How the New Southern Miss Running Backs Coach Can Enhance Offense in 2026
HATTIESBURG, Miss – Southern Miss officially has a new running backs coach, as head coach Blake Anderson announced the hiring of Issac Reed on Friday morning. Reed, who is a former college running back and kick returner at Baldwin Wallace University, spent the last three seasons as the running backs coach at Eastern Michigan. Reed has nine years of experience across the FBS, FCS and Division III levels.
Reed Gets Most Out of His Running Backs
Reed's resumé when it comes to developing running backs speaks for itself, as he coached Eastern Michigan running back Donta McMillan in 2025, who ended up rushing for 1,014 yards. In 2024, he nearly had another 1,000-yard rusher, as Eastern Michigan running back Delbert Mimms III rushed for 805 yards on the season.
After getting solid production from the running back trio of Jeffery Pittman, Matt Jones and Robert Briggs last season, Southern Miss will have a new batch of backs for Reed to work with in 2026, including UMASS transfer Brandon Hood, Louisville transfer Jamarice Wilder, JUCO signee Jaylen Foster and JUCO signee Steven Robinson.
Eags Could Have Well-Rounded Offense in 2026
Reed joins an experienced and promising coaching staff that Anderson has assembled ahead of his first year as the Golden Eagles' head coach. Between Anderson's overall offensive prowess and eye for quarterback talent, offensive coordinator Kyle Cefalo's ability to build a high-powered air attack while developing all-conference wide receivers, and now Reed coaching the running backs room, we could be seeing some well-rounded offensive performances at The Rock in the very near future.
Reed will soon start to get a feel for who his starting running back could be next season, as Southern Miss begins spring training on March 22. Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more coverage as spring practices get underway.