Meet Joe Bolden: The Man Building Southern Miss Football's New Defensive Identity

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – There is still a lot we do not know about what Southern Miss' defense will look like when the Golden Eagles take the field this fall. There are new faces everywhere, a new defensive coordinator calling the shots and a new system being built around a roster that looks a lot different than it did a year ago.

But after listening to defensive coordinator Joe Bolden speak to members of the media following Day 2 of fall camp this past Wednesday, I think there is one thing we already know about this Southern Miss defense.

This defense is going to have an identity. “I don’t want nonviolent people to play a violent sport,” Coach Bolden said. “I don’t want any soft crap. So you got to be violent, you got to run to the ball. And we’re going to be a fast and violent defense.” That is about as straightforward as it gets.

For all the questions surrounding Southern Miss' defense heading into 2026, Bolden did not seem concerned with trying to finish August with a complicated scheme or a bunch of promises. His focus is much simpler: teach the fundamentals, find out what his players do well, build relationships, play fast, play physical and, most importantly, get 11 guys playing together.

Get To Know Joe Bolden

Before Coach Bolden was calling the shots for the Southern Miss defense, he was the one in the middle of it. A Cincinnati native, Bolden played linebacker at Michigan from 2012-15, where he became a three-year starter and finished his career with 270 tackles and 18.5 tackles for loss. He captained the Wolverines as a senior in 2015 and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.

Jan 1, 2016; Orlando, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Joe Bolden (35) holds an orange up as they pass the 2016 Citrus Bowl trophy around after defeating Florida Gators 41-7 at Orlando Citrus Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His coaching career started at Michigan in 2016 and has since taken him through stops at Florida Atlantic, Washington State, USC, Ohio State, Nevada and Tulsa. Along the way, he has worked with linebackers, special teams and the defensive run game. Southern Miss hired him as special teams coordinator and nickels coach in 2025 before Coach Blake Anderson promoted him to defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the 2026 season.

Now, Bolden gets his first opportunity to lead a defense of his own, and he does not take that lightly. “Number one, I’ve been blessed,” Coach Bolden said. “Coach A and Jeremy and Shawn, those guys have blessed me with this opportunity. So, I don’t take that lightly at all. And every coach that I’ve worked for or worked alongside in the past has really gotten me to this point.”

For Bolden, football has always been more than a job. “This is what I love,” Coach Bolden said. “At some point the pads, you will not be able to put the pads on anymore. And then if you can’t get enough of it, you’re going to be a coach in some capacity.”

Build The Defense Around The Players

One of the biggest things that stood out to me from Coach Bolden's press conference was that he is not trying to force Southern Miss into one specific defensive system. He wants the players to determine what this defense becomes. “We can be whatever schematically that we want to be, but the schematics have to match the personnel,” Bolden said.

Soutern Miss Fall Camp | Josh House

That is especially important with so many new pieces on the roster. Coach Bolden wants to know what each player can handle and how the staff can put them in the best position to succeed. “How can I maximize that guy?” Coach Bolden said. “Can that guy handle two checks? All right, he can’t, so we have to play this.”

For Bolden, that ability to adjust is part of coaching. “You have to evolve your scheme around your personnel,” Coach Bolden said. “Too many times coaches don’t evolve; you see them get moved on from.”

That also creates one of the more interesting parts about Southern Miss heading into the season. Nobody really knows exactly what a Joe Bolden defense is going to look like yet. “We have a defense with no mileage on it,” Coach Bolden said. The scheme can change, but the foundation will not.

“I can sit there, and there’s about 15 whiteboards up in my office, and I can draw up everything,” Bolden said. “But if we can’t run, we can’t tackle, we can’t take the ball away, it’s going to be a long year.” That is really where Coach Bolden wants everything to start.

Mathis Haygood Is Helping Set The Tone

Southern Miss linebacker Mathis Haygood celebrates a tackle during the Golden Eagles' home game against Troy on Nov. 29, 2025. | Joe Harper / bgnphoto.com

If Southern Miss is going to build this defense quickly, the coaches cannot be the only ones leading. That is where linebacker Mathis Haygood comes in. Coach Bolden admitted Mathis was not necessarily himself during spring practice, but since then something has clicked. “Mathis has been a pleasant surprise from spring ball to now,” Bolden said. “He’s grown up significantly. He’s taken that role seriously, and it’s very important to him.”

