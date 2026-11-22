HATTIESBURG, Miss. – For three quarters on a beautiful Saturday afternoon at The Rock, it looked like Southern Miss might finally get South Alabama off its back. Then the fourth quarter happened, and the Jaguars outscored the Golden Eagles 21-6 to leave Hattiesburg with a 40-35 win.

The loss drops Southern Miss to 3-8 overall and 2-5 in Sun Belt play. It also keeps the Golden Eagles winless against South Alabama, now 0-7 all-time, in a series that has been nothing but pain for Black and Gold faithful. Last November in Mobile, the Jags won 42-35. Saturday’s game felt even worse, though, because Southern Miss had this one in hand without having to attempt a massive comeback like last year's game.

South Alabama (6-5, 4-3 Sun Belt) had a lot riding on the game: bowl eligibility and the 100th win in program history. The Jaguars got both by doing what they did all afternoon. They ran the ball 51 times for 247 yards and held the ball for 37:13, compared with 22:47 for Southern Miss.

It was the final home game of the 2026 season for the Golden Eagles, and it’s definitely a tough pill to swallow, especially for the seniors. Here are the biggest storylines from Saturday’s loss.

The Moment the Game Turned: A Punt Near Midfield

Josh House

Southern Miss led 29-26 with a little more than 10 minutes left and had the ball near midfield. On third-and-2 from the South Alabama 48, redshirt-freshman running back Jamarice Wilder was stopped for a 1-yard loss. That set up fourth-and-3 from the Jaguars’ 49.

Head coach Blake Anderson sent the punt team out, and Dusty Zimmer pinned South Alabama at its own 14. Under normal circumstances, that’s a defensible call. But in that particular situation, it put the ball in the hands of an offense that had controlled the line of scrimmage all day.

A few plays later, it looked like the call might work. Kobi Albert intercepted Bishop Davenport near midfield, but a pass interference flag on Albert on the same play wiped out the turnover and gave South Alabama a first down. On the next snap after a 5-yard run, PJ Martin went 50 yards untouched for a touchdown. In about two and a half minutes, a three-point lead had turned into a 33-29 deficit and all the momentum had been lost.

South Alabama faced its own fourth-down decision later in the quarter and chose differently. Facing fourth-and-4 from the Southern Miss 44 with the game in the balance, the Jaguars went for it. Davenport found Brendan Jenkins for 9 yards, and South Alabama ran 5:08 off the clock on the way to Martin’s 6-yard touchdown run, which made it 40-29 with 1:57 left.

Both teams faced almost the same situation, and South Alabama was the one willing to go for it. Southern Miss had a chance to extend its lead and passed it up. In hindsight, that’s when the game got away.

John White and Mario Sanders Keep Connecting

Josh House

There was plenty to like from the Southern Miss passing game on this night. Redshirt-sophomore quarterback John White, who has started since Anderson handed him the keys against James Madison, completed 21 of 35 passes for 294 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He added 15 yards on five carries.

Unsurprisingly, his favorite target was Mario Sanders again. Sanders caught seven passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns. The first was a 50-yard bomb with 45 seconds left in the third quarter that capped an 86-yard drive and put Southern Miss up 29-19. The second was a 45-yard score with 1:01 remaining that made it a one-score game.

White’s best throw might have come in the second quarter, though. An unnecessary roughness flag on tight end Jeremiah Beck Jr. left Southern Miss facing third-and-21. But White hit Grant Page for a 46-yard touchdown immediately after that, cutting the deficit to 16-14.

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Another Slow Start

Josh House

In what has been a season-long trend, the Golden Eagles started too slowly on Saturday. South Alabama scored on each of its first two possessions to go up 13-0, and Southern Miss went three-and-out on its first drive. That means Southern Miss still hasn’t scored on an opening drive this season. That’s almost hard to believe this late in the year, and it’s something Anderson’s staff has to fix in the offseason.

Redshirt-junior running back Steven Robinson got Southern Miss on the board with a 23-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter to make it 13-7. He finished with 82 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, a 7.5-yard average, and he caught the two-point conversion that gave Southern Miss its first lead of the day. Southern Miss handed it to him only 11 times, though, and the offense ran 24 times in total, compared with 51 rushing attempts for South Alabama.

The Defense Found Its Footing... Temporarily

Josh House

The Southern Miss defense gave up 13 points and 189 total yards in the first quarter. After that, it settled down. The Jaguars managed just two field goals in the second quarter and were shut out in the third.

Safety Landon Sylvie had a big 8-yard sack of Davenport early in the third quarter that helped force a punt. A couple of possessions later, the Jaguars muffed a punt and MJ Johnson recovered it at the South Alabama 25. Wilder finished that short field with a 1-yard touchdown run, and White hit Robinson for the two-point conversion and a 22-19 lead.

In the fourth quarter, though, South Alabama’s run game wore the defense down. Martin finished with 128 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, and Davenport added 39 rushing yards and a score to go with 267 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air. The Jaguars converted all three of their fourth-down attempts.

Penalties Hurt Once Again

Josh House

Southern Miss was flagged six times for 78 yards, and several of those penalties came at bad moments. Along with the flag on Beck in the second quarter, an unnecessary roughness call on tight end Preston Kilgore stalled the first drive of the second half. Southern Miss had moved to the South Alabama 45, and the penalty pushed it back to third-and-23.

Then came the pass interference call that erased Albert’s interception, and that one stung the most. Just like the slow starts, penalties at the worst moments have plagued the Golden Eagles all season.

One Last Ride in Norfolk

Josh House

There’s one game left in Anderson’s first season. Southern Miss closes the regular season at Old Dominion on Saturday, Nov. 28, in Norfolk, Va., at 12 p.m CT on ESPN+. The Golden Eagles have nothing to play for in the standings, but a road win would let them end the year on a better note than Saturday’s finish.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more Southern Miss football coverage throughout the week.