Legendary Southern Miss Baseball Coach Scott Berry Inducted Into ABCA Hall of Fame
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Given how legendary former Southern Miss baseball head coach Scott Berry's career was, everyone knew it was only a matter of time before he received the ultimate recognition for his accomplishments.
On Wednesday, Coach Berry was officially named to the 2027 ABCA Hall of Fame class. Berry was joined by six other class members: Stu Fritz (Hope College), Tim Mead (Walsh University), Rich Price (Kansas), Beauford Sanders (Campbellsville University), Brian Shoop (UAB), and Dave Van Horn (Arkansas).
Berry spent 14 years as the head coach of the Golden Eagles, racking up 528 wins, nine NCAA tournament appearances, two NCAA Super Regional appearances, and seven consecutive 40-win seasons–a mark that still stands today and has been extended by current head coach Christian Ostrander to a nation-leading 10 consecutive 40-win seasons.
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Dalton Trigg is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Southern Miss Golden Eagles on SI and the lead host of the Nasty Bunch & Beyond podcast. Trigg graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Business and Economic Development with a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship in 2016. Trigg entered the sports journalism industry in 2017, covering the Dallas Mavericks for 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, where he continued to cover the Mavs until 2024. He also owns and hosts the Mavs Step Back Podcast, which has been going strong since 2019. You can find Trigg on all social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter): @dalton_trigg.Follow dalton_trigg