What Coach Bolden likes most may have little to do with what Mathis does between the lines. “Number one, he’s a great, great, great young man,” Coach Bolden said. “Most of the time he’s leading us in a quick prayer after practice.”

Mathis has also taken on more responsibility with the younger linebackers, correcting them during drills and helping get the room on the same page. “I don’t have 6,000 pairs of eyes,” Coach Bolden said. “We don’t here at Southern Miss. The staff isn’t 150 people, which is great.” That puts more responsibility on players like Mathis, and Bolden believes he has embraced it.

“He’s completely owned that and has embraced that role,” Coach Bolden said. That same mentality is starting to show throughout the linebacker room. “At some point you got to grab your lunch pail, put your blue-collar shirt on and go to work,” Coach Bolden said. That might be the best way to describe what he wants from the position.

The Defensive Front Has Some Stories To Watch

For everything Southern Miss wants to accomplish defensively, Coach Bolden knows it starts up front. “You have to win the line of scrimmage to have success in this game,” Bolden said. “You got to create knockback.”

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks defensive lineman Nasim Cairo (55) celebrates a turnover as North Alabama Lions face off with Southeast Missouri State Redhawks during the FCS Kickoff game at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks defeated North Alabama Lions 37-15. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nasim Cairo is one player who has already caught his attention. “He may be a little undersized according to a lot of people that they’ve maybe passed on or didn’t want because of that, but his attitude is everything you want in a defensive lineman,” Bolden said. “He’s got the explosion, he’s got the twitch, he’s got the ability to make plays.”

But perhaps the most interesting story on the defensive line is Zachariah Keith. Keith began his college career at West Virginia and had been banged up enough during his career that Coach Bolden admitted there was a time when he wasn't sure Keith would play football again.

“I wasn’t sure he was going to play ball again,” Bolden said. Coach Bolden spent time getting to know Keith individually and even spoke with his former high school coach in Georgia. “I spent a decent amount of time with Zach getting to know Zach individually, right? Because he had been banged up, and a lot of people were like, ‘Ah, he may never play football again.’”

Keith kept working. “Everybody’s going to face tough times in life,” Bolden said. “Zack’s gone through it. He’s pushed through it. He’s prevailed through it. His perseverance has been awesome.”

Coach Bolden also challenged Keith to change physically and become someone the defense could count on. “I said, ‘Zack, I need to count on you,’” Coach Bolden said. “And in order to count on you, you can’t be this strong, this string bean walking around here, right? You got to put the work in.”

Now, instead of wondering whether Keith will play again, Bolden is ready to see what he can become. “Zack’s done a great job. I’m excited to see him cut it loose,” Coach Bolden said. “He’s big, he’s fast, he’s strong, and quite frankly, that’s what you want those guys to look like.”

The Identity Is Already Starting To Show

Southern Miss Fall Camp | Josh House

It is only the opening week of fall camp, so Coach Bolden is not measuring progress by sacks, interceptions, or big hits. He is watching the little things.

How does the defense break the huddle? How do the players take the field? Are they lined up correctly? Are they communicating? Are all 11 players running to the football? “Progress is stacking a whole bunch of little wins and sometimes you don’t see it,” Bolden said.

Every night, the defense comes back to three things. Effort. Edge. Communication. “We’ll evaluate those every single day,” Bolden said. Nobody knows exactly what Southern Miss' defense will look like when the Golden Eagles finally put the ball down for real, and Coach Bolden probably likes it that way.

Southern Miss defensive coordinator Joe Bolden adjusts his headset during a spring game at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is no mileage on this defense. There is no film of Bolden calling it. There are new players at nearly every level, and the scheme is being shaped around what those players can do best.

But after listening to Coach Bolden, there is not much mystery surrounding what he wants Southern Miss to become. “Are we going to be perfect? Absolutely not,” Bolden said. “I’d love to tell you that nobody’s ever going to score on us.” He can promise something else. “I can tell you this much, we’re going to play with great effort,” Coach Bolden said. “We’re going to play with a great mental edge, a great physical edge, right? And then we’re going to communicate.”

There is still plenty of work ahead before Southern Miss opens the 2026 season, but the identity Coach Bolden wants is already taking shape: Fast. Physical. Violent. And Ready to go to Work.