Legendary Southern Miss Baseball Coach Scott Berry Inducted Into ABCA Hall of Fame

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Given how legendary former Southern Miss baseball head coach Scott Berry's career was, everyone knew it was only a matter of time before he received the ultimate recognition for his accomplishments.

On Wednesday, Coach Berry was officially named to the 2027 ABCA Hall of Fame class. Berry was joined by six other class members: Stu Fritz (Hope College), Tim Mead (Walsh University), Rich Price (Kansas), Beauford Sanders (Campbellsville University), Brian Shoop (UAB), and Dave Van Horn (Arkansas).

Berry spent 14 years as the head coach of the Golden Eagles, racking up 528 wins, nine NCAA tournament appearances, two NCAA Super Regional appearances, and seven consecutive 40-win seasons–a mark that still stands today and has been extended by current head coach Christian Ostrander to a nation-leading 10 consecutive 40-win seasons.