Early Impact Watch: 6 Southern Miss Commits Who Could Be in the Mix Next Fall

With the 2026 football season winding down, Southern Miss coach Blake Anderson and his staff have secured 10 commitments for the 2027 recruiting class.

The group includes two quarterbacks, two wide receivers, two defensive ends, three offensive linemen and a cornerback. The current class ranks 12th in the Sun Belt Conference according to On3, with the December signing period still ahead.

Several positions could look considerably different next fall. Southern Miss will lose a number of seniors, while returning players and potential transfer portal additions will determine how much playing time is available for incoming recruits.

A handful of these commitments stand out as candidates to compete for snaps in 2027, although some face a clearer path to the field than others.

Here are six current Southern Miss commitments who deserve attention heading into 2027.

Dolph McDonald: Cornerback, Morton High School

Southern Miss CB commit Dolph McDonald in a game for Morton High School. | Dolph McDonald

Southern Miss landed one of its highest-rated commitments on October 30 when Morton High School cornerback Dolph McDonald announced his decision to join the Golden Eagles. McDonald is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, which lists him as the No. 15 player in Mississippi and the No. 55 cornerback nationally. He is also the highest-rated player in Southern Miss's current class.

At 6-foot-1 and 160 pounds, McDonald has the height to match up against taller receivers, although adding strength will be important when he arrives in Hattiesburg. McDonald could arrive at a good time for the Southern Miss secondary. The Golden Eagles entered the 2026 season with Jyaire Brown, Laquan Robinson, and Ishmael Ibraheem as redshirt seniors. Sammy Anderson Jr. was listed as a senior, but he may have one year of eligibility remaining based on the NCAA's new five-year rule. Those expected departures would leave several openings in the defensive backfield, whether in starting positions or just as depth.

However, McDonald would still face competition from players with eligibility remaining, including Champ Lewis, Kobi Albert, Malakai Murphy, Jonah Martinez and Hiroshi Carr.

McDonald could compete for a reserve role in the secondary while also receiving opportunities on special teams. Among the high school players currently committed to Southern Miss, McDonald has one of the strongest recruiting résumés. He also received offers from Tulane, Mississippi State, Arkansas and Colorado.

Waymond Jenerette Jr.: Wide Receiver, East Central Community College

Southern Miss WR commit Waymond Jenerette Jr. making a play for ECCC. | Waymond Jenerette Jr.

Unlike most of the players in Southern Miss's 2027 class, Waymond Jenerette Jr. will arrive as one of two players for the 2027 class with junior college experience. Jenerette played the 2026 season at East Central CC in Decatur, MS and is originally from Rock Hill, SC. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound receiver committed to Southern Miss on June 20.

He also received offers from South Alabama, Temple, Troy and UTSA, according to 247 Sports.

Jenerette could have an opportunity to contribute immediately, with Southern Miss expected to lose several experienced receivers following the 2026 season. Mario Sanders, Davis Dalton and Grant Page are listed as redshirt seniors, leaving potential openings in the rotation.

However, Kaden Saunders, AJ Little, Eelijah Singleton, MJ Johnson and Jaylen Himes all have eligibility remaining. Saunders has had some breakout performances, Little has been a contributor at times, and Singleton and Johnson have also seen playing time this year. Jenerette will have to compete with those returning players while learning Anderson's offense.

I could see Jenerette competing for a spot among Southern Miss's top four or five receivers in 2027. His junior college experience should help his transition, although potential transfer portal additions could affect his opportunities.

Jacques Robichaux III: Defensive End, St. Augustine High School (New Orleans)

Southern Miss DE commit Jacques Robichaux III and Blake Anderson. | Jacques Robichaux

Southern Miss went into New Orleans to recruit Defensive End Jacques Robichaux III of St. Augustine High School who committed to the Golden Eagles on June 20, also receiving offers from Louisiana, Syracuse, Colorado and Oregon State.

Robichaux is listed at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds. St. Augustine has a long history of producing college football players, and its schedule gives Robichaux experience against some of the better high school programs in Louisiana. His commitment also continues Southern Miss's recruiting connections to New Orleans.

Robichaux's size could give him an advantage when competing for early playing time along the defensive front. However, his chances will depend on the players returning at defensive end and how the coaching staff plans to use him.

Robichaux will face competition from several members of Southern Miss's 2026 defensive line who have eligibility remaining. Zachariah Keith and Ramon Pernas entered the season competing for the starting defensive end position, with Jeffery Rush Jr. providing depth. Kameron Cyprien, who plays the JACK position, and Will Smith could also return in 2027.

