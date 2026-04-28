'Meat On The Bone': No. 12 Southern Miss Visits Tulane for Final Midweek Game

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – As No. 12 Southern Miss prepares to take on Tulane at Turchin Stadium on Tuesday night, in what will be its final midweek game of the year, there's no doubting that the Golden Eagles have put themselves in a great spot when it comes to potential postseason positioning.

Tough Early Schedule Paying Off For Eags

Dalton Trigg

Head coach Christian Ostrander's ballclub is 31-13 with the No. 8 RPI in the nation heading into Week 12, but as he put it during his SuperTalk Eagle Hour weekly interview, there's still "meat on the bone," and the Golden Eagles need to get greedy.

"No doubt, that's kinda why you wanna do it," Coach Oz said of his team being in great postseason positioning late in the season due to having such a strong early schedule and doing well with it. "It's hard getting through it, but you've got a chance to get rewarded if you do. So we're in a good spot, but there's still a lot of meat left on that bone, and we gotta keep going to work."

This season, the Golden Eagles have wins over No. 6 Oregon State, No. 10 Mississippi State, No. 17 Ole Miss, and No. 24 Alabama. And that's just naming the currently-ranked teams. Southern Miss also has a high-quality series win against UC Santa Barbara and wins against P4 schools like Baylor and Purdue.

You can listen to the entire segment with Coach Oz below.

"Meat on the Bone" Starts with Tulane

The Golden Eagles have three very important Sun Belt series remaining before the conference tournament begins, but before they get to that, a Tuesday night date with the Green Wave awaits. If last week taught Southern Miss anything, it probably won't be easy.

Last Tuesday night at Pete Taylor Park, the Golden Eagles barely scraped by the Green Wave with a 4-3 win thanks to senior second baseman Kyle Morrison's walk-off single with the bases loaded. Coming off a 4-3 loss to South Alabama on Sunday, Southern Miss should be focused and hungry to get back into the win column despite rising six spots in the national rankings.

What to Know About Tuesday's Game

Southern Miss and Tulane will get things underway at Greer Field at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, and the game can be streamed on ESPN+ or listened to on FM 97.7.

The Golden Eagles will be starting redshirt-sophomore RHP McCarty English (1-1, 4.63 ERA) on the mound. It will be his first start since March 22. The Green Wave will be starting redshirt-junior RHP Jude Abbadessa (2-2, 6.44 ERA).

Although the Golden Eagles won their series at South Alabama over the weekend, they left some room for offensive improvement in the final game on Sunday. After having quiet weekends by their standards, look for Morrison and senior outfielder Joey Urban to get back on track on Tuesday night in New Orleans.

Week In Review Podcast

If you want to relive the Golden Eagles' 3-1 week that led to them rising in the rankings, be sure to listen to the latest episode of our Nasty Bunch & Beyond podcast.