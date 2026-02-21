Southern Miss Reveals Football Spring Practice Schedule: Key Dates to Watch
On Tuesday, Southern Miss officially released its spring football practice slate, giving Golden Eagle fans their first structured look at how the program plans to attack spring training. The schedule outlines a four-week progression featuring practices, scrimmages, and, ultimately, the annual Spring Showcase.
The opening week (March 22–28) will be a grind. The Eagles will hit the field Tuesday the 24th, Wednesday the 25th, Friday the 27th, and Saturday the 28th. Expect this stretch to be heavy on conditioning, fundamentals, and drill work. This is the phase where depth charts do not matter and reputations do not carry weight; the only thing that matters is the work.
Week two (March 29–April 4) shifts gears slightly. Southern Miss will practice Tuesday the 31st, take a recovery day, and then hold a closed scrimmage Thursday the 3rd. While the workload lightens, the intensity does not. Closed scrimmages are where position battles start and separation begins, and coaches begin evaluating who can translate practice reps into live-action production.
The third week (April 5–11) carries a clear game-week structure. Practices are scheduled for Monday the 6th, Wednesday the 8th, and Friday the 10th, followed by another closed scrimmage Saturday the 11th. This portion of camp is essentially a dress rehearsal, and will serve as anopportunity to tighten execution and simulate real-game reps before the public gets its first look.
Finally, week four (April 12–18) is all about sharpening the product for fans. Practices will run Monday the 13th, Wednesday the 15th, and Friday the 17th, before Southern Miss caps spring training with its Spring Showcase on Saturday the 18th. For players, it’s a proving ground to show their stuff. For coaches, it’s a measuring stick for how far their team has progressed, and how far they have left to go. For fans, it’s an early preview of what the next Golden Eagles squad might become and what next football season might hold in store.
While spring training may not count in the standings, it’s where identity is built within a program. For a new roster with a new head coach, developing an identity will be of the utmost importance, so we should expect to see a sense of urgency as this team progresses through camp.