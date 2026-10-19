Freshman Dorion Bowen Gives Southern Miss a Rare Blend of Size and Potential at Point Guard

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Among the many intriguing newcomers Southern Miss men's basketball is welcoming for the 2026-27 season, true freshman Dorion Bowen is a name to watch from a developmental standpoint. The 6-foot-6 point guard gives the Golden Eagles some size at the position, and that's a hard thing to find at the mid-major level in college basketball.

The freshman is expected to back up Camden Cerese and Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt in the lineup while also being able to play on the wing when needed. His jump shot is still coming along, but the Southern Miss coaching staff believes Bowen's on-ball defense is already ready for Division I basketball.

From Nesbit to Southern Miss

Southern Miss freshman point guard Dorion Bowen shoots a 3-pointer during a summer practice. | Southern Miss Athletics

Bowen is a native of Nesbit, Mississippi, which is in the northern part of the state and also considered part of the greater Memphis area. He finished his high school career at Bosse High School in Evansville, Indiana. At Bosse, he averaged 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds and earned second-team All-SIAC recognition. He scored 20 points against Princeton in his team's season finale in the IHSAA Class 2A regional and finished as a 1,000-point scorer between Bosse and Whitehaven High School in Memphis.

Southern Miss stayed connected with Bowen throughout his recruitment. Although other teams' coaches were in the mix, he felt most comfortable with the Golden Eagles' staff early in the process.

"The connection with the coaching staff, from the jump, it was just really strong," Bowen told Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI. "I like the connection we have."

That relationship carried through the early part of the year and helped him decide Southern Miss was where he wanted to begin his college career. Now, he's learning how to play the point at this level while working behind two experienced guards.

Getting Downhill and Guarding the Ball

Southern Miss piont guard Dorion Bowen drives to the cup during a summer practice. | Southern Miss Athletics

When asked what kind of guard he is, Bowen said he's someone who wants to "get downhill and kick out to the shooters."

The Southern Miss coaching staff really likes his feel for the game, and his ability to handle the ball at his size gives them options in the backcourt this season. With his jumper improving, Bowen can continue building on the driving and passing that he already considers his strengths.

Defense could help him get on the floor early on in his college career while his offensive game develops. The coaching staff considers his on-ball defense his most college-ready skill, and Bowen believes it comes naturally to him, even though there's still room to improve.

A look at Reed Green Coliseum with its newly-painted ceiling. | Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI

"Defense is something I can still work on throughout my college career, but I feel like it just comes natural to me," Bowen said. "You don't play defense, you can't play. Defense is where it starts for us."

The coaching staff has also seen some edge and competitiveness from Bowen in practice, which is something that's hard to teach. There have been some eye-popping days for him since he arrived in the summer. The challenge going forward is having those kinds of days more consistently.

Learning From an Experienced Backcourt

Southern Miss freshman guard Dorion Bowen during a scrimmage. | Southern Miss Athletics

Bowen sees himself as someone who can keep the mood up around his teammates. When asked what he brings to the team, he initially talked about being funny and being a good teammate beyond what happens on the court.

"I'll always bring the energy," Bowen said.

That personality fits with a group that has grown more and more comfortable with each other since early in the summer. Bowen credits the guys' willingness to talk in the locker room for helping so many newcomers get to know one another quickly.

"I really feel like it's the locker room conversations," Bowen said. "I think it's just the connections we have through the locker room. It started there early, and we've just built it from there."

Southern Miss men's basketball during a practice at Presbyterian Christian High School on June 24, 2026. | Dalton Trigg

The coaching staff hopes that being surrounded by experienced players will help speed up Bowen's development. They believe the freshman could put together a strong stretch in conference play come January, depending on how well he stays the course and puts everything together.

As is the case with the rest of this 2026-27 men's basketball roster, Bowen has high expectations for this year's team based on what he's seen over the offseason.

"I'm trying to make the dance," Bowen said, referring to the "March Madness" NCAA Tournament. "I really feel like we can make it happen this year."

Despite dealing with injuries and not having as much floor spacing last season, the Golden Eagles still found a way to come within two wins of making it to the big dance. The hope is that this year's influx of talent and depth will be the one to help the program get over the hump this time around.

As with most freshmen, there is a learning curve that comes with being a Division I athlete both on and off the court. If Bowen stays the course, he has the skills and physical gifts to become a really good player at Southern Miss going forward. For this season, his defense and twitchiness on offense give him a way to help while he continues to fine-tune other specific areas of his game.