Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI

Southern Miss Reveals Football Spring Practice Schedule: Key Dates to Watch

Southern Miss released its four-week spring football training schedule this week.

Dalton Trigg, Drew Johnson

Southern Miss Golden Eagles wide receiver Jalen Carter (24) runs the ball while defended by Troy Trojans linebacker Jordan Stringer (7) during a college football game between Southern Miss and Troy at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Troy defeated Southern Miss 28-18.
Southern Miss Golden Eagles wide receiver Jalen Carter (24) runs the ball while defended by Troy Trojans linebacker Jordan Stringer (7) during a college football game between Southern Miss and Troy at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Troy defeated Southern Miss 28-18. / Matt Bush/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Southern Miss officially released its spring football practice slate, giving Golden Eagle fans their first structured look at how the program plans to attack spring training. The schedule outlines a four-week progression featuring practices, scrimmages, and, ultimately, the annual Spring Showcase. 

The opening week (March 22–28) will be a grind. The Eagles will hit the field Tuesday the 24th, Wednesday the 25th, Friday the 27th, and Saturday the 28th. Expect this stretch to be heavy on conditioning, fundamentals, and drill work. This is the phase where depth charts do not matter and reputations do not carry weight; the only thing that matters is the work. 

USM
Southern Miss Golden Eagles wide receiver Tychaun Chapman (2) misses a pass during a college football game between Southern Miss and Troy at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. / Matt Bush/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week two (March 29–April 4) shifts gears slightly. Southern Miss will practice Tuesday the 31st, take a recovery day, and then hold a closed scrimmage Thursday the 3rd. While the workload lightens, the intensity does not. Closed scrimmages are where position battles start and separation begins, and coaches begin evaluating who can translate practice reps into live-action production.

The third week (April 5–11) carries a clear game-week structure. Practices are scheduled for Monday the 6th, Wednesday the 8th, and Friday the 10th, followed by another closed scrimmage Saturday the 11th. This portion of camp is essentially a dress rehearsal, and will serve as anopportunity to tighten execution and simulate real-game reps before the public gets its first look.

US
Blake Anderson speaks to the media after being announced as the new head football coach for the Golden Eagles at the Thad Cochran Center on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. / Matt Bush/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Finally, week four (April 12–18) is all about sharpening the product for fans. Practices will run Monday the 13th, Wednesday the 15th, and Friday the 17th, before Southern Miss caps spring training with its Spring Showcase on Saturday the 18th. For players, it’s a proving ground to show their stuff. For coaches, it’s a measuring stick for how far their team has progressed, and how far they have left to go. For fans, it’s an early preview of what the next Golden Eagles squad might become and what next football season might hold in store.

While spring training may not count in the standings, it’s where identity is built within a program. For a new roster with a new head coach, developing an identity will be of the utmost importance, so we should expect to see a sense of urgency as this team progresses through camp.

feed

Published |Modified
Dalton Trigg
DALTON TRIGG

Dalton Trigg is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Southern Miss Golden Eagles on SI and the lead host of the Nasty Bunch & Beyond podcast. Trigg graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Business and Economic Development with a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship in 2016. Trigg entered the sports journalism industry in 2017, covering the Dallas Mavericks for 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, where he continued to cover the Mavs until 2024. He also owns and hosts the Mavs Step Back Podcast, which has been going strong since 2019. You can find Trigg on all social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter): @dalton_trigg.

Drew Johnson
DREW JOHNSON

Drew Johnson is a historian, journalist, and basketball coach with a multidisciplinary background spanning public history, public health, and sports media. He grew up in the Hattiesburg, Mississippi area from 2001 to 2007 and attended Presbyterian Christian High School before graduating from Heritage Academy in Columbus, Mississippi, in 2012. Johnson earned his Bachelor of Social Science from William Carey University in 2016, followed by a Master of Public Health from Mississippi University for Women in 2020. In 2026, he completed a Master of Public History at Liberty University and is currently working toward a doctorate in history. Johnson has extensive coaching experience at both the high school and collegiate levels. From 2016 to 2018, he served as Assistant Coach for the Varsity Boys Basketball team at Victory Christian Academy, where he was part of a state championship–winning staff in 2018. He later coached women’s basketball at Mississippi University for Women from 2019 to 2024. In addition to coaching and academic work, Johnson is active in sports media. He has been a co-host of the Mavs Step Back podcast since 2023 and covered the Mavs for Athlon Sports in 2024. Since 2025, he has also co-hosted the Nasty Bunch & Beyond podcast, continuing his engagement with basketball analysis, commentary, and sports culture.