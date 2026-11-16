'I'm Not Firing Staff': Blake Anderson Plans to Retain Southern Miss Staff, Explains Why

HATTIEBURG, Miss. – Blake Anderson knows what a portion of the Southern Miss fan base wants to hear right now, following two straight blowout losses. But it's not going to happen, at least not this year.

When Anderson stepped to the podium for his weekly press conference following Saturday's 63-31 loss to Louisiana Tech at Joe Aillet Stadium, he eventually addressed the calls for changes on his coaching staff.

"I'm not firing staff, just so everybody that wants my staff fired ... not happening," Anderson said.

The loss dropped the Golden Eagles to 3-7 overall and 2-4 in Sun Belt play, officially ending their bowl hopes in Year 1 of the Anderson era. Louisiana Tech turned five Southern Miss turnovers, including two pick-sixes, into a 42-10 halftime lead and clinched the Sun Belt West title along the way. Across the last two weeks, Southern Miss was outscored 117-54.

That's a tough stretch to stomach for a fan base that watched its team go 7-6 a year ago, and Anderson knows how badly this community wants a winning football program. But he also didn't flinch on where he stands with the people around him as they continue to build going forward.

Here's how Anderson explained his reasoning, and what he says has to happen between now and next fall for the Golden Eagles to take the next step.

'This Is the First Step': Why Anderson Is Staying the Course

Southern Miss head coach Blake Anderson trots off the field at Tulane. | Josh House

In Anderson's eyes, there's a big difference between a staff that's struggling to execute and a staff that's fundamentally broken.

"We know that this is a foundation," Anderson said. "Go in, really, really heavily assess where we are, be critical, make changes where needed. But this is the first step of a very difficult, frustrating process. And I think if we were just schematically unsound, that would be a different thing.

"That's not the case. We need to get everybody on the same page. And this is offense and defense and special teams. We're not playing well in any phase consistently, as we know."

First-year coordinators Joe Bolden (defense) and Kyle Cefalo (offense) are both learning a roster that brought in roughly 75 newcomers this season, and Anderson believes the real judgment day comes a year from now. Cefalo has much more experience than Bolden does, but even with that experience, waiting for a roster to gain experience of its own still presents issues.

"You always hear you should make the most improvement from week one to week two in football games," Anderson said. "Well, year one to year two in a rebuild, that's where we got to see dramatic improvement. And this time next year, I'll have a completely different approach."

In other words, Year 1 gets some grace. Year 2 won't get nearly as much.

"I'm not going to make an emotional decision in year one when I think if anybody was really, really transparently honest, we knew this was going to be really hard," Anderson said. "And when you play in a good league, which we do, there's going to be some days it doesn't look real pretty."

Retention Is the Blueprint, and Louisiana Tech Is the Proof

Southern Miss RB Steven Robinson celebrates a touchdown vs. JMU. | Josh House

If Anderson needed a real-world example of what patience can look like, he got a firsthand look at it in Ruston.

Anderson and his staff dug into Louisiana Tech's roster. Of the Bulldogs' 22 starters, Anderson said roughly 11 have been in the program for three to four years, and only four are transfers. Now 8-2 and unbeaten in league play, that group is headed to the Sun Belt Championship Game after fighting through some lean years together.

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"And I told our team very openly when it was over, 'that is what is possible if we'll stay patient in this process and keep working,'" Anderson said. "They've been right where we're at right now. So we'll see how that goes, but retention has been a big emphasis. It is for us, too."

That philosophy doesn't stop with the players. When asked about the value of keeping a coaching staff together, Anderson pointed out that this year, almost everyone in the building is doing this together for the first time.

"Man, it's proven. You're going to continue to get better if you stick to the process," Anderson said. "[I've] played a bunch of sports, but this, it takes a bunch of dudes on the same page. ... And so I think consistency in staff, in scheme, in locker room, in culture, they matter. So that's why I don't want to make emotional, irrational decisions.

"If my staff and my players are working hard and playing hard towards a goal and believe in the culture, we can fix a lot of things. If I felt like I had somebody who was pulling in a different direction, they'd already be gone by now. I don't. My staff is doing a great job. They're killing it in recruiting."

The recruiting trail backs that up, at least for now. Anderson said Southern Miss has picked up six or seven new commitments in the last few days alone, with more expected this week and a big recruiting weekend on deck as the Golden Eagles take on South Alabama.

No Free Passes: Anderson Owns His Share, Too

Southern Miss HC Blake Anderson during last Thursday's game against JMU. | Josh House

Standing behind his staff doesn't mean Anderson is giving anyone a free pass, himself included. He opened his press conference by putting the blame for Saturday's blowout loss to Louisiana Tech squarely on everyone, from the top down.

"Really short and simple: We just got to be better," Anderson said. "We got to coach better, we got to play better. We got to improve. And it's frustrating, because it's taking longer than anybody wants it to, including us."

Later, he got even more specific about his team's biggest problems.

"We're a bundle of mistakes right now," Anderson said. "And I think some of those are on staff and where we need to simplify and maybe scale back in areas. Some of that falls on players not doing what they're asked. ... There's a lot going into this process. [It's] hard to do that week to week to week. Our offseason is going to be critical for where we move."

Anderson's message to his staff boils down to three words: retain, recruit, develop. He wants as much of this roster back as possible, a strong high school and JUCO class built from a footprint about three hours around Hattiesburg, and the transfer portal used to plug holes rather than rebuild the whole thing every winter.

Of course, patience is a tough sell coming off giving up 63 points to an opponent, and fans are well within their right to be frustrated. Anderson said as much himself, more than once. But he's also not the first coach to ask for time in Year 1, and as he pointed out, this isn't his first rebuild.

Senior Day, and a Streak That Needs Snapping

Southern Miss Football taking the field at The Rock. | Josh House

The Golden Eagles will look to turn the page and focus more on the future Saturday at The Rock, where Southern Miss hosts South Alabama on Senior Day. It's the Golden Eagles' final home game of the season, and it comes against a team Southern Miss has never beaten.

Anderson is well aware of that history, and he isn't treating these final two games like an extended spring practice even though Southern Miss' chances of bowl eligibility are out the window.

"I'd like to find a way to win these last two. I'd much rather [finish] 5-7 instead of 3-9," Anderson said. "That just tastes better going into the offseason. ... We want to win it. And we work too hard not to want to win."

With a large group of recruits expected on campus before the early signing period opens Dec. 2, a win over the Jaguars would be a great sales pitch for the vision Anderson is selling.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT on ESPN+. Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more Southern Miss football coverage throughout Senior Day week.