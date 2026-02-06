Former Mississippi State Commit Signs LOI With Southern Miss On National Signing Day
Southern Miss lost a handful of players to graduation and the transfer portal following the 2025 season, but the transfer of star sophomore linebacker Chris Jones to Florida State was arguably the biggest loss. Jones led the Sun Belt Conference in tackles last season and was in the top 10 in the nation.
However, the Golden Eagles are hoping recent signee Caleb Triplett can help fill the shoes Jones left behind. The 6-1, 220-pound D'Iberville product officially signed his LOI with Southern Miss on Wednesday, which was National Signing Day.
Triplett had initially committed to Mississippi State in June 2025, but he decommitted in October and ultimately chose Southern Miss as his new home in a live-TV announcement following the Navy All-American Game in January.
Although Triplett missed half of his senior year of high school ball due to an injury, he was still selected to compete in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game in December. The three-star recruit ended up winning the Mississippi MVP award in that game after finishing with a sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery, and a blocked punt.
Triplett has a ways to go before he reaches the level Jones got to for Southern Miss last season, but the physical attributes and football IQ are there. Now, it's all about getting in more live reps and letting experience do its thing.