However, the expected departure of graduate defensive lineman Jameer Lewis and senior Nasim Cairo could open additional snaps along the defensive front.

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I could see Robichaux competing for a backup role in 2027.

Jaylen Smith: Defensive End, Vicksburg High School

Southern Miss DE commit Jaylen Smith. | Vicksburg High School Athletics

Vicksburg defensive end Jaylen Smith was one of Southern Miss' early defensive commitments, announcing his decision on July 2. Smith is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, which lists him at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds. He is ranked among the top 25 players in Mississippi, receiving offers from Mississippi State, Memphis, Ole Miss and UAB.

Smith brings a different physical profile than Jacques Robichaux III. Smith's weight is worth watching as he prepares to make the jump to college football. At 215 pounds, he will likely need to add weight before taking on Sun Belt offensive linemen regularly.

Smith's first offseason at Southern Miss will be important. If he adds strength without losing quickness, he could work his way into the defensive line rotation.

He may not be ready to handle a large number of snaps immediately, but his recruiting ranking and physical measurements make him a player worth keeping tabs on from now through the spring and into the fall.

Chase Gathings: Wide Receiver, Meridian High School

Southern Miss commit and Meridian WR Chase Gathings makes an incredible touchdown catch in the Wildcats' 47-9 win over Ocean Springs. | Steve Coleman

Southern Miss added some much-needed size to its future receiving corps when Meridian High School's Chase Gathings committed to the Golden Eagles on July 25 over offers from Alcorn State, Jackson State and Central Arkansas.

At 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds, Gathings will be one of the tallest receivers on the roster when he arrives in Hattiesburg. His height could make him an option on jump balls, fade routes and red-zone situations, where Southern Miss could use a bigger target.

Gathings will arrive at a good time, as Southern Miss will be losing veteran big targets Davis Dalton and Grant Page following the 2026 season.

Gathings will have plenty of competition with the potential return of Saunders and others mentioned earlier, and Southern Miss also has younger receivers like King David Aboya who could make some noise going into his sophomore year. And then, of course, fellow 2027 commitment Jenerette will arrive with junior college experience.

Regardless, I could see Gathings competing for a reserve role during his freshman season, particularly in red-zone packages where his height could give him an advantage. Earning a spot among the regular receivers may be difficult with the returning experience, but the expected departures should give him an opportunity to compete during preseason camp. The bigger targets you can give your quarterback on the perimeter, the better.

Caiden Wade: Quarterback, Kosciusko High School

Southern Miss QB commit Caiden Wade awaits the snap during a game for Kosciusko. | Kay's Media

Southern Miss landed its first commitment for the 2027 recruiting class on March 26 when 3-Star Kosciusko quarterback Caiden Wade announced his decision to join the Golden Eagles. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback has put together an impressive senior season, leading Kosciusko to a 10-1 record and the 4A State Playoffs.

His chances of playing immediately next year will depend on how the Golden Eagles' quarterback room looks next fall. Redshirt seniors Ethan Hampton and Landry Lyddy will be gone, while John White (redshirt sophomore), Hugh Price (freshman) and Maddox McCrory (freshman) have eligibility remaining for 2027.

White, who entered 2026 as the third-string QB, took over the Golden Eagle offense two weeks ago and figures to start the rest of the season. That would seem to give him an advantage in experience, but he will have to show more than he did in a four-interception performance at Louisiana Tech over the weekend to build confidence and momentum going into the offseason.

Price and McCrory will have spent a year learning Anderson's offense. Southern Miss also has another 2027 quarterback commitment in Julian Navarrete of Boerne Champion High School in Texas. There will be many young options to choose from next year, unless the Golden Eagles decide to bring in a more seasoned veteran in the transfer portal.

Wade might not start from day one, as you rarely see that from a true freshman these days, but I'd still expect him to compete for a backup role during his freshman season. That said, though, a redshirt year wouldn't be surprising, with so many other young quarterbacks already in the program. His ability to run and throw gives Southern Miss a legitimate dual-threat option at the position, but earning playing time in 2027 will be a challenge unless the depth chart changes during the offseason.

Other Southern Miss Commits for 2027

Julian Navarrete | Julian Navarrete Instagram

Player Position Height/Weight School Everett Turnage OL 6-4, 320 Germantown HS (Madison, MS) Julian Navarrete QB 5-10, 180 Boerne Champion HS (Boerne, TX) Brandon Turner OL 6-5, 285 Starkville HS (Starkville, MS) Antonio Ross Jr. OL 6-5, 355 Hartfield Academy (Flowood, MS)

We will have more football recruiting news on Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI throughout the offseason.