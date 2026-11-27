After their seventh consecutive loss to South Alabama last week, the Golden Eagles have fallen to 3-8 on the season. They currently sit in last place in the Sun Belt West and haven't won a game since October 31, when they beat ULM on the road.

But now, entering the final week of the 2026 college football regular season, Southern Miss will face an opponent who sits in the same boat and is trying to close the season on a higher note as well. That team is the Old Dominion Monarchs. Here's everything to know about Saturday's season finale in Norfolk, Virginia.

Game Information & How To Follow/Watch/Listen

Southern Miss football players stand together on the field, facing the Pride of Mississippi Marching Band in the stands following the Golden Eagles’ matchup against James Madison at Renasant Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Josh House

WHO: Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ Old Dominion Monarchs

WHERE: S.B. Ballard Stadium, Norfolk, Virginia

WHEN: 12:00 P.M., Saturday November 28, 2026

WEATHER: Sunny, 0% Chance of Rain, 56 Degrees

WATCH: ESPN+

LISTEN: Southern Miss Sports Network

TEAM RECORDS: Southern Miss 3-8 (2-5 SBC), Old Dominion 3-8 (2-5 SBC)

BETTING ODDS (DraftKings): ODU -4.5, O/U 50.5, ML USM +190, ML ODU -230

What To Know About Old Dominion

Sep 12, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Old Dominion Monarchs head coach Ricky Rahne during the third quarter at Lane Stadium against the Virginia Tech Hokies. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Old Dominion Monarchs are led by seventh-year head coach Ricky Rahne, who has an overall record of 33-41 in Norfolk. Last year, he coached the Monarchs to his best season as the HC, finishing 10-3 with a win over South Florida in the Cure Bowl.

Coming into 2026, off a 10-win season, the Monarchs had high expectations this year. The Preseason Sun Belt Conference Polls predicted ODU to finish second in the Sun Belt East, only to James Madison. However, with one week left in the season, the Monarchs are now in last place in the Sun Belt East, in the same position as the Golden Eagles. Heartbreaking losses to East Carolina, Marshall, and UConn, bigger drops against James Madison, Virginia Tech, and Georgia State, as well as only three wins against Norfolk State, Coastal Carolina, and App State, have been the highlights of a down season for the Monarchs.

Key Matchups That Could Decide The Game

The Golden Eagle Defense vs. The ODU Offense vs. Themselves

Southern Miss defensive coordinator Joe Bolden on the sideline during the Golden Eagles' game against South Alabama. | Josh House

One of the biggest deciding factors in all of USM's games this season, wins or losses, has been their defense. Out of all 11 games, Southern Miss has blown a lead four times, two of which resulted in losses. And despite 881 total tackles on the year, that simple stat has not made up for other statistical let-downs. The Golden Eagle Defense has accounted for seven interceptions on the year, only two of which have been returned for touchdowns. On a slightly brighter note, the Golden Eagles have reached the pocket 24 times for a sack, resulting in a total loss of 148 yards.

Defensive coordinator Joe Bolden knows the defense hasn't been good enough this season, but vowed to get things figured out this offseason during Monday's press conference.

"I think that's the biggest thing, the biggest question everybody's asking: Why is the defense still showing up and putting the same product on the field, right? And the number one thing I would say is the consistency, both from players and coaches alike, is just being the most consistent that we can be. And I think what you'll see is you see spurts of really good defense and defense that we all want to see and want to be a part of. And then you'll see spurts of defense where we're giving up those big plays at really costly times, which cannot happen," Bolden said.

"And I'm well aware they cannot happen. Going into the offseason, it's my job to get that fixed and get it fixed immediately. They cannot continue to happen. It has cost us multiple times this year, and I'm well aware of that. And really the biggest issues, right? Obviously, it starts and ends with me, and we have to have a great plan going into the offseason, recruiting, making sure we get the right personnel, and then really fully assessing."

Old Dominion's offense this season, in a way, has been similar to the Golden Eagles'. The Monarchs have relied on three different quarterbacks throughout the season, with all three combining for 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Being a force the Golden Eagles are used to, the Monarchs' throwing weakness may just be the thing to be held back on for the defense to keep the game winnable for Southern Miss.

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Southern Miss Storylines To Follow

Rushin' Robinson & Wild Wilder Leading The League

Southern Miss running back Steven Robinson runs the ball against South Alabama. | Josh House

Despite the Golden Eagles' 3-8 record, the run game here in Hattiesburg has not stopped. Currently, Southern Miss has two running backs who sit in the top ten for most rushing yards in the Sun Belt Conference: Steven Robinson (1) with 958 rushing yards and Jamarice Wilder (10) with 624 yards. Robinson also ranks No. 21 in FBS in rushing yards and is tied for 19th in FBS in rushing touchdowns (11).

"He's probably exceeded expectations in the sense that we really just thought we were getting a great kid that would work really hard," Golden Eagle head coach Blake Anderson said of Robinson, "and he's done that. He's been both. But his consistency, his ability to not miss a rep, not miss a practice, not miss a game, not put the ball on the ground, it's hard to even put that in words. Phenomenal."

Should Robinson total at least 42 rushing yards against Old Dominion, he will become USM's first 1,000-yard rusher since Frank Gore, Jr. totaled 1,131 yards in 2023. Steven Robinson is also Southern Miss's candidate for the 2026 Conerly Trophy, awarded by the Mississippi Sports hall of Fame & Museum to the best college football player in Mississippi.

Injury Reports

Golden Eagle Injury Report

Joe Rounds (OL): PROBABLE

Preston Kilgore (TE): QUESTIONABLE

Michael Robinson III (DB): QUESTIONABLE

Malakai Murphy (DB): QUESTIONABLE

MaLik Casell (DB): OUT

Jaylen Himes (WR): OUT

Monarch Injury Report

Quinn Henicle (QB): PROBABLE

Jamez Drummer (ILB): PROBABLE

Trey Hall (RB): QUESTIONABLE

Connor Drake (OL): QUESTIONABLE

JoJo Haynes (DB): QUESTIONABLE

DeMorrison Brown (OL): DOUBTFUL

Series History

Nov 21, 2015; Hattiesburg, MS, USA; Southern Miss Golden Eagles wide receiver Casey Martin (83) tries to elude a tackle by Old Dominion Monarchs safety Fellonte Misher (24) at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite being conference mates in both Conference USA and the Sun Belt for 12 years, the Monarchs and Golden Eagles have only met three times. Their first meeting came in 2015, when Todd Monken's Golden Eagles, bound for their first CUSA Championship trip in four years, defeated the Monarchs 56-31 in Hattiesburg. The next year, the Golden Eagles, now under the leadership of Jay Hopson, traveled to Norfolk, where they fell to ODU 51-35. That year, Old Dominion lost the tiebreaker for first place in Conference USA East to Western Kentucky.

In 2022, Southern Miss, Marshall, and Old Dominion left Conference USA for the Sun Belt, and the Golden Eagles and Monarchs would face each other once again the following year. At homecoming in Hattiesburg, Will Hall's squad fell to the Monarchs by a slim margin of 17-13.

Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI Staff Predictions

Staff Member, Record in () Prediction Andy Baeuerle (5-6) Southern Miss 27, Old Dominion 17 Dalton Trigg (7-4) Southern Miss 28, Old Dominion 24 Drew Johnson (6-4) Southern Miss 17, Old Dominion 14 Charlie Lanehart (7-4) Old Dominion 35, Southern Miss 21 Josh House (3-7) Southern Miss 35, Old Dominion 24 Matt Colville (1-0) Southern Miss 37, Old Dominion 24

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