Overall, the Golden Eagles won the turnover battle five-to-one and limited the Alcorn State offense to just 223 total yards.

Although the Southern Miss defense only had one sack on Saturday, it did register six tackles for losses with multiple guys swarming to the ball, including linebackers Mathis Haygood and Melvin Spriggs, defensive back Laquan Robinson and defensive linemen Nasim Cairo, Will Smith and Zachariah Keith. The defensive front controlled the line of scrimmage, and the secondary put a lockdown on Alcorn State's passing game.

It will be interesting to see how this defensive performance translates into next week's game against Auburn.

Quarterback Play was OK, but Could Be Better Going Forward

Southern Miss QB Ethan Hampton throws a pass during the 2026 home opener against Alcorn State. | Josh House

Hampton will be the first to tell you that he didn't have his best stuff on Saturday. Coming off a bone bruise injury to his throwing hand that kept him out of fall camp for nearly two full weeks, Hampton looked solid in practice this week leading up to the season opener. When the game started, though, he had some trouble getting the ball to the perimeter.

“I missed a couple easy throws, which is frustrating," Hampton said. "Just finishing out to the edge. Threw a few on the ground, and that's where I've got to get better. And throwing a little high across the middle, and we end up throwing a pick. Those are things that I got to sharpen up, and I got to sharpen it up fast, and I will. And I think I just got to get to our playmakers' hands, right? And I did that a few times today.”

With that being said, Hampton bounced back from a slow start and ended up completing 13 of 26 passes for 180 yards with one touchdown and one interception. There were glimpses of what could come, including that 38-yard touchdown pass to Sanders, who ended up with a team-best 94 receiving yards on six receptions. If the Golden Eagles are going to have a real shot to shock the world and beat Auburn on the road next weekend, they're going to need Hampton to be on his game.

Hampton was the starting quarterback for a Northern Illinois team that went to South Bend, Indiana, and defeated No. 5 Notre Dame in 2024, so he knows what it takes from an overall team-effort standpoint to pull off an upset like that.

This Team Appears Well-Conditioned and Disciplined

Scenes from Southern Miss' home opener against Alcorn State on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026 at The Rock. | Josh House

Something that really stood out on Saturday was the lack of hands on hips late in the game, as well as the lack of penalties. The Golden Eagles only had four penalties for 25 yards on Saturday, and even before the game got out of reach to where the starters got to sit for an entire quarter, nobody on the team, including the linemen, appeared to be fatigued.

You don't always see that in a season opener, especially from a team with so many new pieces, but that's a testament to the great job Anderson and strength-and-conditioning coach Matt Shadeed have done in instilling discipline and getting their guys ready throughout the summer. We'll see how that holds up as the team heads into Jordan-Hare Stadium next weekend against a more potent opponent, but the foundation has been laid, and the Golden Eagles certainly appear to be heading in the right direction.

All of these observations from the season opener don't necessarily mean the Golden Eagles are going to go into Jordan-Hare Stadium and pull off a massive upset on Saturday, but they do offer some genuine hope and optimism for what this season could end up being once Southern Miss makes it to Sun Belt Conference play. Anderson and his team just have to keep stacking good days and see where it takes them.